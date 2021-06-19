Liverpools opening three fixtures of the 2021-22 Premier League season have been rescheduled for broadcast purposes.The Reds campaign starter at newly-promoted Norwich City will now kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday August 14 and will be shown live by Sky Sports.Jürgen Klopps sides first Anfield clash of the term against Burnley will get under way at 12.30pm and be televised by BT Sport on Saturday August 21.Chelseas visit to Merseyside on Saturday August 28 will now start at 5.30pm and be broadcast on Sky Sports.
Leeds and Brentford moved for TV.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/437311-fixtures-update-leeds-and-brentford-games-rescheduled
Palace game stays 3pm too
Thanks for posting these. Changed jobs earlier this year, and requires me to work weekends, so need to get in early to book the days off! I never realised that they've announced those tv games.
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2179225Period of matches Provisional date of announcementAugust/September 05-Jul-21October 06-Aug-21November 16-Sep-21December/January 11-Oct-21February 14-Dec-21March 24-Jan-22April 21-Feb-22May 04-Apr-22
Are the dates and times for the games in October due to be confirmed today?
Out nowhttps://www.premierleague.com/news/2207930Man City (h) Sunday 3rd Oct 4.30pm - Sky SportsWatford (a) Saturday 16th October 12.30pm - BT SportMan Utd (a) Sunday 24th October 4.30pm - Sky Sports (time TBC)Brighton (h) Saturday 30th October - 3.00pm
Wonder why there's a potential time change for the Man Utd away game?
It's League Cup week so maybe it we have to play on the Tues?
November fixtures will hopefully be announced today
Nothing yet, would like an announcement today now that the ballots are out and I've got Arsenal
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]