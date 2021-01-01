Watching the games and forming my own opinion just like anybody else. If you disagree with that fair enough but a pretty terribly worded response.



Italy have won every single game, beat a very decent Austria and one of the favorites in Belgium along the way to the semi. Spain drew their first two, conceded three against an average Croatia and were only penalties away from going out to Switzerland. England haven't even conceded a goal yet this tournament. It's just strange that you think that Spain have been the best team so far this tournament when there are at least two better teams still left in it.