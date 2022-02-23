« previous next »
Author Topic: 2021/22 TV Fixtures  (Read 24015 times)

Hopefully today the inept c*nts
Fixtures are out. City is Sunday 4:30 but potential move to Saturday evening pending CL.

Watford 12:30 Saturday
Quote from: Kls89 on February 23, 2022, 04:04:36 pm
Fixtures are out. City is Sunday 4:30 but potential move to Saturday evening pending CL.

Watford 12:30 Saturday
as expected then
Good stuff.
Quote from: Kls89 on February 23, 2022, 04:04:36 pm
Fixtures are out. City is Sunday 4:30 but potential move to Saturday evening pending CL.

Watford 12:30 Saturday

Sorry mate, which Saturday?
Quote from: reddebs on February 23, 2022, 04:16:59 pm
Sorry mate, which Saturday?

Same day, April 2nd
We beat Norwich Next Week can see a game every mid-week, and the TV guys will definitely try and make Utd Penultimate week.

02-Apr   Sat 12:30   Watford H
05-Apr      CL Quarters 1st leg
09-Apr   Sun 4.30 or Sat 5.30   Man City A
12-Apr      CL Quarters 2nd Leg
16-Apr      Aston Villa A
17-Apr      FA Cup Semi Final
20-Apr      free date Villa A
23-Apr      Everton H
26-Apr      CL Semi 1st Leg
30-Apr      Newcastle A
03-May      CL Semi 2nd Leg
07-May      Spurs H
10-May      free date Soton A
14-May      FA Cup Final
15-May      Southampton A
18-May      free date Man U H
22-May      Wolves H
28-May      CL Final St Petersburg
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 27, 2022, 02:00:57 pm

Weds 23rd Feb    Leeds
Sun 27th Feb      Chelsea
Wed 2nd Mar      Norwich - FA Cup 5th Round
Sat 5th Mar      West Ham
Tue 8th Mar      Inter
Sat 12th Mar      Brighton
Weds 16th Mar        Arsenal
Sun 20th Mar      Man Utd/FA Cup 6th Round
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford
Wed 6th Apr      CL QF
Sun 10th Apr      Man City
Wed 13th Apr      CL QF
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa/FA Cup SF
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sat 23rd Apr      Everton
Wed 27 Apr      CL SF
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle
Wed 4th May      CL SF
Sat 7th May      Tottenham
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves


Southampton would have to be the midweek before/after the cup final if we got there, so that only leaves 19th/20th April or the one not being used by Southampton. I think it is more likely United would be scheduled for 19/20th April than leave it. We'll know next Wednesday whether that game will be postponed or not. Doesn't make any sense to leave it another 3 weeks to find out if Villa needs rescheduled too.
The derby staying as 3pm on 23/04?
Quote from: anitrella on February 23, 2022, 08:45:53 pm
The derby staying as 3pm on 23/04?

Will be moved next week after the Norwich game
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 23, 2022, 09:10:17 pm
Will be moved next week after the Norwich game

Ta, why does it clash with another comp?
Quote from: anitrella on February 23, 2022, 11:45:40 pm
Ta, why does it clash with another comp?

Not really sure why, but the power that be have decided to only announce the first 2 sets of April fixtures for now.
Every game will be moved, we won't get another Sat 3pm.

Leeds was the 9th non televised game, so they can show us every game now and not exceed the max allowed. I can't see them not picking us
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 23, 2022, 05:46:21 pm
Southampton would have to be the midweek before/after the cup final if we got there, so that only leaves 19th/20th April or the one not being used by Southampton. I think it is more likely United would be scheduled for 19/20th April than leave it. We'll know next Wednesday whether that game will be postponed or not. Doesn't make any sense to leave it another 3 weeks to find out if Villa needs rescheduled too.

It would still be 4 weeks notice and they can even pre-empt it by saying that in the event that Liverpool reach the FA Cup Semi Final the Villa game will be played on Wednesday 20th April - If the TV companies can manufacture a CAT A game in the title run in they will not hesitate.
United game postponed then.

Chelsea v Norwich also postponed, but it was already sorted in advance that game would be played next Thursday if either club were still in the cup.

No doubt we'll be fucked over and have to wait ages on an announcement.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  2, 2022, 10:17:07 pm
United game postponed then.

Chelsea v Norwich also postponed, but it was already sorted in advance that game would be played next Thursday if either club were still in the cup.

No doubt we'll be fucked over and have to wait ages on an announcement.

They said the next lot of April tv fixtures would be announced "shortly" after the 4th round draw. Hopefully LFC v MU should be included in that. Ideally it will just go on the 19/20th April.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  2, 2022, 10:17:07 pm
United game postponed then.

Chelsea v Norwich also postponed, but it was already sorted in advance that game would be played next Thursday if either club were still in the cup.

No doubt we'll be fucked over and have to wait ages on an announcement.


We couldn't do that because we have already scheduled arsenal in the CL week we have free, because we re arranged the league cup final fixture early.

Chelsea still need to rearrange their game from last weekend v Leicester.

The next free slot we have is 18th April, assuming we progress in CL.

Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:02:11 am


We couldn't do that because we have already scheduled arsenal in the CL week we have free, because we re arranged the league cup final fixture early.

Chelsea still need to rearrange their game from last weekend v Leicester.

The next free slot we have is 18th April, assuming we progress in CL.

I know, but there's nothing to stop an announcement being made at any point in the last couple of weeks to say if we progress, the game will be played on x date
I suspect we will probably not get any fixtures for the 19-21 April midweek when the rest of the April TV picks are announced as they'll want to know who is playing the Sunday before in the FA Cup semi final. They will just wait until the quarter finals are played and then announce them during the International break and the 4 week notice will suffice for them. I still fancy Sky to pick Villa for the Monday night to engineer the Utd game to the last 2 weeks of the season.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 01:59:56 am
I suspect we will probably not get any fixtures for the 19-21 April midweek when the rest of the April TV picks are announced as they'll want to know who is playing the Sunday before in the FA Cup semi final. They will just wait until the quarter finals are played and then announce them during the International break and the 4 week notice will suffice for them. I still fancy Sky to pick Villa for the Monday night to engineer the Utd game to the last 2 weeks of the season.

Can't see the risking that as we will also need to fit in Southampton away if we get to fa Cup semi final
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Yesterday at 10:49:32 am
Can't see the risking that as we will also need to fit in Southampton away if we get to fa Cup semi final

There's 3 free midweeks left. 19/20 April, then the week before and after the cup final.
If we get to the cup final, we've got United, Villa and Southampton to fit in. Southampton can be moved forward a few days, or put back a few days.
Sat 5th Mar      West Ham
Tue 8th Mar      Inter
Sat 12th Mar      Brighton
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal
Sat 19th Mar      FA Cup 6th Round
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford
Wed 6th Apr      CL QF
Sat 9th Apr      Man City
Wed 13th Apr      CL QF
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa/FA Cup SF
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sat 23rd Apr      Everton
Wed 27 Apr      CL SF
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle
Wed 4th May      CL SF
Sat 7th May      Tottenham
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves

United to slot in one of those 3 midweeks. Obviously we could get put out by Inter, or lose in the CL QF and free up some more midweeks, but there's no chance of it being put on a CL week and not being on TV
If Sky Want to they will make United the last midweek of the season.

They will Know Weekend of 19/20 March if they have to move Villa so will slot in 3 days later and again after the Semi they will Know if they have to move Soton so bring it forward a few days.

Soton are in great form at the moment so whose to say they won't also make the final.
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 11:00:01 am
If Sky Want to they will make United the last midweek of the season.

They will Know Weekend of 19/20 March if they have to move Villa so will slot in 3 days later and again after the Semi they will Know if they have to move Soton so bring it forward a few days.

Soton are in great form at the moment so whose to say they won't also make the final.
think it's more likely to schedule United the midweek before Southampton, then move Southampton back if either of us get to the final, I'd say they'll put a * on the villa game if we get to the FACSF it'll move to back to the Tuesday/Wednesday of that week
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:54:22 am



Sat 5th Mar      West Ham
Tue 8th Mar      Inter
Sat 12th Mar      Brighton
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal
Sat 19th Mar      FA Cup 6th Round
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford
Wed 6th Apr      CL QF
Sat 9th Apr      Man City
Wed 13th Apr      CL QF
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa/FA Cup SF
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sat 23rd Apr      Everton
Wed 27 Apr      CL SF
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle
Wed 4th May      CL SF
Sat 7th May      Tottenham
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves
Sat 28th May CL Final

United to slot in one of those 3 midweeks. Obviously we could get put out by Inter, or lose in the CL QF and free up some more midweeks, but there's no chance of it being put on a CL week and not being on TV
Ive added the game that you missed out  ;)
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:43:10 am
Ive added the game that you missed out  ;)

Ooh, I like it  :D
Couldn't they give us the FA cup game on friday then play United on Mon-Tue 21st of Marchbefore the international week
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 03:49:38 pm
Couldn't they give us the FA cup game on friday then play United on Mon-Tue 21st of Marchbefore the international week
no games on a Monday before international break all have to be played on the Sunday at latest, we also play arsenal on the Wednesday before
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 03:52:34 pm
no games on a Monday before international break all have to be played on the Sunday at latest, we also play arsenal on the Wednesday before
Correct, which is why the quarter final has to be on either the Saturday or the Sunday.
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 06:19:31 pm
Correct, which is why the quarter final has to be on either the Saturday or the Sunday.
think Sunday is more likely given we play Wednesday night, also will depend on who we get too I'd think
You'd have to expect Villa to be postponed now too
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:51:51 pm
You'd have to expect Villa to be postponed now too
Assuming we win the quarter final, yes it has to be.
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 03:49:38 pm
Couldn't they give us the FA cup game on friday then play United on Mon-Tue 21st of Marchbefore the international week

We play Arsenal on Wednesday so we play Sat/Sun.
Any guesses on when the Derby might be? Shouldn't really be affected by any of the FA/European cup games I dont think, but need to sort dates with work by tonight
