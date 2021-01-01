« previous next »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:16:03 pm
How can anyone root against a country that produces these fine products.

Italy 2-1 for me.

Can't wait for it.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:54:23 pm
Spain have probably been the best team so far but I'd actually favor Italy tonight.  I think the Italians can actually get the ball from Spain whereas Spain probably won't be able to do the same.  I also don't think the Spanish defenders are that good as a collective.  In theory this should be a shootout as both teams want to attack and get up and down the field.  Really looking forward to it.

For England v Denmark, to me this has 75 minutes of nothing happening written all over it with then both teams going for it the last 15 minutes or it just going all the way to Pens.  England don't want to possess the ball and they really can't with a Phillips/Rice combo which is almost assuredly starting.  What would their possession even look like if they did want the ball?  Just Rice passing it back to Stones/Maguire over and over?  Denmark I think are completely gassed based on their game against the Czech and will try to defend deep while going long to Dolberg or Poulsen into the channel between Stones and Walker.

What would make you say that? It's nowhere near true.
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 04:42:29 pm
Maybe I'm being harsh saying they're 'really boring', but it just seems very bland football with no real personality - like watching Man City compared to watching Liverpool. Italy just seem to have a bit more passion and unpredictability.
I agree, they have been far more interesting to watch and much more likely to attack than traditional Italian teams.
Cant see anything other than an England victory tonight.
You must be terribly blind because they play tomorrow.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:50:19 pm
What would make you say that? It's nowhere near true.

Watching the games and forming my own opinion just like anybody else.  If you disagree with that fair enough but a pretty terribly worded response.
.
Italy XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

Spain XI: Simón, Azpilicueta, García, Laporte, Alba, Koke, Busquets, Pedri, Ferrán Torres, Oyarzabal, Olmo.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:28:05 pm
Watching the games and forming my own opinion just like anybody else.  If you disagree with that fair enough but a pretty terribly worded response.

Yes, but an opinion not many will agree with, so why are you surprised when asked for reason?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:21:55 pm
You must be terribly blind because they play tomorrow.

Or smoking something heavy
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:41:00 pm
Yes, but an opinion not many will agree with, so why are you surprised when asked for reason?

Maybe it's an English thing in that a semifinalist or eventual finalist wasn't the best team in the tournament in many eyes since half your fans seemingly just want to shit on your own team based on who they played and not how they played?  To then say "nowhere near true" it's as if Spain were at the level of Turkey or something worse so yes it's a terribly worded response....
This could be the game of the tournament. Should be a cracker.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:51:01 pm
Maybe it's an English thing in that a semifinalist or eventual finalist wasn't the best team in the tournament in many eyes since half your fans seemingly just want to shit on your own team based on who they played and not how they played?  To then say "nowhere near true" it's as if Spain were at the level of Turkey or something worse so yes it's a terribly worded response....

Spain weren't at the level of Turkey, nobody has claimed that. However, they haven't been as good as Italy or England who've been more complete from back to front. There is a middle ground.
BBC have both teams down as playing 4-3-3



Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:28:05 pm
Watching the games and forming my own opinion just like anybody else.  If you disagree with that fair enough but a pretty terribly worded response.

Italy have won every single game, beat a very decent Austria and one of the favorites in Belgium along the way to the semi. Spain drew their first two, conceded three against an average Croatia and were only penalties away from going out to Switzerland. England haven't even conceded a goal yet this tournament. It's just strange that you think that Spain have been the best team so far this tournament when there are at least two better teams still left in it.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:55:43 pm
Spain weren't at the level of Turkey, nobody has claimed that. However, they haven't been as good as Italy or England who've been more complete from back to front. There is a middle ground.

I think they've been just as good as Italy and better than England who aside from this last game against Ukraine have been pretty average this whole tournament.
Interesting front 3 from Spain, going for the extra pace against Chiellini and Bonnuci?
Quote from: adruk87 on Today at 07:03:29 pm
Interesting front 3 from Spain, going for the extra pace against Chiellini and Bonnuci?

Any manager would considering they're both 90 years old.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:59:22 pm
Italy have won every single game, beat a very decent Austria and one of the favorites in Belgium along the way to the semi. Spain drew their first two, conceded three against an average Croatia and were only penalties away from going out to Switzerland. England haven't even conceded a goal yet this tournament. It's just strange that you think that they've been the best team so far this tournament when there are at least two better teams still left in it.

Spain drew their first two due to bad finishing.  They were just as dominant as Italy were in the group stages.

Belgium were a highly flawed team and no where near a favorite as their performances born out.

England could win it but up until the last game they weren't playing at a high level and had luck to thank for the clean sheet than anything else.
Hard to predict tonight's result. On one hand Italy have been a well organised team but Spain are capable of winning. What I don't want to see are players rolling around pretending that they are injured or trying to waste time.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:21:55 pm
You must be terribly blind because they play tomorrow.
But regardless of who wins tonight it's coming home.
