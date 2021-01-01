« previous next »
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22040 on: Today at 12:20:48 am »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 12:19:45 am
If Sterling got injured before the final... is that game over v Italy?

What a stupid argument.

Is like if I replied with "If he was injured for the other games would we have won them".
Offline Filler.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22041 on: Today at 12:23:03 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:20:48 am
What a stupid argument.


He's carried the team tho. England wouldn't be in the final without him.
Offline johnj147

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22042 on: Today at 12:23:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:09:16 am
England in a major final at home. This is absolutely massive Remids me that film the sting
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22043 on: Today at 12:24:22 am »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 12:23:03 am
He's carried the team tho. England wouldn't be in the final without him.

There are a million other variables though, it's a silly argument.

He's been by far the best player in the team, by far, and he's been the only threat at times, so yeah I can see why people would say he's carried the side.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22044 on: Today at 12:24:31 am »
The Grealish on/off was baffling
Offline Filler.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22045 on: Today at 12:25:44 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:24:22 am
There are a million other variables though, it's a silly argument.

He's been by far the best player in the team, by far, and he's been the only threat at times, so yeah I can see why people would say he's carried the side.

So if Sterling can't play v Italy let's say.. that's game over?
Online Al 666

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22046 on: Today at 12:25:55 am »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 12:23:03 am
He's carried the team tho. England wouldn't be in the final without him.

England has an exceptional group of attacking players. When you have players like Grealish and Sancho barely getting a look in then stating Sterling is carrying the team is a bit bizarre.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22047 on: Today at 12:26:10 am »
Have all the people cheering Italy on Sunday because England are massive cheats forgotten this already?



It's fine to not support England, just don't pretend it's for moral reasons. ;D
Online The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22048 on: Today at 12:26:49 am »
Sterling has definitely been far and away England's best player. His influence and all-around game actually reminds me of Robben for Holland.
Online Al 666

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22049 on: Today at 12:27:47 am »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 12:25:44 am
So if Sterling can't play v Italy let's say.. that's game over?

Imagine if Mo and Bobby were not able to face Barca.

Sancho and Grealish are levels above Divock.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22050 on: Today at 12:28:01 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm
Laser pen shone in Schmeichels eye for the pen, apparently.

Utter pricks some people

Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:19:32 pm
England deserved it on the balance of play, but as I said before Denmark had two journeys of 2000+ miles and a game in 30 degree heat a few days ago, they were knackered. England had all the advantages - playing at home, far less travelling, no injuries, playing an inferior team who were absolutely knackered...and it still took them extra time and a dodgy penalty to win it.

Definitely. They were done by the hour mark. A couple of attack-minded subs in the last 30 minutes would have well killed it off without extra time.
Online Al 666

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22051 on: Today at 12:28:47 am »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 12:26:49 am
Sterling has definitely been far and away England's best player. His influence and all-around game actually reminds me of Robben for Holland.

Saka has had excellent moments and so has Grealish.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22052 on: Today at 12:29:56 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:19:32 pm
England deserved it on the balance of play, but as I said before Denmark had two journeys of 2000+ miles and a game in 30 degree heat a few days ago, they were knackered. England had all the advantages - playing at home, far less travelling, no injuries, playing an inferior team who were absolutely knackered...and it still took them extra time and a dodgy penalty to win it.

Not forgetting their best player and a big mate to everyone almost dying on the pitch. They gave it a great go and I'm disappointed they couldn't get to have a go on penalties
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22053 on: Today at 12:29:57 am »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 12:25:44 am
So if Sterling can't play v Italy let's say.. that's game over?

Right. So I tell you it's a stupid way to argue this point and you double down.

No, of course not, because in one game any player could step up.

Looking back though, at actual games that have happened, he was pretty much the only one who stepped up.
Online The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22054 on: Today at 12:30:25 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:28:47 am
Saka has had excellent moments and so has Grealish.
Oh for sure. Grealish has been clear No.2 for providing moments of magic in this team, and Saka has looked good.

Grealish and Hendo going in that starting line-up and I'd have England as favorites against Italy. Won't happen though.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22055 on: Today at 12:31:14 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:26:10 am
Have all the people cheering Italy on Sunday because England are massive cheats forgotten this already?



It's fine to not support England, just don't pretend it's for moral reasons. ;D
I thought Immobile showed tremendous courage there by carrying on when he was clearly in a lot of pain.
Offline Filler.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22056 on: Today at 12:31:27 am »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 12:26:49 am
Sterling has definitely been far and away England's best player. His influence and all-around game actually reminds me of Robben for Holland.

Drugs. Robben?

If Sterling is injured for the final, I don't think I'd have much problem. There's enough there to step up.
Offline duvva

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22057 on: Today at 12:33:05 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:26:10 am
Have all the people cheering Italy on Sunday because England are massive cheats forgotten this already?



It's fine to not support England, just don't pretend it's for moral reasons. ;D
I love the way he sheepishly looks around to see if he can get away with getting up running and celebrating without anyone noticing
Offline Filler.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22058 on: Today at 12:33:35 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:29:57 am
Right. So I tell you it's a stupid way to argue this point and you double down.

No, of course not, because in one game any player could step up.

Looking back though, at actual games that have happened, he was pretty much the only one who stepped up.

Haven't doubled down anywhere. Where have I doubled down? Don't answer that.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22059 on: Today at 12:36:13 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:31:14 am
I thought Immobile showed tremendous courage there by carrying on when he was clearly in a lot of pain.

Looked Immobilised for a few seconds


(I have been waiting for my opportunity for that one)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22060 on: Today at 12:37:42 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:33:05 am
I love the way he sheepishly looks around to see if he can get away with getting up running and celebrating without anyone noticing

Standard for 60% of all footballers really these days, it used to just be Italians, Argentinians and Uruguayans back in the good old 60s
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22061 on: Today at 12:43:22 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
Sterling has carried this England team by the way but you'd never know it going by the media, it's very racist strange.

Bit weird how Kane has been the main man in the media when its been 90% Sterling.
Online Al 666

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22062 on: Today at 12:44:27 am »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 12:30:25 am
Oh for sure. Grealish has been clear No.2 for providing moments of magic in this team, and Saka has looked good.

Grealish and Hendo going in that starting line-up and I'd have England as favorites against Italy. Won't happen though.

This is an extremely talented England team.

How much would the likes of Kane, Sterling, Sancho, Grealish, Rashford, Foden, Calvert Lewin and Bellingham cost on the open market. 
Offline JackWard33

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22063 on: Today at 12:47:22 am »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 12:17:57 am
;D

Best is very different from carried as a sole attacker old bean. Pick whatever shit argument you have, but he hasn't carried the team anywhere.

I didnt write carried as a sole attacker - not sure if you mean this for someone else or if youre just desperate to win an argument with someone (a semantic one at that?!)
Offline Filler.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22064 on: Today at 12:54:55 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:47:22 am
I didnt write carried as a sole attacker - not sure if you mean this for someone else or if youre just desperate to win an argument with someone (a semantic one at that?!)

This is a big deal for you Jack I'm sadly not arsed.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22065 on: Today at 12:56:06 am »
Everyone else feels like they are intruding on a relationship breakdown
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22066 on: Today at 01:03:35 am »
What chance did the Danes stand anyway with Julian Clary in charge of tactics



Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22067 on: Today at 01:12:48 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:43:22 am
Bit weird how Kane has been the main man in the media when its been 90% Sterling.

Its not weird, its not right but its kind of expected and I suspect it will always be that way here
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22068 on: Today at 01:16:46 am »
According to the Danish media, Hjulmand told the 4th official about the second ball on the pitch just before the penalty happened, but they didn't respond. Danish players also complained about lasers being shined on their faces throughout the match, including during corners. Vestergaard is quoted as saying he drew attention to it during the first half
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22069 on: Today at 01:16:54 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:12:48 am
Its not weird, its not right but its kind of expected and I suspect it will always be that way here

I guess so, after the way theyve gone after Sterling it appeals to middle England to have the white guy (though he is the captain) as the face of Englands success.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22070 on: Today at 01:33:21 am »
The second ball on the pitch was pretty unusual but the players in the vicinity ignored it and played on using the correct ball without incident or contacting the second ball, and its just pure happenstance that a goal/pen/cheating wankerdive resulted soon after. Going back to the ball and crying foul because you dont like the way the play developed later is worse wankery than the dive that created the fume in the first place.

"Your dive shouldn't count because a second ball we happily played on around happened before you dived-ya cheaters"   

Safe to say if denmark had swiped it off sterlings foot, counterattacked and scored and somebody brought up the second ball it would have been "but you played on as did we and the ref was satisfied no interference occurred"

Not a valid argument for me.   
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22071 on: Today at 01:38:05 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:33:21 am
The second ball on the pitch was pretty unusual but the players in the vicinity ignored it and played on using the correct ball without incident or contacting the second ball, and its just pure happenstance that a goal/pen/cheating wankerdive resulted soon after. Going back to the ball and crying foul because you dont like the way the play developed later is worse wankery than the dive that created the fume in the first place.

Except Hjulmand complained to the fourth official about the second ball just before the penalty happened.
Online Al 666

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22072 on: Today at 01:42:17 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:38:05 am
Except Hjulmand complained to the fourth official about the second ball just before the penalty happened.

It didn't interfere with play though.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22073 on: Today at 01:47:28 am »
He says   now

Players didnt complain they played right around it without incident    unusual thing but it didnt affect the play at all   


But heres a comic crumb
was laughing at Southgates incredibly anal and repressed Klop imitation, didnt see the part where he carried on by telling the crowd to calm down hahahah  Thats one uptight dude. Imagine Jurgen instead

https://twitter.com/i/status/1412930682171662336



Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22074 on: Today at 02:02:40 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:03:35 am
What chance did the Danes stand anyway with Julian Clary in charge of tactics




They might have had more bite upfront if he'd brought Fanny the Wonder dog on at half-time.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22075 on: Today at 02:31:02 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:44:44 pm
At least there is no conflict of interest for me now in the final. The Danes would've made it hard to go all out for an Italy win. At least now I can sit back and enjoy a nice partisan fanfare and hope England takes a Shaquille Oneil-sized trunk up the nether regions. 0-4 to Italy...Please God, make it happen.
Exactly how I feel. Except without that very specific and disturbing mental imagery.

Not begrudging anyone English here actually supporting England, but as someone posted earlier, cant help how you feel

Forza Italia!
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22076 on: Today at 02:34:09 am »
It's coming Rome  8)

FORZA AZZURI
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22077 on: Today at 02:47:11 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:26:10 am
Have all the people cheering Italy on Sunday because England are massive cheats forgotten this already?



It's fine to not support England, just don't pretend it's for moral reasons. ;D
Ah what a scamp ;D.

Of course the Italians are not averse to a bit of dramatic simulation. But the likes of Kane and Sterling default to cheating at any given opportunity, almost like breathing (no mean feat in Kanes case  :P). Sterling looks for it literally every time and Kane seems quite happy to injure opposition players with his patented jump/leg sweep/sack of spuds routine. Yes, its cheating but nobody dares say it out loud.

As a result, its become almost legitimised in the media and that mindset takes hold. Nothing like hypocrisy to turn your stomach. Its like Henrys handball against Ireland in 2009 except less blatant. I dont know maybe Im in the minority but the ends justify the means is not an ethos I want to teach my kids whether in competitive sport, or life in general.
