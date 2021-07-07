



Midfield? Functional but it does function well.



Better than that, its a lock down defensive pairing. Rice is finally reaching his potential this last year or so, Phillips is a running machine, and that Henderson guy is both of them put together so one or both of the first two can go mad for an hour then hand off the baton. So if your Southgate and that's your thing its Nirvana.Pirlo and Xabi Alonso it aint though, agreed. I swear Southgate sees his whiteboards in reverse.