Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22640 on: Today at 11:54:35 am
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 11:37:41 am
How it might play out is that Italy might have more control of the game or of the ball, higher possession stats due to their midfield, but unable to do much with it due to England's defence (0 goals conceded from open play in the whole tournament), and then England's attack being clinical and scoring the shots that matter.

italy also have a terrific defence and are unbeaten in I think 33 games now. England will need to work very hard to gain and keep possession, it might come down to how well they counter attack or if they can benefit from set pieces as there's sure to be plenty of free kicks conceded throughout. Spain troubled Italy by keeping the ball and their intelligent off the ball movement between the lines from the likes of Pedri, Koke, Olmo and Torres, but they made over 800 passes which England won't get near, they won't be afforded the space and time the likes of Denmark and Ukraine and I'd even argue Germany gave them at times so will be interesting to see what tactical plan Southgate comes up with.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22641 on: Today at 11:56:18 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 11:48:46 am
Nice to see RAWK's very own raging misogynist painting himself as some sort of modern day icon of acceptance. Hilarious.

People change, I was wrong back then. It's that simple, you knew me over a decade ago. You don't have to forgive me for any/all transgressions I made.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22642 on: Today at 11:56:23 am
Bjorn Kuipers will ref the final.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22643 on: Today at 11:56:44 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:22:10 am
I'm asking as an England fan because I'm English and Indian. My friends from my shitty little northern hometown are of indian and pakistani heritage but supporting England. Yet all I hear on this thread is about how racist the country is and how nice places like Italy are and people like you supporting Italy because of the xenophobia in England.

As a person of Indian heritage who has lived in various European cities - England (the UK as whole for a matter) is light years ahead of 99% the continent in the way it treats people like me. Yes I know you've done your various little tourist visits to cities and they've treated you nicely. Have you ever lived in Rome as a brown man? Did your African friend ever get raped and the police not give a shit just because she was African(thank god for NGOs in Rome)? Do you have a click in your ankle because someone randomly decided to stomp on it on a night out just because you look different and tell you that this country isn't your place to stay?

Have you ever lived in Krakow? It's a lovely city, I'm still here, 6 years now yet I've suffered a broken nose and a fractured orbital bone from 2 punches thrown at me by the faces of men I never saw with the words 'spierdalaj brazowy kurwa'. In Zagreb, another place I lived in and fell in love with, I was told 'n****s arent allowed here' before my friends intervened. This is in this decade just gone, the 2010s.

Let me tell you about a story in the 1970s when an old white man decided to take a 14 year old indian kid who wanted to earn extra money to Liverpool market to work every morning and would drop him off to school too. Let me tell you about how a northern town in England took in 2 orphaned twins from Uganda whose parents were killed by Idi Amin and helped them grow up and become successful pharmacists whilst keeping them in tune with their culture. When I lived in North West London - my close friend group consisted of a Punjabi Sikh, a Hindu Punjabi, a kid from Zimbabwe, a Karachi Christian, a Gujarati Muslim, a Jewish kid from Barnet and a Tamil from Sri Lanka, I'm a 'Kutchi' Hindu.

Why do I still live in a place with this kind of overt racism? My parents ask me that all the time, well my parents lived in 1960-70s England surivved and the country became accepting over time, so I'm hoping Poland will as well. I'm manager of a football team here, the first foreign founded club in the Polish league system, our captain has a rainbow armband, sure he's got kicked a lot for it too but our club is here for all (the Polish too). My club has 40 footballers from 24 countries and even more cultures. My ability to manage however is limited by the Polish FA, you have to be Polish to take coaching courses you see. Do you know who hasn't stopped me taking their courses despite where I live? The English FA, in fact their first 2 intro courses allow anyone anywhere in the world to take (my Brazilian, Angolan and Portuguese coaches have taken them - they've never lived in England). The course materials are also night and day to the ones in Poland, Croatia and other places - they focus on respect, positivity, empathy, inclusivity, disabled football, first aid training (especially CPR/defib).

So back to the England team, I think most people who hate them, look back at the 70s and 80s and think England as a whole in its attitude is still like that towards 'forengers' - sure there's not a single British Asian (such a wide grouping its a ridiculous term) - however to me and my friends in our backwater Northern town and to my friends in London - when we look at that squad they represent us best than anyone else. They are a product of what our parents and grandparents achieved in England.

But of course to some of you, I'm just a racist xenophobe shouting Ingurland who says effnik and innit

Brilliant post scatman.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22644 on: Today at 11:57:15 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:53:18 am
Great post Scatman and lot of this is heartbreaking to read and fantastic to put into perspective for a lot of people, but for people like myself less relevant to the reason why we dislike England.

It has been done to death ad nauseum, but the anti-england feeling a lot of scousers have is less to do with a faction of the England fans, brexit, xenophobia (although we should never measure our own failures imo just because another country is worse), feeling like not belonging etc and more to do with the historic links with the City and the government, authorities and press.

For a lot I suppose it is less like supporting Italy, more not supporting England, kind of like when Man united play against anyone  ;D

I understand, I can also understand why the Welsh, Irish and Scots don't wish England well too.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22645 on: Today at 12:06:33 pm
Interestingly, I'd have no problem wishing the England team well (after all, we're the only team they've faced that they haven't beaten yet), if I could be guaranteed not to have to have deal with the overhyped commentators and media.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22646 on: Today at 12:07:09 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:53:56 am
Is that just a case of standards dropping in international football dropping in recent years? That team were good but Germany were more of a winning machine (although that Euros win came between two embarrassing World Cup exits by their standards to Bulgaria and Croatia).

Its been mentioned before but the England team under Sven were probably better but ran into some pretty fine teams in Brazil and Portugal twice to knock them out.

If this England team win theyll have deserved it, no matter how we break down who they played along the way. Same for Italy. If they beat England then theyll be fully deserving winners.

I certainly understand people saying later teams, with Gerrard, Lampard, Beckham, Ferdinand, Owen, Rooney, etc were better. It's definitely difficult to definitively say one is better than the other, but I think for me the reason the 96 team will always be better in my mind is that that period of football was more 'pure'.

What I mean by that is that it was before football became so hyper-analysed. Nowadays if you face a team, there's so much data and analysis done. Specially tailored game-plans for teams and individual players. Games often resemble chess matches where one team are (or at least feel they are) inferior and it leads to mostly one team attacking and one team defending. I'm not saying that there was none of that analysis and planning then, just that there was far less of it. Before all of that football felt a lot more chaotic and dynamic. The fate of the team dictated by them playing their game rather than playing against the other teams game (if that makes sense)

I mean it's probably rose tinted glasses as well. The summer of 96 was probably the best days of my life. I mean I've had better individual things happen, but that summer was 2-3 months of just outrageous fun. Weather was good too :D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22647 on: Today at 12:08:13 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:53:56 am
Is that just a case of standards dropping in international football dropping in recent years? That team were good but Germany were more of a winning machine (although that Euros win came between two embarrassing World Cup exits by their standards to Bulgaria and Croatia).

Its been mentioned before but the England team under Sven were probably better but ran into some pretty fine teams in Brazil and Portugal twice to knock them out.

If this England team win theyll have deserved it, no matter how we break down who they played along the way. Same for Italy. If they beat England then theyll be fully deserving winners.

what you upto,  Trying to turn this into a football thread?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22648 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:08:13 pm
what you upto,  Trying to turn this into a football thread?

Haha apologies! :D

And Romford, agree with you completely on the summer of 96. Just finished my A Levels, Euro 96, endless summer...great days (until results day anyway!).
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22649 on: Today at 12:11:30 pm
I wonder whether Jurgen's "the team is more important than the individuals" is filtering through to international level too and that's why we are seeing better "teams" and less outstanding players (and most of those are older).
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22650 on: Today at 12:11:41 pm
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:54:35 am
italy also have a terrific defence and are unbeaten in I think 33 games now. England will need to work very hard to gain and keep possession, it might come down to how well they counter attack or if they can benefit from set pieces as there's sure to be plenty of free kicks conceded throughout. Spain troubled Italy by keeping the ball and their intelligent off the ball movement between the lines from the likes of Pedri, Koke, Olmo and Torres, but they made over 800 passes which England won't get near, they won't be afforded the space and time the likes of Denmark and Ukraine and I'd even argue Germany gave them at times so will be interesting to see what tactical plan Southgate comes up with.
Yeh I think from the England pov, if they had a game plan which emphasized their defence and attack that would bode them well.

I don't think space and time will be as much of an issue to the England attack as they have alot of skilful players in Sterling, Sancho, Foden, Grealish etc, so even if Italy restrict time and space the dribblers in the team will just dribble out of it. The PL is as fast paced as it comes compared to the other leagues so the english players would be used to not having much time I reckon.

I agree they probably won't pass the ball heaps like Spain, as England tend to play more direct like the EPL. I also think where Italy would be dangerous and England would need to be careful is at set pieces, like for example the last goal England conceded was a set piece, and Italy have good set piece players.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22651 on: Today at 12:14:33 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:41:56 am
Not as good as that 96 team imo.

That team was remarkable. Even moreso because it was off the back of dismal failure at Euro 92 and failure to even qualify for WC94. People will no doubt say we had home advantage in that tourney, but after those failures, I feel the pressure to perform in a home tourney must actually have been as much of a drawback early on.
Yeh I only started watching football in 2004 so never seen the 96 team. I can imagine tho, would be good having Shearer, Fowler, Sheringham, Cole, Yorke, Mcmanaman at their peak.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22652 on: Today at 12:14:59 pm
If anyone fancies an achingly painful nostalgic return to 1990 this is a great social documentary of Englands world Cup (best ever), the fans (some a bit grim) and just the general way of life back then (ace).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OSO-uPr_eAI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OSO-uPr_eAI</a>
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22653 on: Today at 12:15:31 pm
My worry for England is I dont know how they will get this over the line. We saw a glimpse into it when they went 2-1 up the other night. Chucked another defender on, Denmark got a couple of set pieces which could have been dangerous rather than having the belief they could score another and finish it.

If England score anywhere between the first and 70th minute you can just see them sitting deeper and deeper as things go on. You can half see why, they can be dangerous in the break. I just thing some heads will go the closer they get to the end.

If England are to win it might be best for them to have a tight cagey game and then nick one in the last five minutes.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22654 on: Today at 12:17:17 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:15:31 pm
My worry for England is I dont know how they will get this over the line. We saw a glimpse into it when they went 2-1 up the other night. Chucked another defender on, Denmark got a couple of set pieces which could have been dangerous rather than having the belief they could score another and finish it.

If England score anywhere between the first and 70th minute you can just see them sitting deeper and deeper as things go on. You can half see why, they can be dangerous in the break. I just thing some heads will go the closer they get to the end.

If England are to win it might be best for them to have a tight cagey game and then nick one in the last five minutes.

Going by Southgate's comments though, that extra defender he'd thrown was to see the game out, rather than try to strike a killer blow. I guess we'll see if that's the right approach or not when we get to it.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22655 on: Today at 12:22:09 pm
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:54:35 am
italy also have a terrific defence and are unbeaten in I think 33 games now. England will need to work very hard to gain and keep possession, it might come down to how well they counter attack or if they can benefit from set pieces as there's sure to be plenty of free kicks conceded throughout. Spain troubled Italy by keeping the ball and their intelligent off the ball movement between the lines from the likes of Pedri, Koke, Olmo and Torres, but they made over 800 passes which England won't get near, they won't be afforded the space and time the likes of Denmark and Ukraine and I'd even argue Germany gave them at times so will be interesting to see what tactical plan Southgate comes up with.

It's a good job it's Italy, not Spain though. At least England will contest possession.

The long Italian unbeaten run is a bit misleading. I had a look at the fish they landed and they're mostly sprats. Of what you might call reputational teams they only defeated Holland and Poland in that run. They never came across Spain, France, Germany, England or Denmark. And they met anyone from Latin America. In fact there's a helluva lot of Bosnia, Estonia, San Marino, Lichtenstein, Luxemburg, Moldova, Lithuania in there. Trash really.

Theyve clearly done well in this tournament though England will be encouraged by the way Austria got at them, and the number of clear chances Belgium made.

Their weak point is Chiellini. If Sterling or Saka can get one on one on him it will be fun. I'm fully expecting 'nasty Chiellini' to be unveiled on sunday. No more gurning and joshing. Just the old whining to the ref and the subtle dig to Sterling's ribs (watch out for VAR Chielli!)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22656 on: Today at 12:24:32 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:17:17 pm
Going by Southgate's comments though, that extra defender he'd thrown was to see the game out, rather than try to strike a killer blow. I guess we'll see if that's the right approach or not when we get to it.

Easy to see a game out when your opponents can't run and have took off their main threat. They never once looked a threat in the air, so even conceding a set play wasn't dangerous. That seems like caution for the sake of caution (throwing an extra defender on for the last 15 minutes). it invited pressure but Denmark had no legs or quality left in them to do anything with it.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22657 on: Today at 12:24:50 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:11:30 pm
I wonder whether Jurgen's "the team is more important than the individuals" is filtering through to international level too and that's why we are seeing better "teams" and less outstanding players (and most of those are older).
I think this too yeh. I think as the best two teams in England in the past 5 years have a focus on the system, there is an increased emphasis on the system over individuals, led by Klopp and Pep's way of playing.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22658 on: Today at 12:35:25 pm
Denmark's public broadcaster DR has gathered some stories from Denmark fans that were at Wembley, which include English fans shouting insults at Danish fans and their children and Danish fans being spat on, beaten or having bottles thrown at them

One woman who works as a football physiotherapist and is studying in Manchester told DR that she hadn't experienced anything like it at a football match. She spoke of

- Being followed and shouted at by a group of half a dozen male England supporters who told repeatedly told her to "fuck off to where you came from" among other things
- She noted there were England fans sitting in the Danish section with some trying to start fights/intimidate other fans

Another woman who went with her English husband and their three children, said the kids were largely afraid to take their jackets off to reveal their Denmark jerseys underneath. Her nine year-old son took off his jacket and put on a Denmark hat and was verbally abused. Another woman said had she known how the England fans would behave, she wouldn't have taken her daughter. Based on her experience, she believes there appears to be an accepted norm for England fans to be verbally confrontational and aggressive. They were relieved to get home and lock their door.

There's also this story in  the Evening Standard of an American journalist, his Danish wife and their son being harassed by England fans on the bus home. A group of people spotted their shirts when the bus stopped and then jumped on board whereupon they punched the man and attacked a passenger who tried to help them. Their kid ran up to the upper deck to get away from them and the driver eventually kicked the unruly mob off after they continued to be abusive.

A common theme in both these pieces: Danish fans begging the authorities to provide protection for Italian supporters on Sunday. Based on the response to England winning, I can't imagine what the reaction of some of these pricks will be if England were to lose.
