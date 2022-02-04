« previous next »
Its not on TV, was originally set for BT.
not sure if champions league same night prevents it from being on TV?
UEFA have relaxed the ruling that domestic games can't be on the same day/week as the CL game, but according to the LFC website, the Leeds game definitely won't be on TV.
Well they do have all those CL games on so probably no free channel to put it on so have released their tv pick and will get another game to choose somewhere else Id imagine.
Am I right in saying if we go out against Norwich in the FA cup the United game will definitely be March 20th?

If we progress against Norwich then could it be midweek, say Wednesday 16th?
Yes, it'll definitely be 20th if Norwich win. If we win, there's no guarantee when it'll be.
This is the schedule as it stands. I reckon we probably fit the Arsenal game in before United.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 27, 2022, 02:00:57 pm
I think this is right, obviously the dates aren't 100% accurate as if we got that far at least one of the CL legs would be a Tuesday and TV games etc

Wed 16th Feb      Inter
Sat 19th Feb      Norwich
Weds 23rd Feb           Leeds
Sun 27th Feb      Chelsea
Wed 2nd Mar      FA Cup 5th Round
Sat 5th Mar      West Ham
Tue 8th Mar      Inter
Sat 12th Mar      Brighton
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 20th Mar      Man Utd/FA Cup 6th Round
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford
Wed 6th Apr      CL QF
Sat 9th Apr      Man City
Wed 13th Apr      CL QF
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa/FA Cup SF
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sat 23rd Apr      Everton
Wed 27 Apr      CL SF
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle
Wed 4th May      CL SF
Sat 7th May      Tottenham
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves
Trying to work out accommodation for a long weekend In Liverpool around the derby. Do we think the match wil/can move from Saturday, given the potential CL?
No doubt they'll be caveats around April's fixtures when the televised games are announced. So we may not know this until Mid April.
So first opportunity for the united game to be played will be Tuesday 19th or Wednesday 20th April if we progress in the cup.

Or even the Thursday!
Wednesday seems most likely, Everton is probably going to stick on the Saturday because if United the Thursday it means Everton would have to be the Sunday and the UCL SF the Wednesday but they won't know about UCL until only the week before United. Also Tuesday isn't really an option incase of a FA Cup semi on the Sunday or Villa game potentially
I don't think Utd would be in the free April midweek as I have a feeling if its postponed Sky are going to pick the Villa match for the Monday night slot, that way they can engineer the Utd match for the last two weeks of the season, with the derby likely to be the Saturday following as its either going to be a BT or Sky first pick with the other getting Arsenal v Utd. Either way we won't know until after the FA Cup 5th round is played as they said this:


Due to the number of outstanding Premier League matches still to be rescheduled as well as other potential postponements as a result of the FA Cup Quarter-Final draw, only the opening two match rounds in April will be announced early next week.

The rest of the month's broadcast selections will be confirmed following the completion of the FA Cup Fifth Round.
