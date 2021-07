I'd be amazed if England don't get through tonight.



That's not some sort of misplaced confidence since I'm not arsed who wins. Just looking at the 2 teams and how they've played I think you've got to start with England as strong favourites. Collectively England are strong defensively, helped considerably by how they play with 2 holding midfielders plus how they operate their full backs in an attacking sense. England also have firepower on and off the bench to hurt teams. They can play relatively cautiously knowing they are good defensively and are dangerous going forward. Even more so once they are ahead and teams come onto them.



Denmark have looked excellent both individually and as a unit. Whilst looking very good going forward I think they have some slight vulnerability at the back. They are arguably playing the best defensive team they've come across so far, combined with the the most (or 2nd most) dangerous team they've faced so far in the tournament.



The way both teams play I think the 1st goal is absolutely crucial. If it's Engalnd then they'll sit back, soak up the pressure and hit Denmark on the break. I'd fully expect England to win comfortably in this scenario. I think if Denmark score 1st it'll be interesting. Particularly if they lead in the 2nd half. England haven't had to chase a game as of yet. What do they look like defensively if they have to sacrifice one of Rice or Phillips in midfield as they chase a goal? What if the full backs start pushing up in unison? Denmark have the players to potentially exploit that though they'd need to be strong defensively to provide that platform.



Think 1st goal is absolutely crucial tonight. Will be exactly the same if England play Italy in the final.