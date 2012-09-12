« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD  (Read 261970 times)

Online Red Raw

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19200 on: Today at 08:37:55 pm »
Gosh, surely there was a pass on there.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19201 on: Today at 08:38:04 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:36:32 pm
plays for Rome, no?

Yes. It's there  ;)
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19202 on: Today at 08:38:10 pm »
I get arrogant vibes off this ref
Online Komic

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19203 on: Today at 08:38:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:35:10 pm
Olmo with his name, face and playing style looks like a Norweigian striker.

I think he looks like a tennis player, could be the Djokovic neck
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19204 on: Today at 08:38:55 pm »
Busquets has turned into prime Fernandinho, what does he have to do to get booked?
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19205 on: Today at 08:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:38:10 pm
I get arrogant vibes off this ref

He's trying to let the game flow a bit and not fall for every dive. Taylor or another PL dickhead would be blowing up constantly.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19206 on: Today at 08:39:22 pm »
Ref looks more like a porn actor
Online thekitkatshuffler

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19207 on: Today at 08:39:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:36:53 pm
Overly groomed men ideally.
Like Macaulay Culkin?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19208 on: Today at 08:39:45 pm »
ha! What a shit shot that was  ;D
Online ArcticRed

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19209 on: Today at 08:39:47 pm »
Wouldn't call that a dive from Emerson...
Online newterp

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19210 on: Today at 08:40:13 pm »
What a hit son! What a hit.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19211 on: Today at 08:40:17 pm »
Poor shot from the Spanish Gary Neville.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19212 on: Today at 08:40:17 pm »
Immobile reminds me of Benteke in Klopps early days. Team trying to play a fast, attacking style and the big lad unable to get it out of his feet.
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19213 on: Today at 08:40:42 pm »
Verratti and Jorginho are having to do so much to get on the ball away from Koke/Pedri
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19214 on: Today at 08:40:43 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:34:07 pm
I hope Italy win.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:35:02 pm
I would usually say Spain but feel Italy might be more likely to beat England if needs be.
Italy would frustrate and shithouse the hell out of England. Not something Id normally condone but god I would love to see that. Right before the stiletto blade between the ribs from say, Insigne in the 89th minute, ideally from a Pickford mistake. Stuff of dreams.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19215 on: Today at 08:40:49 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:40:17 pm
Poor shot from the Spanish Gary Neville.
;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19216 on: Today at 08:41:10 pm »
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19217 on: Today at 08:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:38:10 pm
I get arrogant vibes off this ref

He's got a doctorate in law. To be expected.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19218 on: Today at 08:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Komic on Today at 08:38:41 pm
I think he looks like a tennis player, could be the Djokovic neck
You could imagine Sue Barker talking about Roger Federer making light work of Spain's Dani Olmo earlier today on centre court.
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19219 on: Today at 08:41:41 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:40:17 pm
Immobile reminds me of Benteke in Klopps early days. Team trying to play a fast, attacking style and the big lad unable to get it out of his feet.

Shame they couldn't have moved the finals week to the Olympic Stadium in Rome just for him, seeing as that's where he scores all his goals.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19220 on: Today at 08:42:22 pm »
Italy have gone form looking hugely impressive vs Belgium, to decidedly rubbish so far in this one.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19221 on: Today at 08:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:41:41 pm
Shame they couldn't have moved the finals week to the Olympic Stadium in Rome just for him, seeing as that's where he scores all his goals.
Amazed hes kept his place although I guess you dont change a winning team.
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19222 on: Today at 08:42:53 pm »
Dani Olmo, with your neck like a Serbian Ostrich
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19223 on: Today at 08:43:23 pm »
Bit weird watching football without shit refereeing.
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19224 on: Today at 08:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:42:53 pm
Dani Olmo, with your neck like a Serbian Ostrich

Nigel Pearson is that you?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19225 on: Today at 08:43:48 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:40:17 pm
Immobile reminds me of Benteke in Klopps early days. Team trying to play a fast, attacking style and the big lad unable to get it out of his feet.
His name is cruelly apt.
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19226 on: Today at 08:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:42:22 pm
Italy have gone form looking hugely impressive vs Belgium, to decidedly rubbish so far in this one.

Lets not just put this on Italy. Spain have been excellent in closing the space and making sure Italy cant build
Online ArcticRed

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19227 on: Today at 08:44:25 pm »
So that's not a yellow either?
Online Crouch Potato

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19228 on: Today at 08:44:28 pm »
Italy are definitely missing their flying left back.
Online Golyo

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19229 on: Today at 08:44:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 08:29:37 pm
Plays the same position as Fab and is made of glass.  Great player though.
He certainly wouldn't be an ideal DM in the PL with his height. Thiago is 9 cms taller.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19230 on: Today at 08:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:43:49 pm
Lets not just put this on Italy. Spain have been excellent in closing the space and making sure Italy cant build

theyve been pretty good, but Italy have lost the ball so much without pressure too. 

That was better from them. 
Offline Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19231 on: Today at 08:45:20 pm »
How was that not a yellow? Brych is awful.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #19232 on: Today at 08:45:57 pm »
