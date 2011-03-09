« previous next »
Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial

Uncle Ronnie

Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
Yesterday at 04:03:06 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/436559-anfield-set-for-12-month-trial-of-seats-with-safety-rails

Quote
Anfield will trial the temporary installation of seats with safety rails in two areas of the stadium following a safety review by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA).

The Kop and Anfield Road Stand will see a total of 7,800 seats updated in the trial, which will begin from the start of next season. Around 1,800 new seats will be located in the back of the Kop and 6,000 in the Anfield Road Stand lower tier.
gregor

Re: Safe Standing
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 04:03:06 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/436559-anfield-set-for-12-month-trial-of-seats-with-safety-rails

No coincidence with the timing of the HFSG disbanding I'd imagine. They were the only Hillsborough group recognised by the club and were always completely against any sort of conversation about this. Now that they've disbanded the club can press on with it. I know that it says there this isn't a step to a standing section but it obviously is, good news.
Welshred

Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Anfield will trial the temporary installation of seats with safety rails in two areas of the stadium following a safety review by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA).

The review highlighted that during matches persistent standing in the Kop and Anfield Road lower tier is an issue that needs to be addressed to ensure supporters’ safety.

The SGSA’s regulatory focus is on reducing persistent standing risks in stadiums and avoiding potential crowd collapses. Research commissioned by the SGSA around the management of persistent standing areas has evidenced in its emerging findings that the installation of rails increases safety within all-seater stadiums. The research states that the SGSA considers it important to maintain momentum on managing the identified persistent standing risks ahead of the return of live sport with spectators.

LFC has had a management plan for persistent standing at Anfield for many years but following the SGSA’s most recent review it is now advising to install safety rails.

The Kop and Anfield Road Stand will see a total of 7,800 seats updated in the trial, which will begin from the start of next season. Around 1,800 new seats will be located in the back of the Kop and 6,000 in the Anfield Road Stand lower tier.

Anfield will remain an all-seater stadium and the trialled areas with the new seats and safety rails are not ‘safe standing’ areas.

The seating being installed at Anfield includes normal stadium seats with an integrated safety rail behind them to avoid a crowd collapse.

They will not impact the visibility of the pitch for supporters. The design is to enable fans to stand safely at key moments in the game, like goal celebrations, but must revert to a seat at other times.

Season ticket holders whose seats are impacted by these changes will be contacted in due course to explain the changes and provide options to remain in the new seat or move to a standard seat.

With the installation of the new seats at Anfield, LFC joins a number of Premier League clubs who are already using this safety method, with further clubs set to install safety rails during the summer.

Andy Hughes, managing director of Liverpool FC, said: “The safety of our supporters when they come to Anfield is our absolute priority and we are fully committed to working with the SGSA on the trial of these new seats at Anfield. It is critical that we listen to the experts and deliver their recommendations to address this safety issue.

“We have informed key stakeholders and thank all fans for their input and support during this trial. We will complete a full review of the trial in 12 months at the end of next season.”

Supporters attending matches are reminded that Anfield is still an all-seater stadium and should remain seated when possible.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/436559-anfield-set-for-12-month-trial-of-seats-with-safety-rails
fucking appalled

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Uncle Ronnie

Re: Safe Standing
6k in lower Annie feels like the whole end?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Safe Standing
Great news that
redgriffin73

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote
So not rail seating then, but it's a start.
Samie

Re: Safe Standing
Standing Kop again huh.  :D
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:11:29 pm
So not rail seating then, but it's a start.

In all but name really. I am guessing you won´t be able to lock the seats away like you would with rail seating, but clearly this is going to be a de facto standing section (if it isn´t already).

Interesting that its in the Lower Anny as well. My guess is about half of the 6,000 in the Anny will be for the away fans.

Grobbelrevell

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
This was always inevitable at some stage, but pleased to see a tentative first step anyway.

Particularly enjoyed the reference to the 'management plan' for persistent standing that the club have been utilising for many years as well. Presumably by this they mean threatening removal for the lesser games and encouraging it for the bigger ones.

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:14:43 pm
In all but name really. I am guessing you won´t be able to lock the seats away like you would with rail seating, but clearly this is going to be a de facto standing section (if it isn´t already).

It is.

They've referenced the 'back of the Kop' there, so by that i'm reading the 300 blocks, where everyone stands every week already.

With that in mind it makes complete sense to trial it there, along with the away end.
ripsaw19

Re: Safe Standing
This is going to be amazing! I know the article says it will remain an all seater stadium which is fine, but if the option to not fall halfway down the Kop when we score a fourth against Barcelona is there, then I'll take it!
Alan_X

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Split and merged.
Hij

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Hope we can get into 304 again this season then.
redgriffin73

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Hope it doesn't mean they clamp down on the rest of the Kop more to compensate, we've been getting away with it a lot in recent seasons once they realised we were actually helping the atmosphere.
Scouser-Tommy

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 04:27:55 pm
Hope we can get into 304 again this season then.
Has anyone got any idea specifically how many seats are in each block? (304, 305, and 306, being the most likely based on the article).
Dull Tools

Re: Safe Standing
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 04:08:08 pm
6k in lower Annie feels like the whole end?

Hopefully they move the away fans out of there. Also it is a shame it is the Anfield Road as you can't see at the back of the Anfield road when people are standing. Also weird they have chosen the Anfield Road when the home fans rarely stand there.
Alan_X

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:43:54 pm
Hopefully they move the away fans out of there. Also it is a shame it is the Anfield Road as you can't see at the back of the Anfield road when people are standing. Also weird they have chosen the Anfield Road when the home fans rarely stand there.

It's for safety reasons and the away fans are the people who stand in the Anfield Road. It's easier to do the whole lower tier especially as the whole lower tier is given to away fans for some cup games.

It would be pointless to introduce rails in the area that away fans stand and then move the away fans to another area.

This is not 'safe standing'. Until there's new legislation the club can't introduce safe standing.
disgraced cake

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Good to hear, and hopefully a step in the right direction. Would love to see proper safe standing at Anfield some day, even if this is not it yet. Back of the Kop is a good place to start. At Dortmund it's at the upper half of their terrace which is the proper rail seating, while the bottom bit is just old school terracing. As for the Anfield Road lower, that's where I did see this happening if ever - and really I think they should be planning for the lower tier to have safe standing as we move into the rebuild, as some other clubs are doing with their rebuilds and new grounds.

I don't think the entire Kop will ever have safe standing, but it'd be nice if it did in the future and had more than 1800 seats for it. We may also never improve the capacity of the Kop through doing it, but it'd be safer than current standing as seen with the seats, would be nice if we could fit a few more in though, especially if we can't rebuild massively on the Kop
67CherryRed

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
So they spent time and money putting a Nike swoosh in to the lower Annie seats, covered it up for 12 months and now they'll be ripping them out.
GoldenGloves25

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Is capacity affected??
TepidT2O

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
Is capacity affected??
No, the seats will just have rails at the back
sminp

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
This headline is misleading, its not safe standing although personally I feel we should be trialling safe standing.
Fromola

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:29:13 pm
Hope it doesn't mean they clamp down on the rest of the Kop more to compensate, we've been getting away with it a lot in recent seasons once they realised we were actually helping the atmosphere.

If they start enforcing seating on the Kop that's the end of the atmosphere that Klopp and the players have desperately missed.

I think the club have helped turn a blind eye because of how important the atmosphere is to Jurgen.
Billy Elliot

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Is the lower tier going to change much when the stand is redeveloped? If not, it'd make sense for a future standing section to be in the lower Annie. Unlike the current Kop, the current lower Annie was designed for standing.

Someone asked where the rails will be in the Kop. Graham Smith posted 'back middle', which I assume would be across the 300s.
rob1966

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:48:58 pm
Is the lower tier going to change much when the stand is redeveloped? If not, it'd make sense for a future standing section to be in the lower Annie. Unlike the current Kop, the current lower Annie was designed for standing.

Someone asked where the rails will be in the Kop. Graham Smith posted 'back middle', which I assume would be across the 300s.

Lower Anny not being touched as far as I know, so its the same terrace I stood on in the 70's
The-Originals

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
brilliant
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:48:58 pm
Is the lower tier going to change much when the stand is redeveloped? If not, it'd make sense for a future standing section to be in the lower Annie. Unlike the current Kop, the current lower Annie was designed for standing.

Someone asked where the rails will be in the Kop. Graham Smith posted 'back middle', which I assume would be across the 300s.

Should be all home fans imo.
Craig 🤔

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:17:42 pm
Should be all home fans imo.

I guess an important part of seeing if it works is by seeing if works with away fans too.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm
I guess an important part of seeing if it works is by seeing if works with away fans too.

They should only get the lower for the games where we give them the end anyway,all others they should be stuck in the corner of the upper.
Billy Elliot

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:17:42 pm
Should be all home fans imo.

Don't think that's fair myself. I know it's not yet 'safe standing', but it'll lead to it. And I think away fans should have the choice to sit or stand, just like they used to. I'd like to think some day soon, we'll have the choice to sit or stand at away grounds.

Also most away fans stand up as it is, they should be allowed to do it safely - with a separate section for those who want to sit without getting their view obstructed.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:45:31 pm
Don't think that's fair myself. I know it's not yet 'safe standing', but it'll lead to it. And I think away fans should have the choice to sit or stand, just like they used to. I'd like to think some day soon, we'll have the choice to sit or stand at away grounds.

Also most away fans stand up as it is, they should be allowed to do it safely.


They can have a choice to sit or stand,I'd just like that to be up top & not right behind the goal.
Billy Elliot

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm

They can have a choice to sit or stand,I'd just like that to be up top & not right behind the goal.

I know this isn't going to be a popular opinion, but I liked the old set up at Goodison and Old Trafford. You could choose to sit or stand no matter what part of the ground you were in.
Craig 🤔

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm
They should only get the lower for the games where we give them the end anyway,all others they should be stuck in the corner of the upper.

Against PL rules isnt it? Other than if you can prove the right segregation cannot be provided otherwise.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:02:47 am
Against PL rules isnt it? Other than if you can prove the right segregation cannot be provided otherwise.

Could well be,I've no idea.

I'm sure we could make that argument,sling a few vending machines in & call it our opponent fans hospitality section.
Scouser-Tommy

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:02:47 am
Against PL rules isnt it? Other than if you can prove the right segregation cannot be provided otherwise.
Yeah. they changed the rules a few years ago so away fans had to be pitchside. I believe Newcastle and Man Utd were given exemption based on security/safety.
Alan_X

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
I've amended the thread title.
redgriffin73

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Rail Seating Trial
Damian Kavanagh on the TAW podcast raised an interesting question about the safety of a possible evacuation onto the pitch with railings in the way. Didn't sound like he'd been given an answer to it though.
fucking appalled

Re: Anfield Set For 12 Month Safe Standing Trial
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 06:39:45 pm
So they spent time and money putting a Nike swoosh in to the lower Annie seats, covered it up for 12 months and now they'll be ripping them out.

If ever there was a reason we wont be signing Mbappe, its this
