As people have said - Mount is a cracking little player. Barella is still better.



This is something I dislike about England doing well.I think England are good, but not top level. Like if they were a PL team, they'd be an EL team that flirted with CL qualification and won the odd cup. Totally possible that they beat Italy on Sunday and they'll have my total support.However if you suggest that England are anything but the best thing in the world ever and all of their players are the best too, then you can get to fuck. Apparently.