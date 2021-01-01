There are also several stories popping up about Danish fans being verbally abused and spat on by English fans.



After the match a woman and her 10 year old son got surrounded outside the ground by a larger group of men who were yelling very aggressively at them.



Another one had brought her son and her tween/teen daughters, who were too afraid to take off their jackets and show their Denmark shirts inside the ground because of all the abuse they got on the way to their seats.



See thats the sort of shit that makes my blood boil. Why behave like that FFS? Cowards and scumbags.I remember my first final as a little kid at the old Wembley. Milk (League) Cup v West Ham 1981. Yeah the bad old 80s. On the tube and in the ground, my general recollection of us being outnumbered by lots of Hammers. Might have got a playful tap on the head with a foam hammer whilst my dad was having a friendly chat but never once did I feel frightened or even intimidated. The atmosphere was friendly and trust me even back then at such a young age, Id seen it and felt it when it wasnt (when Leeds and Chelsea came to Anfield).