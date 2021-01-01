Italy and Spain are both better than England, but I think Spain showed last night that Italy are far more vulnerable than we've seen thus far - they scored one and should have had two more. I actually think England stand a better chance v Italy than they would have v Spain, though they still have to get past Denmark of course, who are still riding the adrenaline and emotion of the early tournament.



Obviously Denmark will not be easy but if England win then they have enough to beat Italy. England have a better attack than Spain do but to be fair, Spain's control and passing was fantastic. They ran Italy ragged. If it's an England/Italy final then it could be a tight game.