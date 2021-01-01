Have all the people cheering Italy on Sunday because England are massive cheats forgotten this already?







It's fine to not support England, just don't pretend it's for moral reasons.



Ah what a scampOf course the Italians are not averse to a bit of dramatic simulation. But the likes of Kane and Sterling default to cheating at any given opportunity, almost like breathing (no mean feat in Kanes case). Sterling looks for it literally every time and Kane seems quite happy to injure opposition players with his patented jump/leg sweep/sack of spuds routine. Yes, its cheating but nobody dares say it out loud.As a result, its become almost legitimised in the media and that mindset takes hold. Nothing like hypocrisy to turn your stomach. Its like Henrys handball against Ireland in 2009 except less blatant. I dont know maybe Im in the minority but the ends justify the means is not an ethos I want to teach my kids whether in competitive sport, or life in general.