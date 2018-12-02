« previous next »
Author Topic: 2021/22 TV Fixtures  (Read 27901 times)

Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #280 on: March 4, 2022, 10:32:54 am »
Are we expecting Everton TV announcement today?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #281 on: March 4, 2022, 12:19:48 pm »
Merseyside police always advise on eary game for this one so pretty sure it won't be 16.30 ..more like 12.00 or 14.00 the latest.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #282 on: March 4, 2022, 12:45:30 pm »
Quote from: didopich on March  4, 2022, 12:19:48 pm
Merseyside police always advise on eary game for this one so pretty sure it won't be 16.30 ..more like 12.00 or 14.00 the latest.

The last 4/5 games with fans have all been 4pm or later

Have to go back to 2018 for the last one with fans at 12.30
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #283 on: March 4, 2022, 12:46:08 pm »
Quote from: didopich on March  4, 2022, 12:19:48 pm
Merseyside police always advise on eary game for this one so pretty sure it won't be 16.30 ..more like 12.00 or 14.00 the latest.
yeah fair that's why Saturday 12:30 still makes most sense because it means it doesn't have to move for European games, if sky have first pick though it might be an issue, we might play the Wednesday before too which they have to consider
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #284 on: March 4, 2022, 12:57:34 pm »
Quote from: didopich on March  4, 2022, 12:19:48 pm
Merseyside police always advise on eary game for this one so pretty sure it won't be 16.30 ..more like 12.00 or 14.00 the latest.

For the Liverpool derby?  They've been late kick offs for the past few years
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #285 on: March 4, 2022, 02:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on March  4, 2022, 12:57:34 pm
For the Liverpool derby?  They've been late kick offs for the past few years

For the Liverpool Merseyside derby?  They've been late kick offs for the past few years.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #286 on: March 4, 2022, 02:58:06 pm »
Ok tell me when was the last late kick off at Anfield on Sunday with fans and how many in ladt 10 years?!!  Not talking about Goodison Park
« Reply #287 on: March 4, 2022, 03:06:52 pm »
Quote from: didopich on March  4, 2022, 02:58:06 pm
Ok tell me when was the last late kick off at Anfield on Sunday with fans and how many in ladt 10 years?!!  Not talking about Goodison Park

2nd December 2018. Origi 1-0. 4.15pm KO
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #288 on: March 4, 2022, 03:19:43 pm »
I was there I knew that one...any others?!! Last 10 years?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #289 on: March 4, 2022, 03:31:44 pm »
The FA cup was Sunday 4pm wasnt it?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #290 on: March 4, 2022, 03:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on March  4, 2022, 03:31:44 pm
The FA cup was Sunday 4pm wasnt it?
yep 2 years ago.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #291 on: March 4, 2022, 03:53:00 pm »
Quote from: didopich on March  4, 2022, 12:19:48 pm
Merseyside police always advise on eary game for this one so pretty sure it won't be 16.30 ..more like 12.00 or 14.00 the latest.

That's long gone. Police deffo receiving extra money from clubs/Sky.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #292 on: March 4, 2022, 04:20:51 pm »
Quote from: didopich on March  4, 2022, 02:58:06 pm
Ok tell me when was the last late kick off at Anfield on Sunday with fans and how many in ladt 10 years?!!  Not talking about Goodison Park
Quote from: didopich on March  4, 2022, 03:19:43 pm
I was there I knew that one...any others?!! Last 10 years?

You think the police are fine with putting games on at night, or late evening on any day apart from a Sunday?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #293 on: March 4, 2022, 04:37:11 pm »
So we could very possibly end up with the following run of consecutive midweek/weekend games:
CL QF1
Man City league
CL QF2
FA Cup semi
Man Utd league
Everton league
CL SF1

Intense.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #294 on: March 4, 2022, 05:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Farman on March  4, 2022, 04:37:11 pm
So we could very possibly end up with the following run of consecutive midweek/weekend games:
Man City QF1
Man City league
Man City QF2
Chelsea FA Cup semi
Man Utd league
Everton league
Chelsea SF1

Intense.

Wouldn't want this outcome at all
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #295 on: March 4, 2022, 05:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Farman on March  4, 2022, 04:37:11 pm
So we could very possibly end up with the following run of consecutive midweek/weekend games:
CL QF1
Man City league
CL QF2
FA Cup semi
Man Utd league
Everton league
CL SF1

Intense.
10 changes for Everton will be sound
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #296 on: March 7, 2022, 10:25:52 am »
I assume we'll not hear for a day or 2 until the FA Cup fixtures are confirmed?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #297 on: March 7, 2022, 10:32:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  7, 2022, 10:25:52 am
I assume we'll not hear for a day or 2 until the FA Cup fixtures are confirmed?

I don't really get why they have to wait now, it is the following month. They will now have a fairly good idea who would be a risk to choose for TV on the semi final weekend.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #298 on: March 7, 2022, 01:23:59 pm »
I would guess they can't set a date/time without agreement of both clubs, and until we know who we are playing, they don't want to say? All eyes on ITV4 later
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #299 on: March 7, 2022, 01:56:56 pm »
bit early I know but does anyone know when UEFA confirm these dates for 22/23? says they're still subject to change but maybe that's just 'in case'?

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0271-142f3fd58879-cb7c5a6fdf79-1000--2022-23-uefa-champions-league-matches-draws-final/

have a wedding to go but also don't want to miss a CL match
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #300 on: March 7, 2022, 02:01:29 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March  7, 2022, 01:56:56 pm
bit early I know but does anyone know when UEFA confirm these dates for 22/23? says they're still subject to change but maybe that's just 'in case'?

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0271-142f3fd58879-cb7c5a6fdf79-1000--2022-23-uefa-champions-league-matches-draws-final/

have a wedding to go but also don't want to miss a CL match

They are the same dates as the Wikipedia page for Champions League 22/23. I usually use those to make sure I don't book holidays that clash and they've always been correct in the past.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #301 on: March 8, 2022, 09:37:36 am »
FA Cup dates all confirmed. CL QF draw not until next Friday. Surely they aren't going to wait on that
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #302 on: March 8, 2022, 09:41:09 am »
They do the QF snd SF together don't they
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #303 on: March 8, 2022, 09:47:22 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  8, 2022, 09:37:36 am
FA Cup dates all confirmed. CL QF draw not until next Friday. Surely they aren't going to wait on that

Agreed. No way they should wait until then. Hopefully today!
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #304 on: March 8, 2022, 09:54:16 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on March  8, 2022, 09:41:09 am
They do the QF snd SF together don't they
yeah but the dates aren't confirmed until after the QFS I don't think
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #305 on: March 8, 2022, 04:38:33 pm »
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2499604

Quote
Please note that the remaining April TV picks will be confirmed shortly after the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals on 3 March.

This is from the initial April announcement. 5 days later, still nothing. Wankers.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #306 on: March 8, 2022, 05:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  8, 2022, 04:38:33 pm
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2499604

This is from the initial April announcement. 5 days later, still nothing. Wankers.

Honestly, I would expect nothing less from them.  They couldnt give two jiffys about any supporters up and down the country.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #307 on: March 8, 2022, 05:52:15 pm »
On digital spy
"The April TV games are being delayed until after the European QF and FA Cup SF participants are known and FA Cup SF dates are dictated by the date of Easter (this year 23/24 April) one day in the Easter programme that Sky will want to avoid Liverpool or Everton is Good Friday as this year Good Friday falls on the 15th April"

Unsure of the accuracy of it! Better not be delayed that long.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #308 on: March 8, 2022, 06:47:06 pm »
I think we will have villa/ FA cup SF that weekend,  if its the semi final I think they play those sat/sun
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #309 on: March 8, 2022, 07:15:17 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on March  8, 2022, 05:52:15 pm
On digital spy
"The April TV games are being delayed until after the European QF and FA Cup SF participants are known and FA Cup SF dates are dictated by the date of Easter (this year 23/24 April) one day in the Easter programme that Sky will want to avoid Liverpool or Everton is Good Friday as this year Good Friday falls on the 15th April"

Unsure of the accuracy of it! Better not be delayed that long.

Never heard of FA Cup dates being anything to do with Easter. Regardless, FA Cup SF is the week before.

Just been having a look. Easter is 17th April. I've no idea what they are on about on Digital Spy. An FA Cup semi final isn't going to be on a Friday.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #310 on: March 11, 2022, 12:17:57 pm »
Hurry up you c*nts.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #311 on: March 11, 2022, 12:19:16 pm »
Surely they aren't gonna wait for the European games?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #312 on: March 11, 2022, 01:14:12 pm »
Quote from: gnaume on March 11, 2022, 12:19:16 pm
Surely they aren't gonna wait for the European games?
They'll do whatever the hell they want as they couldn't give a flying fuck about the match going supporter, TV is king.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #313 on: March 11, 2022, 03:33:48 pm »
I'm looking at the Liverpool Man United game at Anfield and hoping they slot in May and not the day after Easter, or Weds 20th April, for purely selfish reasons but you never know, all up in the air.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #314 on: Today at 10:42:41 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 11, 2022, 03:33:48 pm
I'm looking at the Liverpool Man United game at Anfield and hoping they slot in May and not the day after Easter, or Weds 20th April, for purely selfish reasons but you never know, all up in the air.

They are waiting to see what happens Sunday or they would of already announced Utd for that date - Utd definately being kept back for May
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #315 on: Today at 11:15:37 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 10:42:41 am
They are waiting to see what happens Sunday or they would of already announced Utd for that date - Utd definately being kept back for May

They haven't announced anything for that midweek for anyone yet. Or any fixtures for the 16th April onward.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #316 on: Today at 04:03:55 pm »
The Football Supporters Association (FSA) said they'd heard from the PL that they're going to be released 'early this week'.
Wouldn't hold your breath though!
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #317 on: Today at 04:07:55 pm »
Not giving punters much time to make arrangements are they? Takes the league longer to decide how to inconvenience the match day fan than it does for them to wave through some club takeover by despotic regimes. Game is a bogie.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #318 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 10:42:41 am
They are waiting to see what happens Sunday or they would of already announced Utd for that date - Utd definately being kept back for May

Hope so.
