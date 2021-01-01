How can anyone root against a country that produces these fine products.
Spain have probably been the best team so far but I'd actually favor Italy tonight. I think the Italians can actually get the ball from Spain whereas Spain probably won't be able to do the same. I also don't think the Spanish defenders are that good as a collective. In theory this should be a shootout as both teams want to attack and get up and down the field. Really looking forward to it.For England v Denmark, to me this has 75 minutes of nothing happening written all over it with then both teams going for it the last 15 minutes or it just going all the way to Pens. England don't want to possess the ball and they really can't with a Phillips/Rice combo which is almost assuredly starting. What would their possession even look like if they did want the ball? Just Rice passing it back to Stones/Maguire over and over? Denmark I think are completely gassed based on their game against the Czech and will try to defend deep while going long to Dolberg or Poulsen into the channel between Stones and Walker.
Maybe I'm being harsh saying they're 'really boring', but it just seems very bland football with no real personality - like watching Man City compared to watching Liverpool. Italy just seem to have a bit more passion and unpredictability.
What would make you say that? It's nowhere near true.
Watching the games and forming my own opinion just like anybody else. If you disagree with that fair enough but a pretty terribly worded response.
You must be terribly blind because they play tomorrow.
Yes, but an opinion not many will agree with, so why are you surprised when asked for reason?
Maybe it's an English thing in that a semifinalist or eventual finalist wasn't the best team in the tournament in many eyes since half your fans seemingly just want to shit on your own team based on who they played and not how they played? To then say "nowhere near true" it's as if Spain were at the level of Turkey or something worse so yes it's a terribly worded response....
Spain weren't at the level of Turkey, nobody has claimed that. However, they haven't been as good as Italy or England who've been more complete from back to front. There is a middle ground.
Interesting front 3 from Spain, going for the extra pace against Chiellini and Bonnuci?
Italy have won every single game, beat a very decent Austria and one of the favorites in Belgium along the way to the semi. Spain drew their first two, conceded three against an average Croatia and were only penalties away from going out to Switzerland. England haven't even conceded a goal yet this tournament. It's just strange that you think that they've been the best team so far this tournament when there are at least two better teams still left in it.
