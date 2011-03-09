Is that just a case of standards dropping in international football dropping in recent years? That team were good but Germany were more of a winning machine (although that Euros win came between two embarrassing World Cup exits by their standards to Bulgaria and Croatia).



Its been mentioned before but the England team under Sven were probably better but ran into some pretty fine teams in Brazil and Portugal twice to knock them out.



If this England team win theyll have deserved it, no matter how we break down who they played along the way. Same for Italy. If they beat England then theyll be fully deserving winners.



I certainly understand people saying later teams, with Gerrard, Lampard, Beckham, Ferdinand, Owen, Rooney, etc were better. It's definitely difficult to definitively say one is better than the other, but I think for me the reason the 96 team will always be better in my mind is that that period of football was more 'pure'.What I mean by that is that it was before football became so hyper-analysed. Nowadays if you face a team, there's so much data and analysis done. Specially tailored game-plans for teams and individual players. Games often resemble chess matches where one team are (or at least feel they are) inferior and it leads to mostly one team attacking and one team defending. I'm not saying that there was none of that analysis and planning then, just that there was far less of it. Before all of that football felt a lot more chaotic and dynamic. The fate of the team dictated by them playing their game rather than playing against the other teams game (if that makes sense)I mean it's probably rose tinted glasses as well. The summer of 96 was probably the best days of my life. I mean I've had better individual things happen, but that summer was 2-3 months of just outrageous fun. Weather was good too