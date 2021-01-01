« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 500 501 502 503 504 [505]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD  (Read 272849 times)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,661
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20160 on: Today at 03:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:34:25 pm
All the England fans on ere got a bulldog tattoo yet?

Bet John C has ;D
Of course mate  ;D
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20161 on: Today at 03:53:39 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:31:14 pm
Team news already being leaked to the press

Bukayo Saka will start over Jadon Sancho

United transfer must be off so.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20162 on: Today at 03:57:59 pm »
What a shame the Lions game has been delayed and will now overrun into the England game....
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,712
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20163 on: Today at 04:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:26:09 pm
If England blow this, it would be worse than iceland imo, because they should be winning this entire tournament now.
Disregarding a traditionally strong opponent in the final whose current team is unbeaten in 3 years smacks of English arrogance.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,748
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20164 on: Today at 04:08:17 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:31:39 pm
He's from Asgard, Killer.

Like his half brother Loki.


Loki technically from Jötunheimr, and they're step-brothers.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20165 on: Today at 04:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:34:25 pm
All the England fans on ere got a bulldog tattoo yet?

Bet John C has ;D

I've got a Winston Churchill tattoo on my arse. Does that count the same as a bulldog?
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,712
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20166 on: Today at 04:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:35:10 pm
Yesterday was Tyr's Day, tomorrow is Thor's Day and the day after is Freya's Day.
Exactly, so on any school night England are basically fucked.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,636
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20167 on: Today at 04:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 04:08:24 pm
I've got a Winston Churchill tattoo on my arse. Does that count the same as a bulldog?

An arse and a bulldog are different..............and why would anyone tattoo a bulldog?
Logged
#JFT96

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,636
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20168 on: Today at 04:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:00:09 pm
Italy and Spain are both better than England, but I think Spain showed last night that Italy are far more vulnerable than we've seen thus far - they scored one and should have had two more. I actually think England stand a better chance v Italy than they would have v Spain, though they still have to get past Denmark of course, who are still riding the adrenaline and emotion of the early tournament.

Obviously Denmark will not be easy but if England win then they have enough to beat Italy. England have a better attack than Spain do but to be fair, Spain's control and passing was fantastic. They ran Italy ragged. If it's an England/Italy final then it could be a tight game.
Logged
#JFT96

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,809
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20169 on: Today at 04:28:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:44:12 pm
Of course mate  ;D

I think it suits you, bit too much blue for my liking though

Logged

Online Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,550
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20170 on: Today at 04:31:27 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:28:00 pm
If it's an England/Italy final then it could be a tight game.

Would be a very stop / start type of game. Constant diving from both teams to win fouls near the box.
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie
Pages: 1 ... 500 501 502 503 504 [505]   Go Up
« previous next »
 