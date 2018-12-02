Merseyside police always advise on eary game for this one so pretty sure it won't be 16.30 ..more like 12.00 or 14.00 the latest.
For the Liverpool derby? They've been late kick offs for the past few years
Ok tell me when was the last late kick off at Anfield on Sunday with fans and how many in ladt 10 years?!! Not talking about Goodison Park
The FA cup was Sunday 4pm wasnt it?
I was there I knew that one...any others?!! Last 10 years?
So we could very possibly end up with the following run of consecutive midweek/weekend games:Man City QF1Man City league Man City QF2Chelsea FA Cup semiMan Utd leagueEverton leagueChelsea SF1Intense.
I assume we'll not hear for a day or 2 until the FA Cup fixtures are confirmed?
bit early I know but does anyone know when UEFA confirm these dates for 22/23? says they're still subject to change but maybe that's just 'in case'?https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0271-142f3fd58879-cb7c5a6fdf79-1000--2022-23-uefa-champions-league-matches-draws-final/have a wedding to go but also don't want to miss a CL match
FA Cup dates all confirmed. CL QF draw not until next Friday. Surely they aren't going to wait on that
They do the QF snd SF together don't they
Please note that the remaining April TV picks will be confirmed shortly after the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals on 3 March.
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2499604This is from the initial April announcement. 5 days later, still nothing. Wankers.
On digital spy "The April TV games are being delayed until after the European QF and FA Cup SF participants are known and FA Cup SF dates are dictated by the date of Easter (this year 23/24 April) one day in the Easter programme that Sky will want to avoid Liverpool or Everton is Good Friday as this year Good Friday falls on the 15th April"Unsure of the accuracy of it! Better not be delayed that long.
Surely they aren't gonna wait for the European games?
I'm looking at the Liverpool Man United game at Anfield and hoping they slot in May and not the day after Easter, or Weds 20th April, for purely selfish reasons but you never know, all up in the air.
They are waiting to see what happens Sunday or they would of already announced Utd for that date - Utd definately being kept back for May
