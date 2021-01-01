It's all very weird



I had nothing invested at all in the Ukraine game... Then Hendo came on, scored - and I cared!



In all fairness, the performance was not at all bad and certainly on another level to anything served up recently as well, but I still cannot bring myself to want a third of that side to do well. I just can't.



Mind you, times have been tough for everyone and the general feelgood about it all can't be sniffed at, no matter what your views are on the whole setup. for that I don't begrudge the euphoria, but it is all a bit OTT, but again, perhaps understandable. I feel that we call all relate to the England setup to an extent as we went many years without winning the league which we all hankered for - and if you're all brutually honest, we all at some stage, sounded like the average England fan in thinking "this time it will be us"



I went to a lot of the Euro 96 games and that was a totally different vibe England side - it was one you could get behind, but this one is pretty damn impossible to, but if I'm honest, Saturday saw for the first time in decades some promise. IF - and it is a big if - the repeat it against the Danes Wednesday, then it could be interesting. Be honest - it is about time if it does come off... especially if Hendo plays a significant part.



On the other hand, the furore about the likes if Maguire and Pickford being "World class" is really grating...



