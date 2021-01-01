All the England fans on ere got a bulldog tattoo yet?Bet John C has
Team news already being leaked to the pressBukayo Saka will start over Jadon Sancho
If England blow this, it would be worse than iceland imo, because they should be winning this entire tournament now.
He's from Asgard, Killer.Like his half brother Loki.
All the England fans on ere got a bulldog tattoo yet?Bet John C has
Yesterday was Tyr's Day, tomorrow is Thor's Day and the day after is Freya's Day.
I've got a Winston Churchill tattoo on my arse. Does that count the same as a bulldog?
Italy and Spain are both better than England, but I think Spain showed last night that Italy are far more vulnerable than we've seen thus far - they scored one and should have had two more. I actually think England stand a better chance v Italy than they would have v Spain, though they still have to get past Denmark of course, who are still riding the adrenaline and emotion of the early tournament.
Of course mate
If it's an England/Italy final then it could be a tight game.
