Think Denmark will be well up for it. They are flying right now and the Eriksen incident have given them an almost divine cause. I was unimpressed by England in the first two matches but they have upped their game during the tournament. They are unbeaten and have zero goals against. Really looking forward to that one.
I agree with you that the draw gave us some pretty lackluster quarter finals.
As soon as Sancho came back into the squad and Henderson now being fit again, the dynamics changes. There are also players on the bench that can be game changers like Graelish and Foden. We never had that luxury before.
Always thought an England team with Trent's will one day win the World Cup. The youths coming through at the same time were just so strong.