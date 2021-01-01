What's wrong about being from Liverpool and being patriotic?
I actually fall into the 'oh that's nice' category for what it's worth.
But I don't condemn anyone for saying 'we' when referring to England as a team.
Do not know why I cannot feel much for England, either way (other than Roy was in charge)
I think it comes down to
1. the hype, feeding through the media, it just bugs me
2. the fans (especially if they are Chelsea fans as well)
3. I'm not that patriotic, Royal Family, Union Jack, National Anthem, all leave me cold
4. I've always felt it was Southern based, less so these days I know, but when I was growing up it all happened in London and most of the fans came from there (and Chesterfield for some reason)
5. Peter Crouch treatment
6. International Football just bugs me, most of it is pointless and our players are impacted by it
7. I don't support anything Boris does
Still, I'm OK with them doing well and, to be fair, I enjoyed the Liverpool 5 Germany 1 game