I suspect we will probably not get any fixtures for the 19-21 April midweek when the rest of the April TV picks are announced as they'll want to know who is playing the Sunday before in the FA Cup semi final. They will just wait until the quarter finals are played and then announce them during the International break and the 4 week notice will suffice for them. I still fancy Sky to pick Villa for the Monday night to engineer the Utd game to the last 2 weeks of the season.