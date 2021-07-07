That England team is just so so average, it says a lot about the strength of European international football when that set of players can stroll into the semi finals.
90 mins away from the biggest sporting occasion this country has seen for 55 years. Come on England ! Dont fuck it up now.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
If england win this this i'll have a little problem. I've got my second jab due on sunday night at 19:50. And my car radio doesn't even pick up 5live.
Someone mentioned this in passing today. So, you can do that quite easily, then?
Could be a good game tonight. Two attractive teams, both with an array of attacking talent but both with weaknesses you can exploit. Hopefully England will edge it.
Liverpool are wining the European cup again tonight?Brilliant!
Serious question, but are there any other parts of England that share Liverpool/Scousers antipathy towards the England team?
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
has jan molby got a slight scouse accent??
Haven't some of you got a facebook group ye wanna go in instead of being on here?
I hope some new screen names and custom titles get appropriately handed out if England win tonight and Sunday
Don't worry once you get your second vaccination you will be able to pick up radio signals in your brain.
people like big dick nick.
What if they loose?
Plays havoc with traffic lights though when you're out and about.
Foot loose?
I wonder if King Kenny Loggins here?
No, not really.
Weeding, now there is something really useful you can accomplish tonight mate.
Theyre all OOTers obviously.
I would hazard a guess that there are some here who are scouse not english and are not from Liverpool.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Yeah. As limited as Southgate can be considered to be, he doesn't seem to have the ego of a Hodgson or an Allardyce. He's aware of his limitations and molded the team into a competent unit. Right now, competence and consistency seem to trump the occasional flash of brilliance. Maybe the competitors have been mediocre, but England know how to handle mediocre - it's been our level for years.
