Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Hope so.

It was what was annoying the way the draw went with the two halves because you don't want non-events like England-Ukraine in the quarters of a tournament, you want the best teams and a good game of football.

Hopefully Denmark give a good account of themselves at least and it's a better game than England-Germany.
Think Denmark will be well up for it. They are flying right now and the Eriksen incident have given them an almost divine cause. I was unimpressed by England in the first two matches but they have upped their game during the tournament. They are unbeaten and have zero goals against. Really looking forward to that one.
I agree with you that the draw gave us some pretty lackluster quarter finals.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Thats a different incident although apparently it was same guy being abused who was abused on the tube by footie supporters (well wearing England tops so assume they were footie fans).

I've seen the two incidents he was involved in and this was the only one with football fans in. The other one involved one crank on a bus who had no football gear on at all. This is literally the incident described in the BBC article, it wasn't football fans.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Think Denmark will be well up for it. They are flying right now and the Eriksen incident have given them an almost divine cause. I was unimpressed by England in the first two matches but they have upped their game during the tournament. They are unbeaten and have zero goals against. Really looking forward to that one.
I agree with you that the draw gave us some pretty lackluster quarter finals.

As soon as Sancho came back into the squad and Henderson now being fit again, the dynamics changes. There are also players on the bench that can be game changers like Graelish and Foden. We never had that luxury before.

Always thought an England team with Trent's will one day win the World Cup. The youths coming through at the same time were just so strong.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
I wouldnt be surprised if any of the final four go on to win it.
Well it would be amazing if none of them did.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Second Captains podcast was marvellous today.

The Irish skepticism (who will play the English squad in the movie of the tournament win?) tempered by Jonathan Wilson and James Horncastle's level headed assessments, and laughter at some of the other domestic coverage, particularly Matt Dickinson's article on how this is all the result of a masterplan hatched after the Rustenburg loss in 2010. Supposedly a big meal with football men and journos... whereas Wilson can't recall there being any actual restaurant of note in the town.

https://epaper.thetimes.co.uk/the-times/20210705/283107072007723 

But yeah, a lovely podcast, with a nice recognition by all involved of Southgate as a positive portrayal of what it is to be English. 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:20:52 pm
and laughter at some of the other domestic coverage, particularly Matt Dickinson's article on how this is all the result of a masterplan hatched after the Rustenburg loss in 2010. Supposedly a big meal with football men and journos... whereas Wilson can't recall there being any actual restaurant of note in the town.


The Adam Curtis interpretation of what's gone on. "And that very same night in a small, obscure restaurant in the town of Rustenburg five men wearing identical blazers met for dinner to plot their vision of what the world of football would look like in 2021. For years these men had been talking about England as the home of football and of how foreigners with secret ways of playing the sport had been responsible for denying the FA the success it felt was theirs by right. But that was just an illusion....."     
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Just realised Torben Piechnik was in the 1992 Euro champions!   LOL
