and laughter at some of the other domestic coverage, particularly Matt Dickinson's article on how this is all the result of a masterplan hatched after the Rustenburg loss in 2010. Supposedly a big meal with football men and journos... whereas Wilson can't recall there being any actual restaurant of note in the town.





The Adam Curtis interpretation of what's gone on. "And that very same night in a small, obscure restaurant in the town of Rustenburg five men wearing identical blazers met for dinner to plot their vision of what the world of football would look like in 2021. For years these men had been talking about England as the home of football and of how foreigners with secret ways of playing the sport had been responsible for denying the FA the success it felt was theirs by right. But that was just an illusion....."