Regardless of what side of the fence you're on (or if you're sat on it), this is good for the country at a time we need it the most.



Yes, Sterling dived. Kane spends much of his time on the floor looking for fouls. They've had the luckiest run to the final they could've wished for. They could've played better football with a more attacking style. The media are xenophobic hypocrites, and many of the players are bellends from rival clubs.



But the bounce and lift this will give the country and the economy after an horrific year is surely a good thing? Like it or not, it's our national sport and a good international tournament is absolutely huge for the morale and income for so many different people and so many different sectors of the economy.



I personally fell out of love with England a long time ago, and can't bear the average 'little Ingerlund' fan and what they stand for. But there are some real positives of getting to the final for the country as a whole, which will be even bigger if they win it.



We desperately need to get the country back on its feet, and if England doing well helps towards that, then that is something I'm comfortable with, and that I can keep separate from the politics and other factors that otherwise leave me cold about our national team.



Silver linings and all that.