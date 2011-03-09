Denmark's public broadcaster DR
has gathered some stories from Denmark fans that were at Wembley, which include English fans shouting insults at Danish fans and their children and Danish fans being spat on, beaten or having bottles thrown at them
One woman who works as a football physiotherapist and is studying in Manchester told DR that she hadn't experienced anything like it at a football match. She spoke of
- Being followed and shouted at by a group of half a dozen male England supporters who told repeatedly told her to "fuck off to where you came from" among other things
- She noted there were England fans sitting in the Danish section with some trying to start fights/intimidate other fans
Another woman who went with her English husband and their three children, said the kids were largely afraid to take their jackets off to reveal their Denmark jerseys underneath. Her nine year-old son took off his jacket and put on a Denmark hat and was verbally abused. Another woman said had she known how the England fans would behave, she wouldn't have taken her daughter. Based on her experience, she believes there appears to be an accepted norm for England fans to be verbally confrontational and aggressive. They were relieved to get home and lock their door.
There's also this story in the Evening Standard
of an American journalist, his Danish wife and their son being harassed by England fans on the bus home. A group of people spotted their shirts when the bus stopped and then jumped on board whereupon they punched the man and attacked a passenger who tried to help them. Their kid ran up to the upper deck to get away from them and the driver eventually kicked the unruly mob off after they continued to be abusive.
A common theme in both these pieces: Danish fans begging the authorities to provide protection for Italian supporters on Sunday. Based on the response to England winning, I can't imagine what the reaction of some of these pricks will be if England were to lose.