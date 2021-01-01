Any fervour I had for England as a kid just got perpetually ground out of me, tournament after tournament of going to pubs to watch the games and constantly being surrounded by a toxic, xenophobic, arrogant, violent atmosphere. No matter what standard of pub and people. It would just seep out. It was never ever fun. I saw a Portuguese lad get glassed in front of his girlfriend once for daring to be in the same pub when they beat England. Instances like that got to be normal. From about 2012 till now we started going to the different national bars in London to watch games of whichever country was playing and the atmosphere is so different. More like a carnival, actually fun. I have no connection to the average England fanbase now so I find it hard to care about the team. Thats even before we get started on the media and politicians. I dont mind them winning, but Im always fine losing when those c*nts are crying into their over-inflated sense of importance pints if Im totally honest. Its the complete opposite to how I feel about Liverpool which is all-encompassing and wonderful.