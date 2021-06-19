« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)  (Read 1016 times)

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,856
  • #WTRWWAW
GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« on: June 19, 2021, 02:13:07 pm »
Obviously, let's not give Brillo and his pro-twat network any clicks..

Let's start with this...

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/jun/19/gb-news-will-flourish-if-the-success-of-partisan-rightwing-tv-in-australia-is-any-guide

Quote
GB News will flourish if the success of partisan, rightwing TV in Australia is any guide

Observers warn established UK media that they write off the new channel and its chief, Angelos Frangopoulos, at their peril

It is probably fair to say that GB News, the UKs new conservative TV channel, has launched to a somewhat mixed reception.

The Telegraph derided the content as unutterably awful; boring, repetitive and cheapskate. Others criticised its claims of being anti-woke and unbiased as simply bias in another direction.

Still more have pointed to the age of the presenters, wondered aloud why any young person would tune in, and predicted its swift demise. After all, Britain is not ready for a rightwing TV channel.

But those looking in from afar  specifically Australia  are warning not to underestimate it and its leader.

And they predict that ultimately the channel will blossom like the rightwing, Murdoch-run Sky News Australia, where the GB News chief executive, Angelos Frangopoulos, made his name.

Sky is very successful here, particularly when you also take account of the online numbers, says Paul Barry, the presenter of the ABCs Media Watch program and one of Sky News Australias fiercest critics. I am sure it will work in the UK.

They are underestimating him, says Janine Perrett, a veteran business journalist who worked with Frangopoulos for a decade at Sky.

Dr Denis Muller, a senior researcher at the Centre for Advancing Journalism at the University of Melbourne, also doesnt hesitate to predict success for GB News.

I think so, absolutely, he says. This is part of redtop populist journalism. There is a big appetite for that in the UK.

Media watchers in Australia already see product parallels between the nascent GB News, which began broadcasting on 13 June, and Sky in Australia.

The new channel has borrowed heavily from Australias Sky News in its focus and formats, although unlike the Australian version, which reverts to a breaking news format during the day, GB News is going down the path of 24-hour commentary and discussions.

Frangopoulos, who spent two decades at Sky News Australia, is credited with having honed the art of cheap but compelling panel-style conservative television.

Sky News in Australia began life as a 24-hour news channel in 1996, owned by the commercial TV networks, News Corp and the telecommunications company Telstra. But it soon added a night-time panel format, known as Sky After Dark.

Since Rupert Murdochs News Corp took full ownership in 2016, the After Dark lineup has morphed into a steady diet of strident rightwing conservative opinion, more aligned with Fox News. It doesnt mind a controversy or three.

GB News has gone straight for the part of Sky that rates best: panel shows heavy on opinion and commentary.


GB News launch gains more viewers than BBC or Sky news channels
Read more
If Frangopoulos continues to follow his previous playbook, one can expect GB News will take aim at the same hot-button issues that are daily fodder in Australia: the national broadcaster, climate change, immigration, Muslims, Covid lockdowns, government spending, the opposition, environmentalists and political correctness in schools.

The first ratings for GB News have been promising.

According to the UK TV industry magazine Broadcast, GB News peaked in its opening minutes with 336,000 viewers and averaged 262,000 viewers, meaning it outperformed the 100,000 who watched BBC News across the hour and the 46,000 who watched the British Sky News.

Frangopoulos comes with a long pedigree in commercial TV news and nearly two decades in 24-hour news. Former colleagues in Australia describe him as a real newsman.

Hes one of the best I have worked with, says Perrett.

She says he was particularly good at spotting and managing the talent and convincing them to stay at a network that paid them very little.

He certainly has TV news in his blood, says David Speers, who served as Sky News Australias political editor for over a decade until 2020, when he moved to the ABC, Australias public broadcaster. He began as a television journalist and he has extraordinary drive and vision about what he wants.

Both point to Frangopouloss willingness to try new things and innovate.

Sky in Australia began as a smell of an oily rag news channel where presenters did their own makeup and appeared in front of automated cameras. But soon it was winning awards.

Its election coverage was praised. The channel revived a peoples town hall for staging election debates. Its in-depth political interviews were rewarded with Walkleys, Australian journalisms highest honour.

But over the years its night-time lineup of provocative panel-style discussions crept deeper into the schedule and has steered solidly to the right.

In those early days, these panels often featured journalists from other media groups because they would appear for free and were polished talent. But under Frangopoulos the channel began recruiting provocateurs, mainly from the right but sometimes from the left as well.

Frangopoulos was happy to have a contest of ideas and didnt mind having journalists from non-News Corp publications on Sky, Perrett says.

But that changed when News Corp bought out the other shareholders in 2016 and took full control of Sky in Australia. Frangopoulos quickly sniffed what the new management wanted and Sky lurched further to the right.

The extent to which Frangopoulos is responsible for the Foxification of Sky News in Australia is a matter of hot debate.

Anti-immigration voices like Pauline Hanson, the leader of the Australias One Nation party, and Mark Latham, a maverick former Labor leader who has now joined One Nation as a state MP, were given airtime by Frangopoulos.

There were some ugly incidents under his watch. Former Liberal MP Ross Cameron was sacked from the Outsiders program  the channels most over-the-top panel show  after he described Chinese people as black-haired, slanty-eyed, yellow-skinned. Latham was sacked from the same show over his response to a video about feminism made by students at Sydney Boys high school. Latham called the teenagers dickheads and said: I thought the first guy was gay.

After the full takeover by News Corp, a number of its high-profile rightwing columnists were given prime-time slots  the likes of Andrew Bolt and Miranda Devine.

Appearances by media identities from other organisations were phased out, Labor presenters mostly dropped, and figures like Peta Credlin, former conservative prime minister Tony Abbotts chief of staff, were promoted as stars and cross-promoted through columns in Murdoch-owned newspapers.

Barry says the After Dark lineup is now regularly getting peaks of 85,000 viewers and an average viewership of 60,000.

Its three to four times the audience they get throughout the day for the news channel, he says.

And when its in its panel mode, it regularly outguns the ABCs 24-hour news channel.

People who watch Sky here love it, says Barry. The Australian [Murdochs national daily newspaper] also has strong appeal to its audiences. Stories on climate change or political correctness attract hundreds of comments.

While that partisan popularity is evident observers say Sky has also been a contributing factor in the coarsening of the political debate in Australia. Its commentators often rail against against what they see as leftwing abuse of politicians they admire and attack journalists who take Sky to task on accuracy.

In recent weeks the channel has been forced to apologise to a former Greens leader after falsely accusing him of inciting criminal behaviour by anti-logging protests and to former prime minister Kevin Rudd after Credlin claimed his petition calling for a royal commission into the Murdoch media was a data-harvesting exercise.

Another commentator, Alan Jones, was also forced this year to publish a correction to a 2020 editorial railing against Covid restrictions in Victoria after a watchdog ruling that he had misrepresented the research on the effectiveness of masks and lockdowns.

Reach not ratings

Most who discount Skys influence in Australia point to its relatively small audience on pay TV compared with, say, the main ABC channel, which regularly attracts 700,000-plus viewers to its prime-time news bulletin, and the millions who listen to the ABC radio news.

But Muller says Skys influence is much greater than its ratings.

Its influence on Australian politics is amplified by being part of the bigger News Corp commentariat, he says.

News Corp has also employed deliberate strategies to get Sky in front of decision-makers. Federal politicians receive free Foxtel pay TV subscriptions in their offices, giving them access to Sky News. Sky News is also ubiquitous in all the executive lounges at airports.

Sky has also sought to extend its reach into regional Australia through deals with television operators to carry its After Dark programs on free-to-air TV. This could see it reach 7 million people in some of the more conservative areas.

Muller says Sky has also extended its reach with an aggressive strategy to disseminate its content via the internet and social media to international audiences.

Barry agrees with Muller: Some of those videos get over a million views. Its a central part of News Corps strategy to appeal to rightwing audiences internationally.

Popular Sky News Australia videos include reports on an alleged coverup by China on the activities of the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of Covid-19; commentary on Joe Bidens alleged cognitive decline; Hunter Biden and allegations of corrupt dealings; the stolen US election.

This in turn has seen Sky After Dark commentators venture ever deeper into US politics and topics that might be more at home on a QAnon website, such as the Great Reset, which according to Skys Rowan Dean is an evil agenda by woke billionaires to dismantle capitalism that is being pushed via the next Davos economic summit and promoted by Prince Charles.

Whether GB News will elect to actively pursue an online audience through social media remains to be seen, but Frangopoulos will be familiar with all the strategies to make his mouse roar.

A Murdoch stalking horse?

Among Frangopouloss former colleagues in Australia theres speculation that GB News could be a stalking horse for News Corps ambitions to launch a Fox News-style channel in the UK, or at the least a testing ground to see if a right-aligned news product can work.

News Corp had talked about starting its own Fox News-style channel in the UK but in April announced it was no longer pursuing a traditional cable channel and would instead focus on online video rather than linear TV.

Few leave the bosom of News Corp and remain within the fold. But Frangopoulos appears to still enjoy good standing, despite departing from Sky News Australia in 2018 for a job at Sky News Arabia, which is not owned by News.

Frangopoulos surprised many by appearing at Lachlan Murdochs 2019 Christmas drinks at his harbourside mansion in Sydney and was seen chatting cordially with Newss executives.

GB News has so far received benign coverage in the News Corp-owned UK papers, which are not shy about attacking media rivals.

The question many in Australia are asking is: if GB News succeeds will Murdoch be willing to cede the territory of rightwing television to another? And is there room for two?

The Guardian approached Frangopoulos for an interview, but he was not available during the launch week.

Noting that Brillo's show has a section called WokeWatch - obviously.

However not a section called NonceWatch. Hmmm.

« Last Edit: June 19, 2021, 02:24:41 pm by Commie Bobbie »
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,857
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #1 on: June 19, 2021, 02:30:55 pm »
Guaranteed  to succeed as people keep giving it the oxygen of publicity
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,694
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #2 on: June 19, 2021, 02:31:54 pm »
Logged
Believer

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,856
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #3 on: June 19, 2021, 02:38:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 19, 2021, 02:30:55 pm
Guaranteed  to succeed as people keep giving it the oxygen of publicity

No doubt about it. Do fear for the impartiality of broadcasters - fear that Channel 4 will go down a similar route when the government sells it off - no doubt to a friendly donor.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,461
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #4 on: June 19, 2021, 02:42:50 pm »
Oh hell. First time I've heard of this, as if we needed more right wing propaganda. :butt

Off course it will succeed, it's likely to become the biggest peivate news channel.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,694
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #5 on: June 19, 2021, 02:42:58 pm »
Logged
Believer

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #6 on: June 19, 2021, 03:08:13 pm »
I use to regularly watch Sky News Australia until they went full Foxnews. From 5PM weeknights is a roll call of former Liberal Party employees who spit vile about every issue but never offer a solution.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #7 on: June 19, 2021, 07:09:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 19, 2021, 02:30:55 pm
Guaranteed  to succeed as people keep giving it the oxygen of publicity
I was told in the other thread that they're advertising heavily on radio etc but I can honestly say that if it wasn't for RAWK and people complaining about them on Twitter I would not have heard of them.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #8 on: June 19, 2021, 07:42:28 pm »
I live outside of the UK - tell me, is the piss-taking swamping the channel's efforts to promote itself in a positive light? Is just about everyone taking the piss? Because, if so, that could be the most effective way killing the channel (much more so that people simply complaining about it).
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • Klopptimist
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #9 on: June 19, 2021, 07:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on June 19, 2021, 07:09:19 pm
I was told in the other thread that they're advertising heavily on radio etc but I can honestly say that if it wasn't for RAWK and people complaining about them on Twitter I would not have heard of them.

I'm nearly 40 and haven't watched a TV in years. My Virgin Media account gave me a set top box 7 years ago that I never connected. There's a computer hooked up in the living room that I stream through, whatever I want to watch. I assume that this is more common with the younger generations.

So who is watching this GB News? I assume it's their target boomer market - an entire TV station version of that Brass Eye 'flags' skit that aired when John Major punched the Queen.

Oh, and GBeebies is the greatest pun I've ever seen. Take a bow etc.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #10 on: June 19, 2021, 08:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 19, 2021, 07:42:28 pm
I live outside of the UK - tell me, is the piss-taking swamping the channel's efforts to promote itself in a positive light? Is just about everyone taking the piss? Because, if so, that could be the most effective way killing the channel (much more so that people simply complaining about it).
The trouble is though that in the age of the algorithms, the piss taking is playing into their hands. Every time you share a video of theirs on Twitter, even if it's to take the piss or complain about them, you send a message that it's something important and it drives engagement.

It needs ignoring.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,099
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #11 on: June 19, 2021, 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on June 19, 2021, 08:32:51 pm
The trouble is though that in the age of the algorithms, the piss taking is playing into their hands. Every time you share a video of theirs on Twitter, even if it's to take the piss or complain about them, you send a message that it's something important and it drives engagement.

It needs ignoring.

Yep.  That's the way social media algorithams work.  People need to just ignore it.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,608
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #12 on: June 19, 2021, 10:37:50 pm »
A lot of the people inclined to watch news channels aren't the demographic that are the biggest Twitter users. Not sure how much legs the don't give it publicity thing is. Seems like it's a well funded operation, it will get out to the people that want to watch it. Unfortunately. Hope I'm wrong
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,951
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #13 on: June 19, 2021, 11:04:35 pm »
Just watching the recording of last nights The Last Leg - they showed GB News, the channel is getting spammed to fuck by viewers - the female presenters read of stuff out from Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong. They were getting really arsey about it ;D
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,632
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #14 on: June 19, 2021, 11:43:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 19, 2021, 11:04:35 pm
Just watching the recording of last nights The Last Leg - they showed GB News, the channel is getting spammed to fuck by viewers - the female presenters read of stuff out from Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong. They were getting really arsey about it ;D

Mike Oxlong... :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 am »
Quote from: Lusty on June 19, 2021, 08:32:51 pm
The trouble is though that in the age of the algorithms, the piss taking is playing into their hands. Every time you share a video of theirs on Twitter, even if it's to take the piss or complain about them, you send a message that it's something important and it drives engagement.

It needs ignoring.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 19, 2021, 09:46:37 pm
Yep.  That's the way social media algorithams work.  People need to just ignore it.
Well, clearly, the channel is not going to be ignored. However, I do not see that as a problem because of the way discussion about it has developed (so far). If people get angry about the channel, this only encourages contrarians to support the channel. If, on the other hand, the channel is considered naff and is ridiculed, few people (and companies) wish to be seen supporting it. The British have a rich history on pile-on ridicule of persons, products, etc. Sometimes, it is unfair. Irrespective, it is often effective.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,857
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:37:11 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:14:29 am
Well, clearly, the channel is not going to be ignored. However, I do not see that as a problem because of the way discussion about it has developed (so far). If people get angry about the channel, this only encourages contrarians to support the channel. If, on the other hand, the channel is considered naff and is ridiculed, few people (and companies) wish to be seen supporting it. The British have a rich history on pile-on ridicule of persons, products, etc. Sometimes, it is unfair. Irrespective, it is often effective.
The channel will doubtless succeed.

Threads like this are why.

People will watch because it boils the piss of people they dont agree with. Radio silence would see it fail.  There is no such thing as bad publicity
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,461
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:50:00 am »
Quote from: Riquende on June 19, 2021, 07:55:25 pm
I'm nearly 40 and haven't watched a TV in years. My Virgin Media account gave me a set top box 7 years ago that I never connected. There's a computer hooked up in the living room that I stream through, whatever I want to watch. I assume that this is more common with the younger generations.

So who is watching this GB News? I assume it's their target boomer market - an entire TV station version of that Brass Eye 'flags' skit that aired when John Major punched the Queen.

Oh, and GBeebies is the greatest pun I've ever seen. Take a bow etc.

I haven't had a TV for about 20 years either. The last time I actually watched TV was when still in a houseshare nearly 10 years ago. But lots of people have theirs on all day, as some sort of background noise. A channel that requires little attention, but comes out with lots of "outrageous" soundbites all the time, will be exactly what they'll turn too.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:01:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:37:11 am
The channel will doubtless succeed….

Threads like this are why.

People will watch because it boils the piss of people they don’t agree with. Radio silence would see it fail.  There is no such thing as bad publicity
I do not actually disagree with you. But, radio silence is not happening and is not going to happen. However, ridicule can be a powerful weapon too. Especially when if it reflects an actual reality of incompetence.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,187
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 am »
I guess the nice thing about GB News is it validation for people like me who have been saying Andrew Neil and Neil Oliver are c*nts for years.

Them being on the BBC gaem them a veil of credibility.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:01:31 am
I do not actually disagree with you. But, radio silence is not happening and is not going to happen. However, ridicule can be a powerful weapon too. Especially when if it reflects an actual reality of incompetence.
10-15 years ago you might have been right. But of polarisation combined with social media algorithms mean you're wrong.

People are so entrenched in their opinions now that being ridiculed by the other side is not going to change their mind, it's a badge of honour. All the ridicule will do is create engagement on social media and get the algos to promote it.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,856
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:37:11 am
The channel will doubtless succeed.

Threads like this are why.

People will watch because it boils the piss of people they dont agree with. Radio silence would see it fail.  There is no such thing as bad publicity

I do believe that it'll succeed as it'll have that certain demographic at mind.

Their hashtags are infecting (yes, I'll use that term) my timeline on Twatter - do wonder whether that's part of their agenda - to pick a fight with us.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 02:30:05 pm
I do believe that it'll succeed as it'll have that certain demographic at mind.

Their hashtags are infecting (yes, I'll use that term) my timeline on Twatter - do wonder whether that's part of their agenda - to pick a fight with us.
And that is where people should continue to take the piss - do not get angry, ridicule. ;)
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,857
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 02:30:05 pm
I do believe that it'll succeed as it'll have that certain demographic at mind.

Their hashtags are infecting (yes, I'll use that term) my timeline on Twatter - do wonder whether that's part of their agenda - to pick a fight with us.
Its absolutely part of their agenda

I would suggest its a huge part of their marketing plan.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,856
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:26:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:18:29 pm
Its absolutely part of their agenda

I would suggest its a huge part of their marketing plan.

What are we suppose to do? Hide?

We can't allow pondslime like Neil, Oliver and Wootton traction for their vile and backward worldview.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 04:26:16 pm
What are we suppose to do? Hide?

We can't allow pondslime like Neil, Oliver and Wootton traction for their vile and backward worldview.
The way to avoid giving them traction is to ignore them.

Ridicule, outrage, whatever it's all part of their business plan. If you offered them a million tweets all taking the piss out of them they would bite your arm off.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:34:39 pm
The way to avoid giving them traction is to ignore them.

Ridicule, outrage, whatever it's all part of their business plan. If you offered them a million tweets all taking the piss out of them they would bite your arm off.
No, 'ridicule' is not part of their business plan. There is no way that any entity would court that. Ridicule has broken many, many products, even businesses.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:19:48 pm
No, 'ridicule' is not part of their business plan. There is no way that any entity would court that. Ridicule has broken many, many products, even businesses.
You might want to have a quick look and see who the prime minister is mate.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 06:23:45 pm
You might want to have a quick look and see who the prime minister is mate.
Different. He has courted the 'class clown' persona. He's a larf is not the same thing as people opening laughing at and ridiculing you. When you are ttempting to promote your comapny as a legitimate and serious TV news channel, you do not court the perception that you are a joke.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,857
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 04:26:16 pm
What are we suppose to do? Hide?

We can't allow pondslime like Neil, Oliver and Wootton traction for their vile and backward worldview.
Whilst I dislike them, I would argue that you might be the one giving them traction.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:28:19 pm
Different. He has courted the 'class clown' persona. He's a larf is not the same thing as people opening laughing at and ridiculing you. When you are ttempting to promote your comapny as a legitimate and serious TV news channel, you do not court the perception that you are a joke.
It's not different mate. Unless you can convince me that being seen as a joke is worse for a news channel than it is for a prime minister. In fact, I'd be willing to bet good money that the people behind GBNews are a lot of the same people that were behind the Johnson campaign. And all the other alt right hits.

Put it another way; if I share one of the funny videos, for every ten people that watch it, nine of them will just go 'Hugh Janus- lol' and move on with their life. But the tenth person will go 'Hugh Janus, lol, mind you they make a good point about kids not playing outside enough'.  Then they'll click the next video, and the algorithm will start recommending more and more to them. Repeat that a few million times and you've got an audience.

Ridicule stopped working years ago when people realised you could trade your own dignity for clicks.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:09:27 pm
It's not different mate. Unless you can convince me that being seen as a joke is worse for a news channel than it is for a prime minister. In fact, I'd be willing to bet good money that the people behind GBNews are a lot of the same people that were behind the Johnson campaign. And all the other alt right hits.

Put it another way; if I share one of the funny videos, for every ten people that watch it, nine of them will just go 'Hugh Janus- lol' and move on with their life. But the tenth person will go 'Hugh Janus, lol, mind you they make a good point about kids not playing outside enough'.  Then they'll click the next video, and the algorithm will start recommending more and more to them. Repeat that a few million times and you've got an audience.

Ridicule stopped working years ago when people realised you could trade your own dignity for clicks.
Your point is not unreasonable. I would even agree that ridicule is not as powerful as it once was. But, with the Internet, you also need to factor in the danger of the ridicule going viral, growing out of control far more quickly than any company might attempt to respond (if they can respond). What might work for an individual like Katie Hopkins,* will not work for a terrestrial TV news network. And, again, Johnson is not the same thing. I think he's a fucking idiot, but his deliberate joker/clown persona (which a large enough people seem to actually like) is not equivalent to mass, uninvited ridicule. It certainly is not equivalent to a 'serious news network'.

Further, big brand advertisers are not interested in utlilising niche outlets which will at the same time alienate a huge chunk of their customers. I do not know the business plan for Gbeebies, but it certainly will not be predicated on remaining very niche, the butt of jokes, and the alienation of large advertisers.

* Note: it even eventually blew up in Hopkins's face, costing her home and access to her favourite platform for spreading her hatred. And she's a nobody.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:58:51 pm
Your point is not unreasonable. I would even agree that ridicule is not as powerful as it once was. But, with the Internet, you also need to factor in the danger of the ridicule going viral, growing out of control far more quickly than any company might attempt to respond (if they can respond). What might work for an individual like Katie Hopkins,* will not work for a terrestrial TV news network. And, again, Johnson is not the same thing. I think he's a fucking idiot, but his deliberate joker/clown persona (which a large enough people seem to actually like) is not equivalent to mass, uninvited ridicule. It certainly is not equivalent to a 'serious news network'.

Further, big brand advertisers are not interested in utlilising niche outlets which will at the same time alienate a huge chunk of their customers. I do not know the business plan for Gbeebies, but it certainly will not be predicated on remaining very niche, the butt of jokes, and the alienation of large advertisers.

* Note: it even eventually blew up in Hopkins's face, costing her home and access to her favourite platform for spreading her hatred. And she's a nobody.
Going viral is exactly the point though. They won't care how or why. All engagement is good engagement for them.

When you talk about things blowing up in Hopkin's face, it's not because she got laughed off Twitter, she finally crossed the line of hate speech. A better example is Piers Moron, he works for them, do you think he cares about ridicule? How many people shared that video of his storming off set taking the piss? He goes from strength to strength.

Advertising is a different story, but frankly I imagine they're a pretty attractive prospect for Saga holidays and Sun Life etc.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:03:13 am
I guess the nice thing about GB News is it validation for people like me who have been saying Andrew Neil and Neil Oliver are c*nts for years.

Them being on the BBC gaem them a veil of credibility.
Neil Oliver the archeologist ?
Whats he done ?
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,187
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:31:39 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm
Neil Oliver the archeologist ?
Whats he done ?

Well go on GB News for starters.

He had to resign from the National Trust for Scotland recently after tweeting support for David Starkey after his recent racist discussion with Darren Grimes.

He has a completely warped view of Scottish history and let it get into his documentaries (where he presents himself as a historian rathern than an archaeologist.

And member of the fruit loop band of unionists known as These Islands.
Logged

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:26:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 19, 2021, 11:04:35 pm
Just watching the recording of last nights The Last Leg - they showed GB News, the channel is getting spammed to fuck by viewers - the female presenters read of stuff out from Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong. They were getting really arsey about it ;D
there was another one where this bloke was being interviewed via a video call and you could see his bare arse in the mirror behind him!!!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 