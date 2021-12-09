The home game with them in 2014?
Oldham definitely was on TV but yeah it'll be Saturday 3pm or Sunday 2pm they usually have some games, I think the Shrewsbury game last time wasn't on TV
Amazon only have 2 rounds of fixtures, with Amazon's last round of fixtures coming when we play Leicester away over the festive season, the February fixture would be BT Sport, as they have 2 full rounds of midweek fixtures coming up.
What's the thoughts on the Leicester game in Feb? Currently scheduled for the Wednesday night at 8pm as part of the midweek league fixtures. Is it Amazon midweek and likely to stay on the Wed or anything else to consider that is likely to change it?
Theres only actually 9 games as the Chelsea games postponed as they are playing in the Club World Cup that week. Half of the fixtures have already been assigned to the Tuesday so its unlikely ours will be moved to the Tuesday. Could possibly move to the Thursday though.
Liverpool v Shrewsbury has NOT been selected for TV coverage and is showing 3pm Saturday. The fist FA cup game we've not had chosen since Oldham a few years back ?It could still move to Sunday I guess for the BBC's 'final score' thing they do at the 3rd round stage where they show goals as they go in.
Don't hold your breath for an announcement today this week.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Leicester at home moved to the Thursday which means Burnley away is moved to the Sunday
What's with these Thursday games all of a sudden? Is it another Amazon week?
Are they only announcing the first half of Feb?Surely Arsenal is not staying as a Saturday 3pm?All CL dates have been confirmed now as well
Seems theyre waiting on UEFA and Carabao knockout stages TV schedule before confirming the remaining two games https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/two-fixture-changes-liverpool-february
not sure why are they waiting for UEFA on Norwich? Arsenal yes cause both are still in LC
Arsenal away at 15:00 is absolutely bizarre... reminds me of when we had United away at 15:00 on a Saturday, the Murphy penaltyI'm all for it
If we get to the final, could our game vs arsenal not be brought forward to mid week? That may be why they are not planning the week before. They may choose teams not in the semi final to be sure.
That would be pretty late to be moving it though wouldn't it, waiting till the second semi? I mean, I know they don't care but still!
They are waiting until after the QF, next week. So I assume they will pick teams not in the semi for that game week, so they are sure the game is not going to be cancelled.
Incase anyone missed it, the rest of the TV Fixtures were released for February yesterday. Norwich at home has not been moved.
Just looking at West Ham home. With us playing Inter Milan on the Tuesday after and bar either ourselves losing in the next round of the FA Cup this seems like it's nailed on for the Saturday.
I wouldn't rule out the Friday night.
If we both get knocked out of the FA Cup yes a good chance Friday. If either of us make it through unless we bought play the Tuesday night Friday would be a non runner.
