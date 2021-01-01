« previous next »
Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,348
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19600 on: Today at 10:05:45 pm »
Cant stand Geordies.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,869
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19601 on: Today at 10:05:47 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:04:50 pm
Danny Murphy is easily diminishing my enjoyment of this game by a good 45%
And don't forget, this is the best game of football he's seen in years.  Yet he still sounds suicidal.
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,861
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19602 on: Today at 10:05:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:05:01 pm
Spain did okay in the last round of penalty shootouts.
Teams generally don't win 2 shoot outs in a row the same tournament.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,706
  • Red since '64
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19603 on: Today at 10:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:55:42 pm
Unfortunately I have to agree. Spain is bang average.

Im going to quote this if they get through tonight. Youre just wrong, moreover, Italy have resorted to skullduggery and shithousery.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,963
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19604 on: Today at 10:06:13 pm »
If Spain do get through theyll be knackered. Will have effectively played an extra game compared to England or Denmark if they win in normal time
Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,359
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19605 on: Today at 10:06:24 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 10:04:12 pm
The Italians look tired here and slightly out of ideas.neither of these teams have a great shoot out record either 

They've abandoned the midfield.
@Yvanicuzz

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,280
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19606 on: Today at 10:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:05:55 pm
Teams generally don't win 2 shoot outs in a row the same tournament.

That surprises me.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,859
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19607 on: Today at 10:06:49 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:56:49 pm
The only side England easily dispatched was Ukraine. I don't know why anyone things that they would easily dispatch either of these sides.

Especially as they had no chance against Germany.
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,422
  • Kloppite
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19608 on: Today at 10:06:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:05:01 pm
Spain did okay in the last round of penalty shootouts.

Mostly down to Switzerland's penalties being far worse than Spain's penalties.
Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,646
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19609 on: Today at 10:07:04 pm »
Will this finish with 11v11? A lot of latin temperaments out there and the Italians have gone full shithouse now.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,701
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19610 on: Today at 10:07:10 pm »
Italy are riding their luck at the moment
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19611 on: Today at 10:07:16 pm »
Olmo has been the best player on the pitch.
#JFT96

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,740
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19612 on: Today at 10:07:27 pm »
Italians holding on here
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19613 on: Today at 10:07:32 pm »
Wow
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,963
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19614 on: Today at 10:07:38 pm »
Again a real disadvantage Italy have is depth. Theyve got nothing off the bench.
Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19615 on: Today at 10:07:46 pm »
Olmo makes me immediately think of the pharaoh monch / mos Def banger

Olmo!!! With a ball that cuts through your back four... etc.
Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19616 on: Today at 10:07:50 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:04:50 pm
Danny Murphy is easily diminishing my enjoyment of this game by a good 45%

Just put the 5live comms on, on red button.
Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,359
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19617 on: Today at 10:08:05 pm »
Olmo having a great game.
@Yvanicuzz

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,859
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19618 on: Today at 10:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:59:04 pm
I'll be watching the B&I Lions instead.

6pm kick off. Wouldnt want you to miss it.
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,422
  • Kloppite
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19619 on: Today at 10:08:55 pm »
Italy's defence in panic mode, when Spain get into the area

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,861
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19620 on: Today at 10:09:10 pm »
I'm not sure what Italy are trying to do here. There's not much of a game plan from them.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,475
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19621 on: Today at 10:09:20 pm »
Golden Goal wasn't it?
Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,128
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19622 on: Today at 10:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:05:34 pm
I have to listen to Ray Houghton, its very good actually ;D
George Hamilton's brilliant.
Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,477
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19623 on: Today at 10:09:45 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:08:30 pm
6pm kick off. Wouldnt want you to miss it.

Yeah saw that after I posted it.

That's nice, I can get an early night.

(I genuinely have a really early start and busy day on Thursday!)
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,735
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19624 on: Today at 10:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:09:22 pm
George Hamilton's brilliant.

Its a great combo.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19625 on: Today at 10:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 10:07:50 pm
Just put the 5live comms on, on red button.
Im trying mate, just doesnt show up for me? I just get today at Wimbledon. I dont hate Danny Murphy that much. Its close mind.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,568
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19626 on: Today at 10:10:19 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:06:49 pm
Especially as they had no chance against Germany.

Oh I see you're clinging on that.  :D Muller did his best to gift wrap you that game in the end though didn't he? Mind you I asked you at the time what gave you the confidence seeing as you weren't impressive against good sides leading up to the match.

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,869
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19627 on: Today at 10:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 10:07:50 pm
Just put the 5live comms on, on red button.
No good on Virgin.  Just takes you to iPlayer with crap picture and delayed coverage.

And when the 5 Live commentary is Chris Sutton and Dion Dublin, it's definitely not worth the effort.
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,963
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19628 on: Today at 10:10:23 pm »
It is weird just how bad the BBCs co-commentators are.

I know not everyone can be Ally McCoist but theyre all shit
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,431
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19629 on: Today at 10:10:29 pm »
Spain the better team on balance, and better coached team so far.

Italy of old would have tried to shut it down at 1-0, but they havent been doing that, great for a neutral, but not so great for them.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19630 on: Today at 10:10:45 pm »
it looks like Italy settled for penalties when Spain scored
Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,861
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19631 on: Today at 10:11:00 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:09:20 pm
Golden Goal wasn't it?
Yeah, otherwise the game would have carried on and played out the 120 minutes.

And Alaves would have ended up with seven men.
AHA!

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,883
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19632 on: Today at 10:11:01 pm »
Italy playing for penaltties
Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,329
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19633 on: Today at 10:11:05 pm »
Olmo been absolutely brilliant, for all Barcelona's troubles, they let him go for free to Dinamo Zagreb. He was a star for the Spain U21 team too
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19634 on: Today at 10:11:10 pm »
Reports of Busquets demise were wildly exaggerated. Absolutely bossed most of this game.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,859
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19635 on: Today at 10:11:32 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:07:46 pm
Olmo makes me immediately think of the pharaoh monch / mos Def banger

Olmo!!! With a ball that cuts through your back four... etc.

Haha, sang that myself (although didnt know the words beyond the Olmo part!).
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,963
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19636 on: Today at 10:12:06 pm »
Enjoyed the Alaves chatter though. What a year that was. One of my all time faves.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19637 on: Today at 10:12:13 pm »
Spain looking the sharper team. Italy trying to hang on.
#JFT96

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,348
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19638 on: Today at 10:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:10:23 pm
It is weird just how bad the BBCs co-commentators are.

I know not everyone can be Ally McCoist but theyre all shit
Charisma is in short supply at the, enter stage left, action man head and the north easts answer to Kevin Turvey
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,422
  • Kloppite
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19639 on: Today at 10:12:20 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:11:00 pm
Yeah, otherwise the game would have carried on and played out the 120 minutes.

And Alaves would have ended up with seven men.

Alaves should have been down to 10 just before half time in that final.
