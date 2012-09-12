plays for Rome, no?
Olmo with his name, face and playing style looks like a Norweigian striker.
I get arrogant vibes off this ref
Overly groomed men ideally.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I hope Italy win.
I would usually say Spain but feel Italy might be more likely to beat England if needs be.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Poor shot from the Spanish Gary Neville.
Like Macaulay Culkin?
people like big dick nick.
I think he looks like a tennis player, could be the Djokovic neck
Immobile reminds me of Benteke in Klopps early days. Team trying to play a fast, attacking style and the big lad unable to get it out of his feet.
Shame they couldn't have moved the finals week to the Olympic Stadium in Rome just for him, seeing as that's where he scores all his goals.
Dani Olmo, with your neck like a Serbian Ostrich
Italy have gone form looking hugely impressive vs Belgium, to decidedly rubbish so far in this one.
Plays the same position as Fab and is made of glass. Great player though.
Lets not just put this on Italy. Spain have been excellent in closing the space and making sure Italy cant build
