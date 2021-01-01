perfect start, then dicked around for the rest of the first half letting ukraine get into the game and string some shit together, all very tepid and incredibly frustrating
another perfect start in the second half and done what they should've in the first half, blew them away, which i was expecting before kick off - ukraine have been one of the worse sides in the tourney, not the worse, hello turkey, but in the next group
props for the result and second half, did a good job, rotated players, saved energy towards the end (and most of the first half
)
i wished that volley by kane had gone in tho, what a fucking hit, was glorious, dude has his confidence flowing now
denmark is gonna be a tough game, they're a good team unit, good keeper, some goals in them, england should be beat them but his is far from a forgone conclusion, unlike tonite
Pickford - he's a different animal in an england shit, ie in that he's actually decent and not mistake city, for some weird reason towards the end of the game the everton pickford broke out, kinda was bubbling below as they game went on - you can always see it with him as he starts to get over emotional, does it all the time with everton, usually more controlled with england