Is United confirmed and not changing now? Or is does the semi-final mean there's a poss of change?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
United is confirmed. Everton isn't.
If we beat Benfica am I correct in saying we are at home first in the semi final meaning it has already been fixed for Wednesday 27th April?
Anyone got any ideas when the Tottenham game should be announced? Guess well be looking at playing on the Saturday or Sunday and not Monday night given our fixture with Aston Villa will have to be rearranged for that midweek?
is the home game vs everton schedule confirmed? if not, when and if it is moved, what will be the new date/time for this? Appreciate help on this.
If we get to the cup final will Saints go in the last midweek or is there a chance it would be brought forward?
Cant go the midweek before it as you can see we have Villa on the Tuesday!
Yeah but there's a few other free midweeks before that although they could be CL dependent maybe.
If we get past Benfica (and City in the cup semi), Southampton will have to be on 17/18th May.
Yeah but there's a few other free midweeks before that although they could be CL dependent maybe.
If we get to the cup final will Saints go in the last midweek or is there a chance it would be brought forward
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.07]