Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
I have not. Refuse to go there as a fan.

Went to France once as a fan at that was disgraceful.

Been to Germany quite a few times -fantastic fans and people. Been to Spain quite a few times as well - brilliant and been to quite a few European countries too - again had a great time.


BUt I have been to France and Germany and Spain and Italy and maybe another ten European countries as a tourist and had a lovely time - the missus and I treated very well and loved meeting the people and travelling.


But I'm not assocaited with these European countries and I AM associated with England and their fans are a fucking disgrace. Fuck them.

But youve got an Italian flag as an avatar and will be cheering them on to win on Sunday despite suffering from many of the issues that you describe.

I get why people arent massive England fans or dont associate themselves with them, I dont get how people can choose not to support them due to the behaviour of sections of the fanbase and then actively will another team who has similar problems on to win instead. The argument of not being associated with them doesnt make a great deal of sense to me as the world is a small place and were conscious and aware of the bulk of what can go on in Italy.

For context I fucking love Italy and Italian people, but they do suffer from football hooliganism and a trip to an Italian away is similar to how I would imagine 80s England would be. Even at anfield when we played Juve I had a group of them jump me and push me about surrounding me and I was 17 at that point.

Of course the fact is that in both section of support it is a minority (and it is a minority with England,) if people feel strongly enough about the behaviour of that minority to not support the national team then fair enough but to will then to lose to a nation suffering from similar if not worse issues is mad to me.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Poor Joe Gomez, he's suggesting the whole nation is behind the England team.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/306212-joe-gomez-england-world-cup

Can we go to the Gomez song thread and find words that rhyme with deluded?

You love em though John. You're their biggest bestest ever fan :D

Hopefully pinting at the match with actual football will be on the cards at some point in the near future.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Supporting a team, whatever team, is sound. 'Anti'-supporting a team is a bit soft.

What does anti supporting a team entail? Wanting them to lose?



?? Hello?

Could you answer this please.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
A letter is going out tomorrow to advise parents about possible detentions. Long detentions  ;D

That's good to know. I was, of course, commenting on the supply teacher being the referee and the class being the England squad turning a blind eye to Sterling's dubious momentary loss of balance 😉

Seriously, this thread is an interesting dip check of feelings...
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
But youve got an Italian flag as an avatar and will be cheering them on to win on Sunday despite suffering from many of the issues that you describe.

I get why people arent massive England fans or dont associate themselves with them, I dont get how people can choose not to support them due to the behaviour of sections of the fanbase and then actively will another team who has similar problems on to win instead. The argument of not being associated with them doesnt make a great deal of sense to me as the world is a small place and were conscious and aware of the bulk of what can go on in Italy.

For context I fucking love Italy and Italian people, but they do suffer from football hooliganism and a trip to an Italian away is similar to how I would imagine 80s England would be. Even at anfield when we played Juve I had a group of them jump me and push me about surrounding me and I was 17 at that point.

Of course the fact is that in both section of support it is a minority (and it is a minority with England,) if people feel strongly enough about the behaviour of that minority to not support the national team then fair enough but to will then to lose to a nation suffering from similar if not worse issues is mad to me.

Because I've had to suffer Engerlund dickheads for over fifty years mate. I've had countless arguments about them being shithouses, nasty, racist, xenophobic and twats.

I've seen our players and our club and our city and our fans slagged off time and again by the media that gloss over shit by England fans.

I've seen the shite that get behind England and I've said it before - I do feel a little sad that I can't just join in and give up - but too much shite and too much time under that bridge.

Even petty things like Salah and Mane getting told they are 'ruining football' with their cheating and then seeing Sterling dive and cos he's English that's OK.


I try not to be a hypocrite and I can't fucking stand most of the English players or their twatty clubs or their gobshite fans and if I turned around now wanting them to rule the world then I would be one massive hypocrite. How can you despite a player playing for the Mancs and want to suck them off playing for England?

Nah. Can't do it. Fuck 'em.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
There are really people that exist that don't know about the widespread racism and xenophobia when you go to Wembley?

I used to be a firm follower of England. I used to love the Internationals and the team playing.

Then I worked in London and went to Wembley a couple of times in the late 80s.

Fuck. That. Hated them ever since. Fucking Combat 18, NF and all sort of racist fucking shithouses and they weren't the only twats - witnessed loads of attacks on the opposition fans, abuse, violence, shit been thrown.

Absolutely fuck them. Why would anyone want to be associated with that?
The late 80's is not 2021. I'm pretty sure if all those things were regularly happening now, the media would be all over it.

Are you telling us you don't think we should associate ourselves with the minority of late 80's extremist England fans? I'm pretty sure no-one on here does, so not sure what point you're trying to make.

Theres also no connection between Liverpool fans wanting their national team to do well, and being associated with Combat 18, the NF, or racist abuse and attacks.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Because I've had to suffer Engerlund dickheads for over fifty years mate. I've had countless arguments about them being shithouses, nasty, racist, xenophobic and twats.

I've seen our players and our club and our city and our fans slagged off time and again by the media that gloss over shit by England fans.

I've seen the shite that get behind England and I've said it before - I do feel a little sad that I can't just join in and give up - but too much shite and too much time under that bridge.

Even petty things like Salah and Mane getting told they are 'ruining football' with their cheating and then seeing Sterling dive and cos he's English that's OK.


I try not to be a hypocrite and I can't fucking stand most of the English players or their twatty clubs or their gobshite fans and if I turned around now wanting them to rule the world then I would be one massive hypocrite. How can you despite a player playing for the Mancs and want to suck them off playing for England?

Nah. Can't do it. Fuck 'em.

I get all of that.

To be honest with the exception of Pickford I dont really have any issues with the England players but I can see how others might. My biggest issue with it is that if you support Liverpool and go the matches on a regular basis (or did so at one point or another) you will have hopefully learnt that we sing certain songs (and specifically dont sing certain songs) have a certain identity and culture from the flags and banners to European nights and England is by and large the anthesis of that, youll never see me in a stadium singing Southgate youre the one or sweet Caroline but you might find me pissed in a pub doing so if the result has gone a certain way because its a bit of fun which is how I see much of this.

As I say, its no gripe with not supporting the country as people are free to do whatever they want. I just cant get my head around not supporting a country because of the behaviour of their fans whilst actively supporting another country in specific match who suffer from similar issues but turning a blind eye to that.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
A letter is going out tomorrow to advise parents about possible detentions. Long detentions  ;D

Make sure it doesn't get mixed up with Show My Homework, J. Get 10 a day of those fuckers and me lad's been on holiday since end of May  ;D

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
You love em though John. You're their biggest bestest ever fan :D
Hopefully pinting at the match with actual football will be on the cards at some point in the near future.
You're always good for a pint in my book Andy mate  :thumbup Sunday night supporting Jordan can be a warm up for you :)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Back to the football....

Who would have thought a midfield of Rice, Phillips and Mount would get to a National Euro Final a few years ago.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
As I say, its no gripe with not supporting the country as people are free to do whatever they want. I just cant get my head around not supporting a country because of the behaviour of their fans whilst actively supporting another country in specific match who suffer from similar issues but turning a blind eye to that.
Exactly that.  I watched the semi final as pretty much a neutral as I'm not that arsed about Ing-er-lund and all the nonsense that goes with being Ing-er-lund, also the Danes are a good plucky underdog story.

This Italy team have all the worst traits of this England team and then some.  If people watch the final as they did the CL final - hoping for a mass brawl or Godzilla attack resulting in the game being null and void - then that's one thing but I can't get my head around any English person supporting Italy in the final.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Back to the football....

Who would have thought a midfield of Rice, Phillips and Mount would get to a National Euro Final a few years ago.

Screw a few years ago, how about a day ago.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Screw a few years ago, how about a day ago.

 ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Make sure it doesn't get mixed up with Show My Homework, J. Get 10 a day of those fuckers and me lad's been on holiday since end of May  ;D

:lmao I'd love to witness one arrive P mate.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Speaking of England's midfield, I was struck at the amount of times the ball bypassed the midfield and went straight to Kane, Sterling, or Saka. I genuinely think they could play Mark Noble alongside Declan Rice and it wouldn't affect them too much because England are just very good going forward and at the back. The midfield is just sort of...there.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
:lmao

That is one of the most pathetic things I hav ever seen. It was a semifinal FFS.  ;D

That'll really show those Danes.

"It's tongue in cheek - nobody would want to offend any of our Danish friends - in fact, they probably played better."
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Not sure what you're trying to say here, Yorky? Is diversity a colour of your skin thing as your examples seem to signify? If so, there is very little diversity in the likes of Bradford, Leicester, Luton, pretty much white or Asian isn't it? Where's the diversity there?

What's race? What's ethnicity? I don't know mate. It's a minefield isn't it?

But i wouldn't underestimate how 'diverse' those Asians are you mention. I'm not going to trawl through the stats and you probably wouldn't want me to. But I can say of growing up in my own town (Hudders) that the Asian population that planted itself there after the war was pretty diverse in itself. Most were Punjabis, but evenly divided between India and Pakistan, with Sikhs and Muslims predominating, but some Hindus too.

Then there was a substantial number of Bengalis, again divided between Bangladeshis and folks from Calcutta. The town also drew in West Indians, mainly from Grenada and Jamaica, but not just from there.

Then when I was at secondary school we had an influx of Kenyan and Ugandan Asians - thrown out by Kenyatta and Amin - who had little in common with their Indian cousins.

Plus Huddersfield alteady had a fairly large Irish population. I can still remember the football teams I played againt - Our Lady of Lourdes, St Joe's and St Pat's (Celtic strip and the tougest kids on the pitch you could imagine).

Thatt's a lot diversity for a town about the seventh of the size of Liverpool. And it's not that unusual in what has now become 'post industrial' England.

Nowt like Brixton tho! That is something else. And you wouldnt believe how the place is now rallying round the football.

Despite everything. 

It's pretty great to see actually. And brilliant of course that the English lads have backgrounds from all over the place. God knows there are enough things to grumble about in this country, especially with the Fucking Clown in charge. But the footy isnt one of them.
