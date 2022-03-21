« previous next »
2021/22 TV Fixtures

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
March 21, 2022, 10:12:38 am
Quote from: Levitz on March 21, 2022, 10:10:07 am
Is United confirmed and not changing now? Or is does the semi-final mean there's a poss of change?

United is confirmed. Everton isn't.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
March 21, 2022, 10:58:47 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 21, 2022, 10:12:38 am
United is confirmed. Everton isn't.

Ta
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
March 21, 2022, 12:43:56 pm
If we beat Benfica am I correct in saying we are at home first in the semi final meaning it has already been fixed for Wednesday 27th April?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
March 21, 2022, 12:47:00 pm
Quote from: Dan6times on March 21, 2022, 12:43:56 pm
If we beat Benfica am I correct in saying we are at home first in the semi final meaning it has already been fixed for Wednesday 27th April?

We are away for the 2nd leg yes, but the date hasn't been set. Won't know until after the QFs are done and dusted.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
March 21, 2022, 01:15:39 pm
Would be nice if they could confirm the date for the rescheduled Villa away game on 10/11th May soon, instead of waiting to see if we get knocked out by Benfica.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
March 21, 2022, 01:30:16 pm
Anyone got any ideas when the Tottenham game should be announced? Guess well be looking at playing on the Saturday or Sunday and not Monday night given our fixture with Aston Villa will have to be rearranged for that midweek?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
March 21, 2022, 01:45:52 pm
Quote from: D🐶G on March 21, 2022, 01:30:16 pm
Anyone got any ideas when the Tottenham game should be announced? Guess well be looking at playing on the Saturday or Sunday and not Monday night given our fixture with Aston Villa will have to be rearranged for that midweek?

Scheduled to be 4th April. Probably be closer to 4th May  ;D
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
March 21, 2022, 02:16:38 pm
Quote from: D🐶G on March 21, 2022, 01:30:16 pm
Anyone got any ideas when the Tottenham game should be announced? Guess well be looking at playing on the Saturday or Sunday and not Monday night given our fixture with Aston Villa will have to be rearranged for that midweek?

When has Spurs at home been anything but a Sunday afternoon kick off?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
April 3, 2022, 07:10:47 pm
is the home game vs everton schedule confirmed? if not, when and if it is moved, what will be the new date/time for this? Appreciate help on this.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
April 3, 2022, 07:14:04 pm
Quote from: di on April  3, 2022, 07:10:47 pm
is the home game vs everton schedule confirmed? if not, when and if it is moved, what will be the new date/time for this? Appreciate help on this.

Stays on Sunday if we beat Benfica and our semi first leg is scheduled for the following Wednesday. If Uefa decide we play Tuesday, derby moves back to Saturday, presumably at 5.30. Up to Uefa, which will decide after the quarters finish.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
April 3, 2022, 08:05:26 pm
I put it in my diary but had a feeling it wasn't definite. I think the club could be clearer when they give the month's fixtures with the big badges etc. Luckily it's only a mild inconvenience and hasn't cost me month

It's not even clear here as it's not specific
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 02:46:35 pm
Final games are due today, so expect an announcement next week.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 06:06:51 pm
Spurs home switched to 7-45 Saturday night.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 06:13:23 pm
Saturday 7 May
19:45 Liverpool v Spurs (BT Sport)

Tuesday 10 May
20:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Sunday 15 May
16:30 Southampton v Liverpool (Sky Sports)**
**Subject to participation in FA Cup final
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 06:16:39 pm
If we get to the cup final will Saints go in the last midweek or is there a chance it would be brought forward?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 06:23:44 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 06:16:39 pm
If we get to the cup final will Saints go in the last midweek or is there a chance it would be brought forward?

Cant go the midweek before it as you can see we have Villa on the Tuesday!
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 08:17:42 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 06:23:44 pm
Cant go the midweek before it as you can see we have Villa on the Tuesday!

Yeah but there's a few other free midweeks before that although they could be CL dependent maybe.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 08:37:56 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:17:42 pm
Yeah but there's a few other free midweeks before that although they could be CL dependent maybe.

If we get past Benfica (and City in the cup semi), Southampton will have to be on 17/18th May.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 08:39:07 pm
Quote from: campioni on Yesterday at 08:37:56 pm
If we get past Benfica (and City in the cup semi), Southampton will have to be on 17/18th May.

Cheers, that's what I figured but didn't have all the dates to hand.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 09:11:25 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:17:42 pm
Yeah but there's a few other free midweeks before that although they could be CL dependent maybe.

Theyve already arranged all the other games with todays announcement that needed rearranging for the final two midweeks of the season so its highly unlikely it would be anything but the final midweek.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:17:42 pm
Yeah but there's a few other free midweeks before that although they could be CL dependent maybe.
if we beat Benfica there's literally no other time it could be played, also with 2 Saturday games after the potential UCL semi final they can't play Thursday of those weeks and I doubt they'll want to against UCL semis themselves if we aren't in them
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 10:16:09 pm
Quote from: campioni on Yesterday at 08:37:56 pm
If we get past Benfica (and City in the cup semi), Southampton will have to be on 17/18th May.

Presumably it would go on the 17th, as the 18th is the Europa League final night, which I doubt they'd be allowed to clash with.
17th has been left free of all other PL games, presumably to allow either LFC or Man City's game to slot in there.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Today at 01:04:10 am
So, we'll go the whole season without a Friday night or Monday night PL fixture.  Aren't there supposed to be minimum quotas for each package?  Not that I'm complaining like.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
Today at 07:56:37 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 06:16:39 pm
If we get to the cup final will Saints go in the last midweek or is there a chance it would be brought forward

I suspect it's already been pencilled in for the last midweek.
