Author Topic: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial  (Read 18528 times)

Offline emitime

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #80 on: September 22, 2021, 03:48:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 22, 2021, 02:59:43 pm
Haven't we already started? Or does this mean something different?

I imagine this is legally allowing standing in the stadium rather than sticking in rail seating and turning a blind eye to it.

It's all a bit cart before the horse, but seems an inevitable end result. Finally, thankfully.
Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #81 on: September 22, 2021, 04:42:28 pm »
Quote from: emitime on September 22, 2021, 03:48:29 pm
I imagine this is legally allowing standing in the stadium rather than sticking in rail seating and turning a blind eye to it.

It's all a bit cart before the horse, but seems an inevitable end result. Finally, thankfully.

Ah yes, I see - ours was touted as being done for safety reasons but in theory still not allowing standing while knowing it went on.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online CraigDS

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #82 on: September 22, 2021, 04:57:55 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 22, 2021, 02:59:43 pm
Haven't we already started? Or does this mean something different?

We arent allowing standing even though weve put rail seats in. This is to specifically allow standing during matches.
Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #83 on: September 22, 2021, 04:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 22, 2021, 04:57:55 pm
We arent allowing standing even though weve put rail seats in. This is to specifically allow standing during matches.

:thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline TAA66

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #84 on: October 1, 2021, 01:10:36 pm »
Any news on whether the club has applied for safe standing?
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #85 on: October 1, 2021, 05:52:02 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on October  1, 2021, 01:10:36 pm
Any news on whether the club has applied for safe standing?

I think in the Times it said we werent expected to.
Online red number 9

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #86 on: October 7, 2021, 12:42:27 pm »
Only 6, currently unnamed, clubs across Premier League & Championship have applied.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58829384
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #87 on: October 26, 2021, 04:20:21 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/447413-railed-seating-trial-starts-in-anfield-road-stand

Quote
Railed seating has been installed in the lower Anfield Road Stand as part of the season-long trial at Anfield.

This follows the 1,800 seats already installed at the back of the Kop at the start of the campaign, which have received positive feedback from supporters.

The trial is separate from the Anfield Road expansion work and will be updating 6,000 seats in the lower tier for home and away fans into railed seating. Changes will be staggered at intervals in home matches or international breaks, with approximately 1,900 seats on the back 10 rows expected to be updated for the fixture with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #88 on: October 27, 2021, 11:27:53 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on October 26, 2021, 04:20:21 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/447413-railed-seating-trial-starts-in-anfield-road-stand

All for the rail seating but the back ten rows of the lower Anfield Road is an area of the ground you should want people to sit down - can't see anything if people stand up!  Only slightly better if people are sitting down
Offline kopdude81

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #89 on: October 27, 2021, 06:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on October 27, 2021, 11:27:53 am
All for the rail seating but the back ten rows of the lower Anfield Road is an area of the ground you should want people to sit down - can't see anything if people stand up!  Only slightly better if people are sitting down

Yeah I thought they'd start at the bottom by the pitch side and work up to avoid the issue of worsening the limited view under the second tier overhang. But then if you implemented it this way you would have people standing up persistently in front of people sitting so not sure what the answer is really.

Is 6,000 seats the entire lower tier of the ARE btw?
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #90 on: October 28, 2021, 07:48:45 am »
Quote from: kopdude81 on October 27, 2021, 06:17:53 pm
Yeah I thought they'd start at the bottom by the pitch side and work up to avoid the issue of worsening the limited view under the second tier overhang. But then if you implemented it this way you would have people standing up persistently in front of people sitting so not sure what the answer is really.

Is 6,000 seats the entire lower tier of the ARE btw?

Yes
Offline Peter McGurk

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #91 on: October 28, 2021, 10:08:29 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on October 28, 2021, 07:48:45 am
Yes

I appreciate the need to go carefully but note this at the end of the link:

"Supporters attending matches are reminded that Anfield is still an all-seater stadium and should remain seated when possible. Liverpool FC will not be requesting an expression of interest to pilot safe standing areas this season."

Still. Good Luck with that I suppose.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #92 on: October 28, 2021, 10:26:03 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on October 28, 2021, 10:08:29 am
I appreciate the need to go carefully but note this at the end of the link:

"Supporters attending matches are reminded that Anfield is still an all-seater stadium and should remain seated when possible. Liverpool FC will not be requesting an expression of interest to pilot safe standing areas this season."

Still. Good Luck with that I suppose.

Still much safer even in seated areas. I am surprised they have done it the entire Annie lower, the away section definitely needed doing to make it safer for fans.
Offline rkgriffin

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #93 on: November 8, 2021, 06:16:04 pm »
Offline reddazforever

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #94 on: November 11, 2021, 07:50:49 am »
I dont get why were actively installing over 7000 rail seats ( and far more than the other clubs) if we never planned to apply to be part of the safe standing pilot.  We know from the Spirit of shankly survey a few years back that the vast majority of supporters back safe standing so why not be part of the pilot? 
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Online CraigDS

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #95 on: November 11, 2021, 11:57:54 am »
The club is doing its own trial of them in use as things currently are, and will likely then request to be part of a full season trial next year if they feel that they have been an improvement upon standard seats.
Online 4pool

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
« Reply #96 on: Today at 04:45:38 pm »
ANNOUNCEMENT

Rail seating trial to be expanded in the Kop


Liverpool FC is expanding its rail seating trial on the Kop following the installation of the seating last season.

Rail seating has been installed in two areas of Anfield following a safety review by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA). The review highlighted that during matches persistent standing in the Kop and Anfield Road lower tier is an issue that needs to be addressed to ensure supporters safety.

The initial trial saw 7,800 seats with rail seating installed on the Kop and across the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand.

The club will now extend the trial of railed seating on the Kop and will use the winter break of the Premier League season to install an additional 2,500 rail seats. The expansion will be across blocks 202-306, rows 61-49 on the Kop. This will take the total rail seats in the Kop to 4,300. Work will commence imminently and will take approximately five weeks to install.

Season ticket holders whose seats are impacted by these changes will be contacted in due course to explain the changes and how this will impact them.

More here:
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rail-seating-trial-be-expanded-kop
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
