Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:46:50 am
Oh man i am half Italian and half Aussie (i support Australia more in sports but we aren't usually very good at football/soccer so generally support Italy when it comes to that) and that was such a weird time hah.  I was fuming but happy at the same time.  I copped so much abuse from my mates, and still do, so i understand the resentment there.  From the Aloisi penalty to qualify to the late goals against Japan to the late Kewell goal against Croatia.  Some mad celebrations there.  What a world cup. 

It was an incredible time :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
People getting incredibly salty over the England win is unwarranted. It was a soft pen, and these things happen in football. Simply cannot be categorized as a clear and obvious dive. Contact, however minimum, is present. Also, Denmark scored from a 'soft' freekick. Amusing to see people classing the sterling one a dive and ignoring this. Quite clearly, there wasn't enough pressure to warrant going to the ground. Another one is the Kane incident. Kane was denied a penalty because he was deemed to have committed a foul in the run-up. That was also a 'soft' foul. Could have been not given if it was a standalone incident and no one would bat an eye. Add that the supposed foul did not affect the ball.
On the balance, England deserved to go through.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm
Do it for Borini
Do it for Dossena
Do it for Balotelli
Do it for Padelli
Most importantly, do it for Paletta

FORZA AZZURI

Wonderful post. Gabbby fucking Paletta
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 05:00:01 am
People getting incredibly salty over the England win is unwarranted. It was a soft pen, and these things happen in football. Simply cannot be categorized as a clear and obvious dive. Contact, however minimum, is present. Also, Denmark scored from a 'soft' freekick. Amusing to see people classing the sterling one a dive and ignoring this. Quite clearly, there wasn't enough pressure to warrant going to the ground. Another one is the Kane incident. Kane was denied a penalty because he was deemed to have committed a foul in the run-up. That was also a 'soft' foul. Could have been not given if it was a standalone incident and no one would bat an eye. Add that the supposed foul did not affect the ball.
On the balance, England deserved to go through.

i think it's fair to say the above is a very balanced post with merit

and wrighty was correct also, we've seen pens like that all fucking season (and worse, easily), i hate fucking diving, i loathe it, but i can't get away from it cos that team does it, and that other team does it, and oh yeah, our fucking team, liverpool, do it

get clattered and stay on your feet in the box, see what you get then, so it's a rod refs have made for their own backs, one that VAR hasn't or can't rectify consistently and players from every top flight club in the world will go down on contact in the box - that is our sport in the modern game, unfortunate as that is

and if you think the italians will be playing with any greater 'honour'....  :lmao, i've been watching footy since shanks, and the most snide national team in europe has always been the italians (as wonderful as some of their teams have been), it will always be the italians and you'll get no apology from them for it, to them it has always been part of the game, being clever, smart, they see the game a different way to the way i view it (and most older english fans, i'd venture), more akin to how south american teams view it, dont go down for a pen? they'd think you're a fucking idiot and let you know that as well

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:24:31 am
The Grealish on/off was baffling

not if you think like southgate

it's unfair to say he wont make a brave decision (whether they are wise decisions is a differnt question), he has made plenty in his england career already, he'd been crucified for taking grealish off tonite had denmark came back and he knows it, however..... it typifies his football philosophy, safety first above everything else, so having got the goal up, he knows denmark have to throw the kitchen sink and now sets up to defend that

personally, i'd prefer to take advantage of that on the counter-attack (unless a couple of mins to go), and that's why i question whether he can win anything, greece aside, to my memory all (?) other teams that win the big ones go for it, southgate doesn't have go for it in his DNA

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
The issue I'll take with the penalty is that sort of penalty isn't viewed through the same eyes if it's Salah, Fernandes or anyone who doesn't wear three lions on their shirt.

Yes we've seen them given, but it's the narrative.

Let's see how sound Wright, Dixon, Linekar and Murphy are with the Italian side on Sunday.

Kane's one of the snidest players going. Yet he gets a free pass
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:54:47 am
The issue I'll take with the penalty is that sort of penalty isn't viewed through the same eyes if it's Salah, Fernandes or anyone who doesn't wear three lions on their shirt.

Yes we've seen them given, but it's the narrative.

Let's see how sound Wright, Dixon, Linekar and Murphy are with the Italian side on Sunday.

Kane's one of the snidest players going. Yet he gets a free pass

The level of refereeing and use of VAR has been head and shoulders above the quality we see in the premier league mate.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:54:47 am
The issue I'll take with the penalty is that sort of penalty isn't viewed through the same eyes if it's Salah, Fernandes or anyone who doesn't wear three lions on their shirt.

Yes we've seen them given, but it's the narrative.

Let's see how sound Wright, Dixon, Linekar and Murphy are with the Italian side on Sunday.

Kane's one of the snidest players going. Yet he gets a free pass

Salah or Mane would get slaughtered if they did that for us.

To be fair to Dixon he agreed it wasn't a pen, but I can imagine the outrage if Italy get one like that on Sunday.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
In addition to the above, I'm delighted for the group - Italia 90 was the first slice of football that got me into the sport, so it's nice to see the national team go full circle for myself to something I can celebrate and embrace the way a once 6 year old lad did.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Southgate is a goofy boring shithouse of a manager though.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Diver sterling. Biggest cheat ever.

Congrats :)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:54:47 am
The issue I'll take with the penalty is that sort of penalty isn't viewed through the same eyes if it's Salah, Fernandes or anyone who doesn't wear three lions on their shirt.

Yes we've seen them given, but it's the narrative.

Let's see how sound Wright, Dixon, Linekar and Murphy are with the Italian side on Sunday.

Kane's one of the snidest players going. Yet he gets a free pass

England were shameless last night. Kane just throwing himself to the floor whenever anyone came near him, even kicking people so he could go down for a pen. The Sterling one, even Hendo throwing himself down for a pen.

Carragher on Twitter praising Kane 'for winning free kicks'. All these fuckers will be on Salah's case from the opening game again.

Fernandes is indulged, but that's what's just encouraged the English lads to dive more and more. If Kane and co were called out in the media on MOTD etc through the season then they'd stop doing it. But when the media call you clever for cheating, you'll just do it more and more.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:44:27 am
This is an extremely talented England team.

How much would the likes of Kane, Sterling, Sancho, Grealish, Rashford, Foden, Calvert Lewin and Bellingham cost on the open market. 

Imagine bringing the Liverpool captain and man city's most talented youngster off the bench in extra time. Sancho can barely get a look in, their best right back is inured at home, Chilwell can't get in the team. Honestly I hadn't appreciated the depth of English talent that's come through in the last 5 years.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:48:02 pm
'Kasper Schmeichel being pointed at by a laser pointer during the penalty.':-

https://streamable.com/nfj1ow & https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ofta7u/kasper_schmeichel_being_ponted_at_by_a_laser






Should find the culprit quite easily. Every spot in Wembley is monitored by camera.

Hope they name and shame the England c*nt.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:20:05 am
Imagine bringing the Liverpool captain and man city's most talented youngster off the bench in extra time. Sancho can barely get a look in, their best right back is inured at home, Chilwell can't get in the team. Honestly I hadn't appreciated the depth of English talent that's come through in the last 5 years.

Nor is it replicated in other national teams. Other teams make subs in this competition and become a lot weaker. It happened to Italy the other night. There's not another nation at the Euros who wouldn't have Sancho as one of the first names on the team sheet and he's just gone for 75 mill. Grealish touted for 90 million and can't get in the side. harvey Barnes with only one cap, the left back at Leicester who did his ACL, Mason Greenwood who's United's big prospect, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins, Ben Godfrey not in the squad. 50 million plus for Ben White who can't get in the side.

All the fuss about France's great squad, yet a couple of injuries and the team was a mess.

With the monkey off their backs England will be big favourites going into the next tournaments.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
England have a better bench than most.

Still find it crazy that Henderson hasnt started.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:24:25 am
Nor is it replicated in other national teams. Other teams make subs in this competition and become a lot weaker. It happened to Italy the other night. There's not another nation at the Euros who wouldn't have Sancho as one of the first names on the team sheet and he's just gone for 75 mill. Grealish touted for 90 million and can't get in the side.

All the fuss about France's great squad, yet a couple of injuries and the team was a mess.

Hit me when Denmark brought the Brentford fella on yesterday. He might be a good player, I have no idea but pedigree amongst England subs much higher. Two premier league, one la liga and one champions legsue medals to their names. Impressive
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:29:31 am
Hit me when Denmark brought the Brentford fella on yesterday. He might be a good player, I have no idea but pedigree amongst England subs much higher. Two premier league, one la liga and one champions legsue medals to their names. Impressive

Which one, they brought on two Brentford players!

Yeah England have the edge on most other squads. Still do t think Southgate quite knows how to use them. The subbing Grealish for a defender seemed a bit strange with 15 to go. Think they could have just kept up the tempo and finished it off.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:28:39 am

Still find it crazy that Henderson hasnt started.

To be fair to both him and Southgate he joined the group injured.

I've been chewing the other halves ear off about the lack of leaders in Southgates starting x11 advocating Hendo to be involved along with one of two others. But Gareth has made mincemeat of me by doing so well!

Also Phillips hasn't put a foot wrong really all tournament, massive congrats to both him and Biesla for getting him to this level.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:18:13 am
Southgate is a goofy boring shithouse of a manager though.

Southgate is a nice enough fella, don't otherwise rate him as a manager but he's a lucky general. England have had more luck in terms of the draw and the schedule etc (for them and their opponents) over the last two tournaments, than I can remember England ever having combined.

I don't know if he's got anything to do with all the cheating, or if it's just a by-product of the Premier League. Teams are usually a reflection of their manager but in international football, players bring their bad habbits with them. It's given England an extra edge though on top of everything else that's gone their way.

He's also been blessed with an outstanding crop of talent all over the pitch. I don't think he's utilised it that well, but they've got the strongest squad in the tournament when you've got 5 subs - another advantage.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:31:06 am
Which one, they brought on two Brentford players!

Yeah England have the edge on most other squads. Still do t think Southgate quite knows how to use them. The subbing Grealish for a defender seemed a bit strange with 15 to go. Think they could have just kept up the tempo and finished it off.

Fine line between a good decision and a mental one. We probably give managers too much credit for changes sometimes and definitely hammer them too much when they done come off. It's hard to be too critical of a team that's in tb e final and hasn't conceded a goal from open play yet. You don't have to be a genius manager or play the best football to win international tournaments. You need to get the best out of your players in both boxes and fair play they're doing it.

Sticking wihh the midfield 2, using grealish as a sub and sticking with sterling after a very inconsistent season have all been big decisions that have worked. He's also rotated the shape of the team a bit. Southgate deserves the praise so far to be honest. That doesn't mean he'll be a great club manager or anything before the pile on
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Felt sorry for my kids last night. They don't like Kane and Sterling as it is, but they do support England. Their faces when they saw Sterling dive for the pen, then both shouted "that's cheating, the dirty diving cheat".
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:36:20 am
To be fair to both him and Southgate he joined the group injured.

I've been chewing the other halves ear off about the lack of leaders in Southgates starting x11 advocating Hendo to be involved along with one of two others. But Gareth has made mincemeat of me by doing so well!

Also Phillips hasn't put a foot wrong really all tournament, massive congrats to both him and Biesla for getting him to this level.

I think Henderson's minutes had to be managed but Southgate has also got away with not playing him. Germany were poor but could have took their chances at key moments. Denmark for the 30-40 minutes or so they could actually run were the better team. After that they were playing a team who had nothing left and then had to bring on second rate players for fresh legs, using up all their subs early.
