Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #120 on: December 9, 2021, 12:24:07 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on December  9, 2021, 12:17:51 pm
The home game with them in 2014?
I forgot we played football that season tbf I was thinking of the 2012 away game
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #121 on: December 9, 2021, 09:48:34 pm »
What's the thoughts on the Leicester game in Feb?  Currently scheduled for the Wednesday night at 8pm as part of the midweek league fixtures.  Is it Amazon midweek and likely to stay on the Wed or anything else to consider that is likely to change it?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #122 on: December 9, 2021, 10:57:51 pm »
 Amazon only have 2 rounds of fixtures, with Amazon's last round of fixtures coming when we play Leicester away over the festive season, the February fixture would be BT Sport, as they have 2 full rounds of midweek fixtures coming up.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #123 on: December 9, 2021, 10:59:35 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on December  9, 2021, 12:17:03 pm
Oldham definitely was on TV but yeah it'll be Saturday 3pm or Sunday 2pm they usually have some games, I think the Shrewsbury game last time wasn't on TV

Gay Meadow was, Anfield wasnt
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #124 on: December 9, 2021, 11:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December  9, 2021, 10:57:51 pm
Amazon only have 2 rounds of fixtures, with Amazon's last round of fixtures coming when we play Leicester away over the festive season, the February fixture would be BT Sport, as they have 2 full rounds of midweek fixtures coming up.

Ah right spot on.  Cheers.  Thoughts on it being moved?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #125 on: December 9, 2021, 11:52:58 pm »
It could be either Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. There's not really anything to favour one day over the others.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #126 on: December 10, 2021, 03:01:15 pm »
Quote from: cookie78 on December  9, 2021, 09:48:34 pm
What's the thoughts on the Leicester game in Feb?  Currently scheduled for the Wednesday night at 8pm as part of the midweek league fixtures.  Is it Amazon midweek and likely to stay on the Wed or anything else to consider that is likely to change it?

Theres only actually 9 games as the Chelsea games postponed as they  are playing in the Club World Cup that week. Half of the fixtures have already been assigned to the Tuesday so its unlikely ours will be moved to the Tuesday. Could possibly move to the Thursday though.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #127 on: December 10, 2021, 03:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Kls89 on December 10, 2021, 03:01:15 pm
Theres only actually 9 games as the Chelsea games postponed as they  are playing in the Club World Cup that week. Half of the fixtures have already been assigned to the Tuesday so its unlikely ours will be moved to the Tuesday. Could possibly move to the Thursday though.

You could make an educated guess depending on our Champions League draw on Monday

If we're scheduled to play Tuesday 15th, then Burnley game will stay on 12th, which would in turn leave Leicester as Wednesday unless they're going to be pure c*nts and make us play twice in less than 48 hours. 
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #128 on: December 10, 2021, 05:15:34 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on December  9, 2021, 12:14:28 pm
Liverpool v Shrewsbury has NOT been selected for TV coverage and is showing 3pm Saturday. The fist FA cup game we've not had chosen since Oldham a few years back ?
It could still move to Sunday I guess for the BBC's 'final score' thing they do at the 3rd round stage where they show goals as they go in.

That BBC final score thing was only for rounds 1 and 2.

And it has been axed this season anyway due to an increase in live games
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #129 on: December 13, 2021, 11:49:33 pm »
Announcement due tomorrow or not?  Any leaks or rumours? 
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #130 on: December 14, 2021, 11:29:49 am »
Don't hold your breath for an announcement today.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #131 on: December 14, 2021, 12:58:26 pm »
Quote from: stoz on December 14, 2021, 11:29:49 am
Don't hold your breath for an announcement today this week.
;)
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #132 on: December 14, 2021, 01:16:07 pm »
Quote from: stoz on December 14, 2021, 11:29:49 am
Don't hold your breath for an announcement today.
Or in 2021
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #133 on: December 14, 2021, 06:18:49 pm »
Leicester at home moved to the Thursday which means Burnley away is moved to the Sunday
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #134 on: December 14, 2021, 06:19:22 pm »
Does anyone think that Liverpool v Norwich match will get moved for TV? Sky showed the away game in August. I got a feeling it be with Bt sport for the Home game for the 12.30 kick off or a horrible feeling Sky will have it on as a Monday night game which I cant do night games. 
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #135 on: December 14, 2021, 06:23:28 pm »
Are they only announcing the first half of Feb?

Surely Arsenal is not staying as a Saturday 3pm?

All CL dates have been confirmed now as well
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #136 on: December 14, 2021, 06:28:07 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on December 14, 2021, 06:18:49 pm
Leicester at home moved to the Thursday which means Burnley away is moved to the Sunday

What's with these Thursday games all of a sudden? Is it another Amazon week?
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #137 on: December 14, 2021, 06:28:45 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 14, 2021, 06:28:07 pm
What's with these Thursday games all of a sudden? Is it another Amazon week?

No its BT again

Amazon weeks are only in December

But its the same craic, all games live on the same network across 3 days
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #138 on: December 14, 2021, 06:31:58 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on December 14, 2021, 06:23:28 pm
Are they only announcing the first half of Feb?

Surely Arsenal is not staying as a Saturday 3pm?

All CL dates have been confirmed now as well


They seem to be at the moment
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #139 on: December 14, 2021, 07:42:29 pm »
Seems theyre waiting on UEFA and Carabao knockout stages TV schedule before confirming the remaining two games  :butt

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/two-fixture-changes-liverpool-february
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #140 on: December 14, 2021, 07:45:14 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on December 14, 2021, 07:42:29 pm
Seems theyre waiting on UEFA and Carabao knockout stages TV schedule before confirming the remaining two games  :butt

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/two-fixture-changes-liverpool-february
not sure why are they waiting for UEFA on Norwich? Arsenal yes cause both are still in LC
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #141 on: December 15, 2021, 09:27:08 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on December 14, 2021, 07:45:14 pm
not sure why are they waiting for UEFA on Norwich? Arsenal yes cause both are still in LC

If we get to the final, could our game vs arsenal not be brought forward to mid week? That may be why they are not planning the week before. They may choose teams not in the semi final to be sure.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #142 on: December 15, 2021, 09:29:28 am »
Arsenal away at 15:00 is absolutely bizarre... reminds me of when we had United away at 15:00 on a Saturday, the Murphy penalty

I'm all for it
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #143 on: December 15, 2021, 09:33:50 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on December 15, 2021, 09:29:28 am
Arsenal away at 15:00 is absolutely bizarre... reminds me of when we had United away at 15:00 on a Saturday, the Murphy penalty

I'm all for it
it'll change, waiting for League Cup to sort itself out
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #144 on: December 15, 2021, 09:35:33 am »
Quote from: Craig S on December 15, 2021, 09:27:08 am
If we get to the final, could our game vs arsenal not be brought forward to mid week? That may be why they are not planning the week before. They may choose teams not in the semi final to be sure.
it could but not really sure how that affects Norwich, unless UEFA changed the rule back where you couldn't have league games same time as UCL
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #145 on: December 15, 2021, 09:39:21 am »
Quote from: Craig S on December 15, 2021, 09:27:08 am
If we get to the final, could our game vs arsenal not be brought forward to mid week? That may be why they are not planning the week before. They may choose teams not in the semi final to be sure.

That would be pretty late to be moving it though wouldn't it, waiting till the second semi? I mean, I know they don't care but still!
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #146 on: December 15, 2021, 09:43:06 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 15, 2021, 09:39:21 am
That would be pretty late to be moving it though wouldn't it, waiting till the second semi? I mean, I know they don't care but still!
they don't really have a choice tbf, they haven't announced any fixtures for that weekend
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #147 on: December 15, 2021, 12:07:04 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 15, 2021, 09:39:21 am
That would be pretty late to be moving it though wouldn't it, waiting till the second semi? I mean, I know they don't care but still!

They are waiting until after the QF, next week. So I assume they will pick teams not in the semi for that game week, so they are sure the game is not going to be cancelled.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #148 on: December 15, 2021, 12:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on December 15, 2021, 12:07:04 pm
They are waiting until after the QF, next week. So I assume they will pick teams not in the semi for that game week, so they are sure the game is not going to be cancelled.

Ah, that makes more sense, ta!
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #149 on: December 23, 2021, 09:36:32 am »
Arsenal v Liverpool (league) can't be 26th February now as one of us will be in the League Cup final
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #150 on: January 1, 2022, 04:01:44 pm »
Incase anyone missed it, the rest of the TV Fixtures were released for February yesterday. Norwich at home has not been moved.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #151 on: January 1, 2022, 05:54:05 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on January  1, 2022, 04:01:44 pm
Incase anyone missed it, the rest of the TV Fixtures were released for February yesterday. Norwich at home has not been moved.

Thanks, had been waiting for these and hadn't spotted it. :thumbup
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #152 on: January 1, 2022, 06:08:17 pm »
Cheers Swoopy.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:25:28 pm »
Just looking at West Ham home.  With us playing Inter Milan on the Tuesday after and bar either ourselves losing in the next round of the FA Cup this seems like it's nailed on for the Saturday.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on Today at 12:25:28 pm
Just looking at West Ham home.  With us playing Inter Milan on the Tuesday after and bar either ourselves losing in the next round of the FA Cup this seems like it's nailed on for the Saturday.
I wouldn't rule out the Friday night.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #155 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 12:40:34 pm
I wouldn't rule out the Friday night.

If we both get knocked out of the FA Cup yes a good chance Friday.  If either of us make it through unless we bought play the Tuesday night Friday would be a non runner.
Re: 2021/22 TV Fixtures
« Reply #156 on: Today at 04:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on Today at 12:50:39 pm
If we both get knocked out of the FA Cup yes a good chance Friday.  If either of us make it through unless we bought play the Tuesday night Friday would be a non runner.
Ah, I wondered about the blank midweek. Forgot about the FA Cup being then!
