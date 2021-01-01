« previous next »
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20040 on: Today at 11:10:25 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:07:58 pm
Have you done another one of your polls Sarge?

Retired a few years back Nick.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20041 on: Today at 11:10:40 pm »
a bit disappointed SPain didnt wint that they way the game panned out. they played a lot of good football and Olmo was excellent. didnt deserve to miss a penalty after that performance but that how it goes.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20042 on: Today at 11:11:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:58:58 pm
You can only beat the team that's drawn against you though, so its pretty irrelevant, also many people on here were quite confident of this "poor" Germany side beating England.  Funny how they only became poor after losing to England. You could also say there is a lot left in this England side, as they haven't had to over play in their games so far.

Germany were not poor, they were okay. But, Germany had only recently lost to North Macedonia. Low has been busted flush for a while. Italy on the other hand, are on the up under Mancini and have been unbeaten in 33 games. People have been calling Italy the favourites for the tournament for a few weeks now. There is no comparison between current Germany and Italy at all.
« Reply #20043 on: Today at 11:12:09 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:06:25 pm
Chiellini with Alba is one of my favourite sporting moments in recent years I think. 

Chiellini knew the coin had heads on both sides and he chose heads  ;D

Alba looked like a confused chipmunk.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20044 on: Today at 11:12:31 pm »
Italy have the better keeper, better CB partnership and midfield. England with better fullbacks, and better in the final third by a significant margin imo.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20045 on: Today at 11:12:59 pm »
England have to get past Denmark first which while likely isn't a given.

Assuming they do so they would be favored against Italy just for the simple fact that Italy don't seemingly have anyone that can break down a defense on their own aside from Chiesa and you'd figure England would be able to create a couple of chances on the counter especially if one of Sancho or Grealish play instead of Foden or Saka.  It still won't be easy just because England under Southgate don't setup to do "easy".
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20046 on: Today at 11:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:07:04 pm
Most, nahhhhh ;D
Most people I've spoken to are shitting it about tomorrow. Denmark are a tough opponent, no one thinks it will be easy, and there's that nagging feeling of "it's their destiny" in the back of the mind. Plus it would be "typical England" to lose.

Rio Ferdinand doesn't speak for the country.  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20047 on: Today at 11:14:47 pm »
Yeah, that Dani Olmo. Weird looking fucker, but quite the player, isnt he? Wouldnt mind us putting a cheeky bid for him.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20048 on: Today at 11:15:11 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:12:31 pm
Italy have the better keeper, better CB partnership and midfield. England with better fullbacks, and better in the final third by a significant margin imo.

Not much between Sterling and Insigne, Kane is better than Immobile and not much between Chiesa/Sancho. I wouldn't say it's a significant margin.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20049 on: Today at 11:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 11:13:08 pm
Most people I've spoken to are shitting it about tomorrow. Denmark are a tough opponent, no one thinks it will be easy, and there's that nagging feeling of "it's their destiny" in the back of the mind. Plus it would be "typical England" to lose.

Rio Ferdinand doesn't speak for the country.  ;D

Ferdinand said England would beat both Italy or Spain.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20050 on: Today at 11:17:36 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:15:11 pm
Not much between Sterling and Insigne, Kane is better than Immobile and not much between Chiesa/Sancho. I wouldn't say it's a significant margin.

Their other options on the bench are however though.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20051 on: Today at 11:20:01 pm »
Been said before, but this place is going to be hilarious if England pull it off.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20052 on: Today at 11:20:30 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:17:36 pm
Their other options on the bench are however though.

That, I agree. Both Belotti and Calvert-Lewin are not that good, Grealish is better than Berardi. And then there's Rashford.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20053 on: Today at 11:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 11:14:47 pm
Yeah, that Dani Olmo. Weird looking fucker, but quite the player, isnt he? Wouldnt mind us putting a cheeky bid for him.

not arf....hell of a player......helps that he's at our feeder club
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20054 on: Today at 11:21:12 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:15:11 pm
Not much between Sterling and Insigne, Kane is better than Immobile and not much between Chiesa/Sancho. I wouldn't say it's a significant margin.

Love Insigne but Sterling is well clear, even if he did have a shit season last year
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20055 on: Today at 11:22:29 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 11:20:01 pm
Been said before, but this place is going to be hilarious if England pull it off.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20056 on: Today at 11:23:25 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:15:11 pm
Not much between Sterling and Insigne, Kane is better than Immobile and not much between Chiesa/Sancho. I wouldn't say it's a significant margin.
The significant difference is pace and a lot of it at both ends of the pitch.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20057 on: Today at 11:23:43 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:12:31 pm
Italy have the better keeper, better CB partnership and midfield. England with better fullbacks, and better in the final third by a significant margin imo.


Pretty much agree there

And England can replace their entire front 4 and see no real drop off.

But youve got to get the ball of the Italians and get through them.


And there still Denmark not to be sniffed at
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20058 on: Today at 11:25:00 pm »
Jordan Pickford spilling one into his net in the 91st minute tomorrow please. The tears would be too delicious for words. 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20059 on: Today at 11:25:07 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 11:21:12 pm
Love Insigne but Sterling is well clear, even if he did have a shit season last year

Nah, not much between them. Insigne has only still been at Napoli because it's his hometown. He'd have been at a bigger club, making bigger numbers if he wanted. I've followed him in Serie-A for a few years now, and he's one of my favorites.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20060 on: Today at 11:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:20:42 pm
not arf....hell of a player......helps that he's at our feeder club
Good point mate. They owe us one too, after they sold us a broken Naby Keita.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20061 on: Today at 11:27:08 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:54:03 pm
I'd give a kidney to see Italy 1-0 up against England in the final and timewaste the last 10 minutes with epic shithousery, with Tyler and Jenas heads exploding on comms.
:lmao   Scenes.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20062 on: Today at 11:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:09:52 pm
If England win it, they win it. The Euros throw up some mad winners from time to time some reason, and theyll only be on the same number of titles as Greece.  ;D

Good luck to them.  Its a summer kickabout after all, its just a bit of fun.
This is true. Infact for all their world cups, Italy themselves only have one euro title, same as Greece, Czechs, Portugal, Denmark. Outsiders do win this tournament from time to time.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20063 on: Today at 11:28:12 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:23:25 pm
The significant difference is pace and a lot of it at both ends of the pitch.

People have been talking about Italy's lack of pace, but they'be been tested against Belgium and Spain now and come up trumps. Let's see if England can exploit that, if so.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20064 on: Today at 11:31:13 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:06:25 pm
Chiellini with Alba is one of my favourite sporting moments in recent years I think. 

Vague memories of Jimmy Bullard being intimidated by Duncan Ferguson years ago.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20065 on: Today at 11:34:34 pm »
Just saw the Kasper Schmeical presser  :lmao I wasn't too fond of him before but he's gone a step up in my eyes with that. Brilliant.  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20066 on: Today at 11:35:31 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:28:12 pm
People have been talking about Italy's lack of pace, but they'be been tested against Belgium and Spain now and come up trumps. Let's see if England can exploit that, if so.
Yeah and those teams missed huge chances, you're acting like they defended in both games without giving up a chance. Nevermind the Austria game before that. And for all the talk of teams having chances against England, the quality of chances they've given up has been nothing in comparison to the quality of chances they've created (see the goals they've scored).
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20067 on: Today at 11:35:45 pm »
I think it would be fun to see how a Rice-Phillips-Mount midfield would cope against a Verrati-Jorginho-Barella one. I think the difference on talent is quite large there.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20068 on: Today at 11:39:35 pm »
Dont think Italy have been impressive since the group stage - they were outplayed by a half for Austria, conceded huge chances agaisnt Belgium and were second best tonight
It also looks like some of their first eleven are pretty leggy now and their depth / bench is really pretty weak

Obviously theyre competent and play well as a unit but Id have england as decent favourites against them and Denmark would be under dogs but not by much
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20069 on: Today at 11:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 11:35:45 pm
I think it would be fun to see how a Rice-Phillips-Mount midfield would cope against a Verrati-Jorginho-Barella one. I think the difference on talent is quite large there.

Its the only area of the 3 on the pitch where they have an edge is the problem and England arent especially interested in contesting midfield anyway
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20070 on: Today at 11:41:40 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:06:25 pm
Chiellini with Alba is one of my favourite sporting moments in recent years I think.

Indeed, not enough of this in football, Chiellini looks like a top bloke, in the Sami Hypia mould. Chiesa and Enrique also.

Loved Chiesa's workrate and defensive cover, also nice to see Derek Guyler (Wallasey/Fairfield/Toxteth) back in football (One for the oldies)



Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20071 on: Today at 11:44:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:41:00 pm
Its the only area of the 3 on the pitch where they have an edge is the problem and England arent especially interested in contesting midfield anyway
Italy weren't interested in contesting midfield today either.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #20072 on: Today at 11:46:46 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:35:31 pm
Yeah and those teams missed huge chances, you're acting like they defended in both games without giving up a chance. Nevermind the Austria game before that. And for all the talk of teams having chances against England, the quality of chances they've given up has been nothing in comparison to the quality of chances they've created (see the goals they've scored).

What huge chances did they miss? Belgium had two decent chances either half, the ball behind Lukaku was the best one and it was a low cross, not a through-ball. Spain had a few chances, but not many were 'huge', for all the possession they had. If you get past Bonucci and Chiellini, which is not easy, you have to get past Donnarumma, which is harder. Today, Italy's midfield had an off-day for some of Spain's chances, but I'd completely expect them to be back in form in the final like in previous games.
