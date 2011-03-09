Not sure what you're trying to say here, Yorky? Is diversity a colour of your skin thing as your examples seem to signify? If so, there is very little diversity in the likes of Bradford, Leicester, Luton, pretty much white or Asian isn't it? Where's the diversity there?



What's race? What's ethnicity? I don't know mate. It's a minefield isn't it?But i wouldn't underestimate how 'diverse' those Asians are you mention. I'm not going to trawl through the stats and you probably wouldn't want me to. But I can say of growing up in my own town (Hudders) that the Asian population that planted itself there after the war was pretty diverse in itself. Most were Punjabis, but evenly divided between India and Pakistan, with Sikhs and Muslims predominating, but some Hindus too.Then there was a substantial number of Bengalis, again divided between Bangladeshis and folks from Calcutta. The town also drew in West Indians, mainly from Grenada and Jamaica, but not just from there.Then when I was at secondary school we had an influx of Kenyan and Ugandan Asians - thrown out by Kenyatta and Amin - who had little in common with their Indian cousins.Plus Huddersfield alteady had a fairly large Irish population. I can still remember the football teams I played againt - Our Lady of Lourdes, St Joe's and St Pat's (Celtic strip and the tougest kids on the pitch you could imagine).Thatt's a lot diversity for a town about the seventh of the size of Liverpool. And it's not that unusual in what has now become 'post industrial' England.Nowt like Brixton tho! That is something else. And you wouldnt believe how the place is now rallying round the football.Despite everything.It's pretty great to see actually. And brilliant of course that the English lads have backgrounds from all over the place. God knows there are enough things to grumble about in this country, especially with the Fucking Clown in charge. But the footy isnt one of them.