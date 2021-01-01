« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 548 549 550 551 552 [553]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD  (Read 288730 times)

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22080 on: Today at 03:46:50 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 03:20:39 am
As an Aussie with a soft spot for Denmark but a hatred of the Azzuri due to the world cup in 2006 when an outclassed Italy won a game against us via a soft diving penalty in ET (and ended up winning the whole thing) - well it feels like history is repeating and now England have done the same fucking thing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2Gf5VIrAFM

Oh man i am half Italian and half Aussie (i support Australia more in sports but we aren't usually very good at football/soccer so generally support Italy when it comes to that) and that was such a weird time hah.  I was fuming but happy at the same time.  I copped so much abuse from my mates, and still do, so i understand the resentment there.  From the Aloisi penalty to qualify to the late goals against Japan to the late Kewell goal against Croatia.  Some mad celebrations there.  What a world cup. 
Logged

Online kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22081 on: Today at 04:12:54 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:46:50 am
Oh man i am half Italian and half Aussie (i support Australia more in sports but we aren't usually very good at football/soccer so generally support Italy when it comes to that) and that was such a weird time hah.  I was fuming but happy at the same time.  I copped so much abuse from my mates, and still do, so i understand the resentment there.  From the Aloisi penalty to qualify to the late goals against Japan to the late Kewell goal against Croatia.  Some mad celebrations there.  What a world cup. 

It was an incredible time :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online Red Being

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22082 on: Today at 05:00:01 am »
People getting incredibly salty over the England win is unwarranted. It was a soft pen, and these things happen in football. Simply cannot be categorized as a clear and obvious dive. Contact, however minimum, is present. Also, Denmark scored from a 'soft' freekick. Amusing to see people classing the sterling one a dive and ignoring this. Quite clearly, there wasn't enough pressure to warrant going to the ground. Another one is the Kane incident. Kane was denied a penalty because he was deemed to have committed a foul in the run-up. That was also a 'soft' foul. Could have been not given if it was a standalone incident and no one would bat an eye. Add that the supposed foul did not affect the ball.
On the balance, England deserved to go through.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:39 am by Red Being »
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22083 on: Today at 05:27:11 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm
Do it for Borini
Do it for Dossena
Do it for Balotelli
Do it for Padelli
Most importantly, do it for Paletta

FORZA AZZURI

Wonderful post. Gabbby fucking Paletta
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,228
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22084 on: Today at 05:39:20 am »
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 05:00:01 am
People getting incredibly salty over the England win is unwarranted. It was a soft pen, and these things happen in football. Simply cannot be categorized as a clear and obvious dive. Contact, however minimum, is present. Also, Denmark scored from a 'soft' freekick. Amusing to see people classing the sterling one a dive and ignoring this. Quite clearly, there wasn't enough pressure to warrant going to the ground. Another one is the Kane incident. Kane was denied a penalty because he was deemed to have committed a foul in the run-up. That was also a 'soft' foul. Could have been not given if it was a standalone incident and no one would bat an eye. Add that the supposed foul did not affect the ball.
On the balance, England deserved to go through.

i think it's fair to say the above is a very balanced post with merit

and wrighty was correct also, we've seen pens like that all fucking season (and worse, easily), i hate fucking diving, i loathe it, but i can't get away from it cos that team does it, and that other team does it, and oh yeah, our fucking team, liverpool, do it

get clattered and stay on your feet in the box, see what you get then, so it's a rod refs have made for their own backs, one that VAR hasn't or can't rectify consistently and players from every top flight club in the world will go down on contact in the box - that is our sport in the modern game, unfortunate as that is

and if you think the italians will be playing with any greater 'honour'....  :lmao, i've been watching footy since shanks, and the most snide national team in europe has always been the italians (as wonderful as some of their teams have been), it will always be the italians and you'll get no apology from them for it, to them it has always been part of the game, being clever, smart, they see the game a different way to the way i view it (and most older english fans, i'd venture), more akin to how south american teams view it, dont go down for a pen? they'd think you're a fucking idiot and let you know that as well

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:24:31 am
The Grealish on/off was baffling

not if you think like southgate

it's unfair to say he wont make a brave decision (whether they are wise decisions is a differnt question), he has made plenty in his england career already, he'd been crucified for taking grealish off tonite had denmark came back and he knows it, however..... it typifies his football philosophy, safety first above everything else, so having got the goal up, he knows denmark have to throw the kitchen sink and now sets up to defend that

personally, i'd prefer to take advantage of that on the counter-attack (unless a couple of mins to go), and that's why i question whether he can win anything, greece aside, to my memory all (?) other teams that win the big ones go for it, southgate doesn't have go for it in his DNA

« Last Edit: Today at 05:54:33 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 548 549 550 551 552 [553]   Go Up
« previous next »
 