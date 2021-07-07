« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD  (Read 274430 times)

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20200 on: Today at 06:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:50:38 pm
That England team is just so so average, it says a lot about the strength of European international football when that set of players can stroll into the semi finals.
Id argue that in the final third no side even gets close to England. The strength in depth is absurd.

Midfield? Functional but it does function well. 

Full backs are good

Centre backs arent great, but they certainly arent average.

Goalkeeper is a gaff ridden clown

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20201 on: Today at 06:56:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:54:21 pm
90 mins away from the biggest sporting occasion this country has seen for 55 years.

Come on England !

Dont fuck it up now.
Liverpool are wining the European cup again tonight?


Brilliant!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20202 on: Today at 06:57:52 pm »

Agger would have been all over this.

Good to see Kjaer still doing the business and leading the team. The Liverpool/Denmark CB partnership that sadly never was.
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Today at 06:50:33 pm
If england win this this i'll have a little problem.  I've got my second jab due on sunday night at 19:50.  And my car radio doesn't even pick up 5live.

Don't worry once you get your second vaccination you will be able to pick up radio signals in your brain.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:46:54 pm
Could be a good game tonight. Two attractive teams, both with an array of attacking talent but both with weaknesses you can exploit.

Hopefully England will edge it.

Gonna be really interesting yorky mate, hopefully England will even if it means having to bring the quality off the bench.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:54:21 pm
90 mins away from the biggest sporting occasion this country has seen for 55 years.
London 2012 Olympics say get to fuck.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:43 pm
Liverpool are wining the European cup again tonight?


Brilliant!

 :thumbup

just what i was thinking
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:46:54 pm
Could be a good game tonight. Two attractive teams, both with an array of attacking talent but both with weaknesses you can exploit.

Hopefully England will edge it.

Will take something to eclipse last nights semi.

Hopefully? Et tu Yorky?
Pickford That Out!!!!!

Sorry, just practicing
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:46:54 pm
Could be a good game tonight. Two attractive teams, both with an array of attacking talent but both with weaknesses you can exploit.

Hopefully England will edge it.

I'm be quite happy if it's a bore fest and I wake up to find out Denmark have won 1-0
C'mon Denmark.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:43:11 pm
Serious question, but are there any other parts of England that share Liverpool/Scousers antipathy towards the England team?

Yes

Kirkby and Warrington.
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 07:00:19 pm
has jan molby got a slight scouse accent??

It never really leaves you, no matter where you go!
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:08:25 pm
Haven't some of you got a facebook group ye wanna go in instead of being on here?

No, not really.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:10:53 pm
I hope some new screen names and custom titles get appropriately handed out if England win tonight and Sunday

What if they loose?
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:57:55 pm
Don't worry once you get your second vaccination you will be able to pick up radio signals in your brain.

Plays havoc with traffic lights though when you're out and about.
Still cant work out how Gascoigne didnt get on the end of that in 1996. That was such an intense period of Golden Goal extra time, one of the first ones I think, before everyone realised what was at stake and played it really cagey instead.
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:12:38 pm
What if they loose?

Foot loose?
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:12:38 pm
What if they loose?

Theyll have to tighten up.
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 07:12:56 pm
Plays havoc with traffic lights though when you're out and about.

And ffs dont fart.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:13:18 pm
Foot loose?

Incoming puns, nice one.
I wonder if King Kenny Loggins here?
Thtryker!!
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:15:27 pm
I wonder if King Kenny Loggins here?

Hes playing with the boys tonight.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:04 pm
Id argue that in the final third no side even gets close to England. The strength in depth is absurd.

Midfield? Functional but it does function well. 

Full backs are good

Centre backs arent great, but they certainly arent average.

Goalkeeper is a gaff ridden clown

Yeah. As limited as Southgate can be considered to be, he doesn't seem to have the ego of a Hodgson or an Allardyce.  He's aware of his limitations and molded the team into a competent unit.  Right now, competence and consistency seem to trump the occasional flash of brilliance.

Maybe the competitors have been mediocre, but England know how to handle mediocre - it's been our level for years. ;D
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:12:09 pm
No, not really.
Weeding, now there is something really useful you can accomplish tonight mate.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:10:53 pm
I hope some new screen names and custom titles get appropriately handed out if England win tonight and Sunday
I'll put that in the staff room suggestion box mate. There are other options of course, but we're being quite lenient about the obvious xenophobia to be honest :)
Are they going to ask Keane to reminisce about the time he stamped on his chest? :D

Ha they did!
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:17:51 pm
Weeding, now there is something really useful you can accomplish tonight mate.

Raining here in the Dublin.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:46:05 pm
Theyre all OOTers obviously.

I would hazard a guess that there are some here who are scouse not english and are not from Liverpool.

Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:23:31 pm
I would hazard a guess that there are some here who are scouse not english and are not from Liverpool.


Like Jamie Carragher for instance - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/euro-2021/2021/07/07/always-passionate-club-country-england-team-has-stirred-like/
Live and let live people - you can't help the way you feel.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:04 pm


Midfield? Functional but it does function well. 

Better than that, its a lock down defensive pairing. Rice is finally reaching his potential this last year or so, Phillips is a running machine, and that Henderson guy is both of them put together so one or both of the first two can go mad for an hour then hand off the baton.  So if your Southgate and that's your thing its Nirvana. 

Pirlo and Xabi Alonso it aint though, agreed. I swear Southgate sees his whiteboards in reverse.
Cant see anything other than an England win tonight. Denmark have done really well recovering from losing their first two games but looking at the teams it should be fairly straight forward really.

Rarely works out that way but not buying the Denmark destiny thing, think England will have far too much for them tonight
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:17:08 pm
Yeah. As limited as Southgate can be considered to be, he doesn't seem to have the ego of a Hodgson or an Allardyce.  He's aware of his limitations and molded the team into a competent unit.  Right now, competence and consistency seem to trump the occasional flash of brilliance.

Maybe the competitors have been mediocre, but England know how to handle mediocre - it's been our level for years. ;D

So youre saying his methods translate?
