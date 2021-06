I was told in the other thread that they're advertising heavily on radio etc but I can honestly say that if it wasn't for RAWK and people complaining about them on Twitter I would not have heard of them.



I'm nearly 40 and haven't watched a TV in years. My Virgin Media account gave me a set top box 7 years ago that I never connected. There's a computer hooked up in the living room that I stream through, whatever I want to watch. I assume that this is more common with the younger generations.So who is watching this GB News? I assume it's their target boomer market - an entire TV station version of that Brass Eye 'flags' skit that aired when John Major punched the Queen.Oh, and GBeebies is the greatest pun I've ever seen. Take a bow etc.