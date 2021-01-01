@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Danny Murphy is easily diminishing my enjoyment of this game by a good 45%
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Spain did okay in the last round of penalty shootouts.
Unfortunately I have to agree. Spain is bang average.
The Italians look tired here and slightly out of ideas.neither of these teams have a great shoot out record either
Teams generally don't win 2 shoot outs in a row the same tournament.
The only side England easily dispatched was Ukraine. I don't know why anyone things that they would easily dispatch either of these sides.
people like big dick nick.
The Test is obviously right
I'll be watching the B&I Lions instead.
I have to listen to Ray Houghton, its very good actually
6pm kick off. Wouldnt want you to miss it.
George Hamilton's brilliant.
Just put the 5live comms on, on red button.
Especially as they had no chance against Germany.
Golden Goal wasn't it?
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Olmo makes me immediately think of the pharaoh monch / mos Def banger Olmo!!! With a ball that cuts through your back four... etc.
It is weird just how bad the BBCs co-commentators are.I know not everyone can be Ally McCoist but theyre all shit
Yeah, otherwise the game would have carried on and played out the 120 minutes.And Alaves would have ended up with seven men.
