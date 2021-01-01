« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD

newterp

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22680 on: Today at 02:04:15 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:49:47 pm
He is ok, very much the weakest link of all the creative players in the English side.

Watching Barella play, for me he looks a complete level above Mount. If we could sign a midfielder this season then he would be at the top of my list.

As people have said - Mount is a cracking little player. Barella is still better.
OOS

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22681 on: Today at 02:48:52 pm
https://twitter.com/thismorning/status/1413428163099566085?s=19

Someone posted the original video on here the other day. Sounds like it's her younger sister turn to go the game on Sunday, but I do hope they sort her out a ticket.

What makes football so good and you can't give it up.
Romford_Red

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22682 on: Today at 03:12:21 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:04:15 pm
As people have said - Mount is a cracking little player. Barella is still better.

This is something I dislike about England doing well.

I think England are good, but not top level. Like if they were a PL team, they'd be an EL team that flirted with CL qualification and won the odd cup. Totally possible that they beat Italy on Sunday and they'll have my total support.

However if you suggest that England are anything but the best thing in the world ever and all of their players are the best too, then you can get to fuck. Apparently.
tubby pls.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22683 on: Today at 03:13:30 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:12:21 pm
However if you suggest that England are anything but the best thing in the world ever and all of their players are the best too, then you can get to fuck. Apparently.

But that's not what England fans on here are saying, where are you seeing that?
Romford_Red

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22684 on: Today at 03:14:37 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:13:30 pm
But that's not what England fans on here are saying, where are you seeing that?

I'm talking about generally you over sensitive muppet ;D
Romford_Red

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22685 on: Today at 03:15:05 pm
Like chatting to people at work or on FB
Simplexity

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22686 on: Today at 03:17:37 pm
My dream is that Pickford fumbles a goal in a similar manner to Robert Green. However England gets a pen in the last minute, Kane steps up and misses. Whistle goes, Chiellini goes into the post match presser saying "its the history of the England."

Unfortunately I fear reality is far more heinous than this.
shook

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22687 on: Today at 03:23:02 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:35:25 pm
Denmark's public broadcaster DR has gathered some stories from Denmark fans that were at Wembley, which include English fans shouting insults at Danish fans and their children and Danish fans being spat on, beaten or having bottles thrown at them

One woman who works as a football physiotherapist and is studying in Manchester told DR that she hadn't experienced anything like it at a football match. She spoke of

- Being followed and shouted at by a group of half a dozen male England supporters who told repeatedly told her to "fuck off to where you came from" among other things
- She noted there were England fans sitting in the Danish section with some trying to start fights/intimidate other fans

Another woman who went with her English husband and their three children, said the kids were largely afraid to take their jackets off to reveal their Denmark jerseys underneath. Her nine year-old son took off his jacket and put on a Denmark hat and was verbally abused. Another woman said had she known how the England fans would behave, she wouldn't have taken her daughter. Based on her experience, she believes there appears to be an accepted norm for England fans to be verbally confrontational and aggressive. They were relieved to get home and lock their door.

There's also this story in  the Evening Standard of an American journalist, his Danish wife and their son being harassed by England fans on the bus home. A group of people spotted their shirts when the bus stopped and then jumped on board whereupon they punched the man and attacked a passenger who tried to help them. Their kid ran up to the upper deck to get away from them and the driver eventually kicked the unruly mob off after they continued to be abusive.

A common theme in both these pieces: Danish fans begging the authorities to provide protection for Italian supporters on Sunday. Based on the response to England winning, I can't imagine what the reaction of some of these pricks will be if England were to lose.

It will be even worse when England win.
Romford_Red

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22688 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 03:17:37 pm
My dream is that Pickford fumbles a goal in a similar manner to Robert Green. However England gets a pen in the last minute, Kane steps up and misses. Whistle goes, Chiellini goes into the post match presser saying "its the history of the England."

Unfortunately I fear reality is far more heinous than this.

Pickford has been trying to drop a clanger all tournament. It's going to happen on Sunday, isn't it.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22689 on: Today at 03:38:26 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:28:16 pm
Pickford has been trying to drop a clanger all tournament. It's going to happen on Sunday, isn't it.

This would make my week
fucking appalled

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22690 on: Today at 03:39:15 pm
He dropped one the other day in fairness, but honest Sir Razza bailed him out  8)
rob1966

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22691 on: Today at 03:43:23 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:12:21 pm
This is something I dislike about England doing well.

I think England are good, but not top level. Like if they were a PL team, they'd be an EL team that flirted with CL qualification and won the odd cup. Totally possible that they beat Italy on Sunday and they'll have my total support.

However if you suggest that England are anything but the best thing in the world ever and all of their players are the best too, then you can get to fuck. Apparently.

Went to Hansens Testimonial in 88, we played England as a warm up for Euro '88 and beat them 3-2. Remember thinking then they had no fucking chance of winning that Tournament and they were embarrassed if I remember right, both on field and off by the hooligans.
red_Mark1980

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22692 on: Today at 03:47:51 pm
johnybarnes

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22693 on: Today at 04:00:39 pm
UEFA want England to win it apparently.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1413160653959962632
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22694 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:12:21 pm

However if you suggest that England are anything but the best thing in the world ever and all of their players are the best too, then you can get to fuck. Apparently.

This has not been my experience. I have a lot of footy friends who support anyone from St Mirren to Man United. There's a general recognition that international football teams fall short of, say, Champions League sides and have done now for decades. Those who support the top English clubs are very keen to tell everyone how much better their footy is than England's or Italy's - myself included. And we're right.

I have to say that no one has yet told me to "get to fuck".
Romford_Red

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22695 on: Today at 04:08:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:04:07 pm
This has not been my experience. I have a lot of footy friends who support anyone from St Mirren to Man United. There's a general recognition that international football teams fall short of, say, Champions League sides and have done now for decades. Those who support the top English clubs are very keen to tell everyone how much better their footy is than England's or Italy's - myself included. And we're right.

I have to say that no one has yet told me to "get to fuck".

Maybe I just have that kind of face
Timbo's Goals

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22696 on: Today at 04:15:20 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:22:10 am
I'm asking as an England fan because I'm English and Indian. My friends from my shitty little northern hometown are of indian and pakistani heritage but supporting England. Yet all I hear on this thread is about how racist the country is and how nice places like Italy are and people like you supporting Italy because of the xenophobia in England.

Really?

ALL you've heard on this thread?

You sure Scatty lad.

Respectfully suggest you read back through the thread mate to check on that 'ALL' aspect because as I see things it overlooks a quite significant aspect of why the thread has taken the wide diversion it has from its intended MATCH THREAD analysis path. Moreover, the aspect to which I refer is not a million miles away in its broad essence - albeit manifestly not anywhere near as fundamentally overt, concerning and worrying - as the racism and xenophobia to which you refer.

Fact is I alone have got a dozen or so posts in the thread since page 442 [footy link pure coincidence btw  :) :)] and there's not a solitary reference in any of them to racism or xenophobia as a reason for myself as a born and bred Englishman not supporting the national team. Read also the posts of so many others too - notably VBG - who likewise have made no reference whatsoever for their reasons for finding themselves unable to support England due to racism or xenophobia by English fans.

Of course there is a 'sort of' much diluted equivalent to those two rancid phenomena of racism and xenophobia which have been experienced by Liverpool folks over these past 40 odd post Thatcher years which have had the consequence of making those folks like myself come to feel alienated from the country of their birth purely because of their Liverpudlian roots. As a white person I of course have no idea how this equates to the sort of racism and xenophobia yourself and your mates have experienced but I assure you that in itself  it has been enough down the years to make the likes of myself feel very little if any connection with the country in which we were born.

Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:22:10 am
As a person of Indian heritage who has lived in various European cities - England (the UK as whole for a matter) is light years ahead of 99% of the continent in the way it treats people like me. Yes I know you've done your various little tourist visits to cities and they've treated you nicely. Have you ever lived in Rome as a brown man? Did your African friend ever get raped and the police not give a shit just because she was African(thank god for NGOs in Rome)? Do you have a click in your ankle because someone randomly decided to stomp on it on a night out just because you look different and tell you that this country isn't your place to stay?

Have you ever lived in Krakow? It's a lovely city, I'm still here, 6 years now yet I've suffered a broken nose and a fractured orbital bone from 2 punches thrown at me by the faces of men I never saw with the words 'spierdalaj brazowy kurwa'. In Zagreb, another place I lived in and fell in love with, I was told 'n****s arent allowed here' before my friends intervened. This is in this decade just gone, the 2010s.


Unimaginably horrible experiences mate. I sympathise unequivocally with you and your friends. Shocking.

Sadly, such incidents do and can happen because some people are just shit, racist and violent too and regrettably they exist anywhere and everywhere whether it be Liverpool, Bradford, London or Krakow. Nonetheless, if as you allude we are light years ahead of other nations then that is great. Clearly.

Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:22:10 am

Let me tell you about a story in the 1970s when an old white man decided to take a 14 year old indian kid who wanted to earn extra money to Liverpool market to work every morning and would drop him off to school too. Let me tell you about how a northern town in England took in 2 orphaned twins from Uganda whose parents were killed by Idi Amin and helped them grow up and become successful pharmacists whilst keeping them in tune with their culture. When I lived in North West London - my close friend group consisted of a Punjabi Sikh, a Hindu Punjabi, a kid from Zimbabwe, a Karachi Christian, a Gujarati Muslim, a Jewish kid from Barnet and a Tamil from Sri Lanka, I'm a 'Kutchi' Hindu.
 

They are truly heartwarming stories Scatty and they speak volumes about the decent folks you can find in this country. Whether England as a nation has more of this sort of kindness and noble action than other countries I am in no position to say - although we all have seen incidents and read tales of Eastern European countries in particular displaying diametrically opposite behaviour, presumably stemming from the absence of black and brown ethnic diversity in such countries which can I would surmise foster such antipathy - possibly not that dissimilar to parts of Britain in the time prior to large scale ethnic immigration which inevitably has gone on to change things here so dramatically. 

Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:22:10 am

Why do I still live in a place with this kind of overt racism? My parents ask me that all the time, well my parents lived in 1960-70s England surivved and the country became accepting over time, so I'm hoping Poland will as well. I'm manager of a football team here, the first foreign founded club in the Polish league system, our captain has a rainbow armband, sure he's got kicked a lot for it too but our club is here for all (the Polish too). My club has 40 footballers from 24 countries and even more cultures. My ability to manage however is limited by the Polish FA, you have to be Polish to take coaching courses you see. Do you know who hasn't stopped me taking their courses despite where I live? The English FA, in fact their first 2 intro courses allow anyone anywhere in the world to take (my Brazilian, Angolan and Portuguese coaches have taken them - they've never lived in England). The course materials are also night and day to the ones in Poland, Croatia and other places - they focus on respect, positivity, empathy, inclusivity, disabled football, first aid training (especially CPR/defib).

Fantastic mate. Well done to you and your coaches. Terrific achievement.

Forgive me, however, if I do not shower the English FA with even the merest modicum of praise or appreciation no matter how deserved it may seem to be. They will always be a shower of c*nts to the likes of so many scousers - both Red and Blue - denied countless deserved tickets to enable the cronies to bask in their glory day at our expense. Oh and there's also a small matter of of their role in Hillsborough too both pre and post tragedy.

Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:22:10 am
So back to the England team, I think most people who hate them, look back at the 70s and 80s and think England as a whole in its attitude is still like that towards 'forengers' - sure there's not a single British Asian (such a wide grouping its a ridiculous term) - however to me and my friends in our backwater Northern town and to my friends in London - when we look at that squad they represent us best than anyone else. They are a product of what our parents and grandparents achieved in England.

But of course to some of you, I'm just a racist xenophobe shouting Ingurland who says effnik and innit

I think I've already explained both here and within my many posts how so many within this thread - and, more significantly, within the wider population of our amazing wonderful city which is after all the home of the amazing wonderful footy club we all [or nearly all] on here support - no longer feel any affiliation to the national team of the country of their birth. 'Hate' is not necessarily how I would bracket the feelings of such folks but at very least the term 'love' most certainly does not figure in the equation.

And rest assured Scatty lad - you are clearly not a racist xenophobe shouting Ingurland and saying effnik and innit - unless that is you're the biggest fucking imposter on the planet which I very much doubt.
 ;D

PS Just a note for those referencing Scatty's post as brilliant - not least the mods [save for one]. I found it a post containing so many moving and touching very real life experiences and bloody good on Scatty for enriching the forum with those disturbing experiences which must make all of us shudder, take a breath and think on. However, I cannot agree with the brilliance mantle not least as it contains far too much what I'm compelled to term convenient and over-simplistic stereotyping of those like myself who do not support England not because they choose not to but because due to their own life experiences over many years they have simply no longer been left with that vital sense of attachment to their national team - or their home country - to do so.
royhendo

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22697 on: Today at 04:30:35 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:08:51 pm
Maybe I just have that kind of face

Yorky's a big lad, to be fair. :D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22698 on: Today at 04:43:09 pm
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 10:55:12 am
Nauseating wasn't it. Liking the new avatar.  8)

And that ignoring that he was always a bit behind the actual play.The twat was spewing as much shit as he could hoping that he got his "They think it's all over" moment,absolute knobhead.

No wonder his Mrs fucked him off.
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22699 on: Today at 04:50:22 pm
There's been some cracking posts in this thread - on both sides. Not that there's just two sides mind
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22700 on: Today at 04:54:18 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:48:52 pm
https://twitter.com/thismorning/status/1413428163099566085?s=19

Someone posted the original video on here the other day. Sounds like it's her younger sister turn to go the game on Sunday, but I do hope they sort her out a ticket.

What makes football so good and you can't give it up.

There are tens of thousands of kids more deserving of the extra ticket than she is mate,both her and her sister are lucky to come from a household that is able to buy blocks of tickets.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22701 on: Today at 05:19:15 pm
John Stones is the most boring man in world sport, and possibly in the world outside of sport too.
newterp

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22702 on: Today at 05:28:08 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:19:15 pm
John Stones is the most boring man in world sport, and possibly in the world outside of sport too.

More than Boring James Milner?
PoetryInMotion

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22703 on: Today at 05:35:59 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:49:47 pm
He is ok, very much the weakest link of all the creative players in the English side.

Watching Barella play, for me he looks a complete level above Mount. If we could sign a midfielder this season then he would be at the top of my list.

Agree.
Jookie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22704 on: Today at 05:39:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:50:22 pm
Not that there's just two sides mind

This is a good point and one everyone should remember when thinking about the supporting England argument.

The other is that there isn't really a right or wrong answer, just a personal preference based on our differing personal experiences.
Bobinhood

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22705 on: Today at 06:03:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:50:22 pm
There's been some cracking posts in this thread - on both sides. Not that there's just two sides mind

Im on at least 3 sides just myself  ;D

Will say, if you actually live in Northern England and pretty much your every lifetime experience with England fans has been a frightening encounter with very drunk facist racist louts , and the team they support represents a government that has current and past history with breaking the unions that form the basis of the local economy, i think its pretty fair to say that you might not be strongly inclined to support that team. With whole country going mad and the incessant fleet street cheer leading i can see it being more than a bit sickening.

that's got to be a completely different experience from going to a bar in Toronto with a group of middle age ex pats for a hearty sing along and downing of friendly pints without a whiff of aggression in the air and being just one of many huge fan bases in the city with only medium level media coverage that covers the party more than the game typically.

Also watched back the semi again and in the cold light of day that IS the dive-iest England team i can ever remember   ;D harry grielish sterling in particular pretty damn good at it. If you find that annoying (i do) and English football the last available culture where such things are frowned upon, well then England winning on a soft sterling dive could be pretty damn annoying, i can see that.

There you go. Ive walked a mile in the other guys boots. Regular service will be resumed at my regularly scheduled pick up game this evening where at least 6-7 of the regulars are Italian. England shirt is tumbling in the dryer as we speak, there will be bantz. Penalty merchants those Italians Austria should have had them out.

Classycara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22706 on: Today at 06:15:21 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:35:25 pm
Denmark's public broadcaster DR has gathered some stories from Denmark fans that were at Wembley, which include English fans shouting insults at Danish fans and their children and Danish fans being spat on, beaten or having bottles thrown at them

One woman who works as a football physiotherapist and is studying in Manchester told DR that she hadn't experienced anything like it at a football match. She spoke of

- Being followed and shouted at by a group of half a dozen male England supporters who told repeatedly told her to "fuck off to where you came from" among other things
- She noted there were England fans sitting in the Danish section with some trying to start fights/intimidate other fans

Another woman who went with her English husband and their three children, said the kids were largely afraid to take their jackets off to reveal their Denmark jerseys underneath. Her nine year-old son took off his jacket and put on a Denmark hat and was verbally abused. Another woman said had she known how the England fans would behave, she wouldn't have taken her daughter. Based on her experience, she believes there appears to be an accepted norm for England fans to be verbally confrontational and aggressive. They were relieved to get home and lock their door.

There's also this story in  the Evening Standard of an American journalist, his Danish wife and their son being harassed by England fans on the bus home. A group of people spotted their shirts when the bus stopped and then jumped on board whereupon they punched the man and attacked a passenger who tried to help them. Their kid ran up to the upper deck to get away from them and the driver eventually kicked the unruly mob off after they continued to be abusive.

A common theme in both these pieces: Danish fans begging the authorities to provide protection for Italian supporters on Sunday. Based on the response to England winning, I can't imagine what the reaction of some of these pricks will be if England were to lose.

That's fucking awful, albeit not surprising.

Couldn't pay me to be out and about on Sunday night in London, gonna be ugly whatever the result. Really ugly if they lose. Kick off time should have been moved - although broadcasting contracts are god - given what's known about a sizeable minority of england fans.
west_london_red

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22707 on: Today at 06:48:33 pm
To follow up on Scatmans post, although I am as anti-England (although not so anti GB) as probably anyone on this forum when it comes to sport, I make the odd exception for certain individuals in what is admittedly a very random and completely non-coherent way, one thing that I have said repeatedly on this forum when people complain about racism is that as a British Indian I can tell you 110% this is by far the most tolerant country compared to any Western country and probably any other country full stop. For all it faults its absolutely light years ahead of most, and I say that as a Remainer even after Brexit Id still rather be a minority here compared to anywhere else.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22708 on: Today at 06:54:46 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:48:33 pm
To follow up on Scatmans post, although I am as anti-England (although not so anti GB) as probably anyone on this forum when it comes to sport, I make the odd exception for certain individuals in what is admittedly a very random and completely non-coherent way, one thing that I have said repeatedly on this forum when people complain about racism is that as a British Indian I can tell you 110% this is by far the most tolerant country compared to any Western country and probably any other country full stop. For all it faults its absolutely light years ahead of most, and I say that as a Remainer even after Brexit Id still rather be a minority here compared to anywhere else.
I can't quite figure out if that's a good thing or a bad thing.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22709 on: Today at 06:57:24 pm
It's only a game, why so serious?   :P
west_london_red

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22710 on: Today at 07:00:45 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:54:46 pm
I can't quite figure out if that's a good thing or a bad thing.

Its good doc, very good!
Bobinhood

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22711 on: Today at 07:22:55 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:00:51 pm


 'It's coming Rome' is what they've been shouting.



 :lmao
Bobinhood

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22712 on: Today at 07:31:42 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:03:33 pm
yeah and me Roy had a short discussion on the midfield yesterday, the italian trio are better than the English trio.

But Henderson is better than the Italian trio...put together. The gait on that man alone! Not to mention when he came on against Norway he adjusted a captains armband that wasn't even there!!  and then shouted at Grielish to get his shit in gear, before the ball was even in play. Thats a mans man right there. Put him on might as well call the midfield Trafalgar Square.  Might as well call the whole pitch Wembley! 

Oh wait....
John C

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22713 on: Today at 07:41:34 pm
Part of my mini-mission over the last 4-weeks or so is to plead with people to separate hatred towards nationism and not to let non-football related issues impact their opinion. And also to understand the position that the young footballers that we'll be despising again in a few Saturdays are in now - just taking their career to a level they dreamt of as young footy players.
But I'm happy in this instance to stand partly corrected by Southgate with some of his quotes in this excellent David Conn article.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/08/england-and-southgate-stop-divisive-politicians-hijacking-euro-2020-success

Southgate on his players:
Its their duty to continue to interact with the public on matters such as equality, inclusivity and racial injustice, he wrote,  while using the power of their voices to help put debates on the table, raise awareness and educate.
He used the language of football to address the racists:
Youre on the losing side. And the language of hope: Its clear to me that we are heading for a much more tolerant and understanding society, and I know our lads will be a big part of that.
He had his say too on the culture wars, the plague of simplistic affiliation to statues, the union jack, stately homes and gunboats, with which Johnsons government has sought cheap votes.
I understand that on this island, we have a desire to protect our values and traditions  as we should, Southgate wrote, but that shouldnt come at the expense of introspection and progress.

What more of a powerful message could we see when England take the knee on Sunday - will the Italian players applaud them like the Denmark players did?
scatman

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22714 on: Today at 07:46:39 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:15:20 pm
<snip>

Wasn't really directed at you, I can understand the thoughts of people living in Liverpool and what they've been through and your general antipathy towards the team. It was more the comments saying that supporting England means you're this or that. Like Yorky said theres many sides to it. As an establishment, I can understand as well your thoughts on the FA.
zimmie'5555

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22715 on: Today at 08:09:56 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:41:34 pm
Part of my mini-mission over the last 4-weeks or so is to plead with people to separate hatred towards nationism and not to let non-football related issues impact their opinion.

Nationalism tends to have a lot to do with a national football team. Yes, Gareth seems like someone we should have a lot of respect for, yes, the players are a great bunch of lads and if they do win I'll be happy for them, especially Hendo, Rashford and Sterling. I'm sure a lot of the Man Utd players are really sound too but I'm not supporting them either. It'd be lovely if England winning could bring about a sea change in attitudes of a lot of people who follow England's football team - and if it did, I'd be all for it - but I think that's massive wishful thinking.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22716 on: Today at 08:14:49 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:00:45 pm
Its good doc, very good!
But doesn't it mean that the whole world is crap, in fact so crap that it makes us appear good.
