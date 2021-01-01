« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD

Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm
Nick agrees but I'm not quite in agreement mate. Albeit they're at home it's a big ask for England to win this. They are far, far from the golden boys of boss footy players back to front. The opponents in the semi's and the final are formidable for their own reasons. I don't think it would be a failure at all.

I wasnt really paying attention though!

I said if they dont make the final then they can be accused of blowing a golden chance. I said that before tonights game too. Doesnt mean well definitely make it but to not make the final would be a real missed opportunity. Im not saying not winning the tournament would be a failure. If they do make the final then Spain or Italy will be tough, as will having to deal with the circus and hysteria around it.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:14:53 pm
England and Italy are the best two teams left but I dont agree that England are far better in terms of individual ability. There are arguments to be made for players in both squads being better than their opposite numbers, its not cut and dried. As we watch premier league football every week we tend to know more about players here but off the top of my head, Donnarumma, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinnizola, Verratti, Barrella, Jorginho all have more ability than their opposite numbers in the England team and thats before digging deeper into the squads. Id say Englands squad is stronger overall but its certainly close. Italy have a dearth of talent at centre forward, that aside, theyve got quality everywhere.

On paper I'd only put Donnarumma, one of Chiellini/Bonucci and the CMs in the England side. It works both ways, Spinazzola and Barella have been impressive but I doubt many would have known too much about him before the tournament.
It's a fair point that England have squad depth for the first time in a while. And there is no talk of golden generation.

It also helps players are picked on form and not the back pages of rags.

Shaw and Sterling have been excellent. Feels a bit dirty saying that.

You also wonder if some of the players have benefited from decent coaching at club level.

The Danes have done well but that England midfield and Defence togethe with Mount, Sterling and Sancho pressing is hard to beat.

Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:06:01 pm
It clearly pains you to see England doing well. As an England fan I will be cheering them on in the semi-finals and hopefully the final too. If we don't win it then so be it, but as long we are giving it everything we have then I am happy. You can drown in your own bitterness and cross your fingers and pray to the gods of football that we don't win it, I really couldn't give the tiniest shite for your energy sapping negativity.
I'm just one of many posters on a football forum. I shouldn't matter enough to be sapping your energy. Support your team, have fun with your friends and family, forget the "haterz" like me.   :wave
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 11:13:35 pm
Southgate has got most of his decisions right this tournament. The team selections, subs and tactics. He stuck with his captain, and it's paid off. He's avoided the national media campaigns, and stuck to what he believed in. Into a semi final without conceding a goal is brilliant. Denmark are a very good team and it will be a hard game, but England have enough quality to beat any team in this tournament.

Denmark are a good team and more than the sum of their parts but theres still a big big gap between the quality of the two squads .. this england team is just so athletic and grindy  - its gonna be really hard for Denmark or Italy to match them over 90 minutes
Knockout football obv so anyone can win but theyre going to be so hard to beat
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
I'm just one of many posters on a football forum. I shouldn't matter enough to be sapping your energy. Support your team, have fun with your friends and family, forget the "haterz" like me.   :wave

Damn right, in complete agreement with you there :)
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm
On paper I'd only put Donnarumma, one of Chiellini/Bonucci and the CMs in the England side. It works both ways, Spinazzola and Barella have been impressive but I doubt many would have known too much about him before the tournament.
No they wouldnt, I agree, but it doesnt mean they are any less talented. Personally I think Kane and Englands wide forwards would walk into the Italian side but not sure many others would.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
This bloke disagrees with you.

hahahahahahaha
Is it coming home?
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
Is it coming home?

Hopefully not.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:15:54 pm
I wasnt really paying attention though!

I pay attention to every joke you make mate, we all do. Sometimes we don't rate them but we're here, listening, reading, Waiting.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm
Nick agrees but I'm not quite in agreement mate. Albeit they're at home it's a big ask for England to win this. They are far, far from the golden boys of boss footy players back to front. The opponents in the semi's and the final are formidable for their own reasons. I don't think it would be a failure at all.

Denmark in the semi's at Wembley is a fantastic opportunity to get to a final of major international competition for first time since 1966 I thought the WC 2018 was great chance but that Croatia side probably had more pedigree than currant Danish side.

It would be massive achievement just to get to the final given how long it's been since England did it. Given the relative strength of the squads and the home support it be a massive disappointment not to get past the danes. 
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
This bloke disagrees with you.
:lmao I knew you would go back and find one of those incriminating posts where I predicted they'd fail to get out of the group. Fair play. I didn't believe in them as  a team back then. To me England were a bunch of expensive strangers trying to string a series of passes together and coming up 1-0 winners against teams that they would be trouncing if they were any good at being cohesive.

They've proved me wrong, and there were even moments where I found myself happy for people like Sterling when he scored against the Germans. Just further proof that no one should take themselves too seriously.
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:58:24 pm
One could easily argue that, player for player, England now have the best side left in the tournament. Certainly the most expensive one at any rate. So, sorry but not sorry. No excuses.

Similarly, despite the evidence being readily available, people still 'easily' argue that the world is flat.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
This bloke disagrees with you.
Schrodingers critic  ;)
Personally, I hate seeing the England team do well, but I accept that not everyone will feel the same way.

I can understand if people born and bred in Liverpool might watch England win and think 'oh that's nice' and then change the channel.

But to see Liverpool fans, some of whom I'm assuming are Liverpool-born to refer to the national team, Boris's favourites, Brexit FC, as 'we', like they're talking about their club, to be genuinely passionate and excited, is fucking incredible, I can't comprehend it.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm
Southern Liverpool Robbie lad.

Another Red, Peter Crouch wanting England to win, us proper Reds are on a bad beating against some of you wools :)

Ricky Lambert and John Barnes say hello.

My Gran from Kirby is rolling in her grave ;D
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
Personally, I hate seeing the England team do well, but I accept that not everyone will feel the same way.

I can understand if people born and bred in Liverpool might watch England win and think 'oh that's nice' and then change the channel.

But to see Liverpool fans, some of whom I'm assuming are Liverpool-born to refer to the national team, Boris's favourites, Brexit FC, as 'we', like they're talking about their club, to be genuinely passionate and excited, is fucking incredible, I can't comprehend it.

Really? You cant comprehend that some born and bred Liverpool fans might also think of themselves as English and so support the England football team? That is incomprehensible to you? Might I suggest you broaden your outlook somewhat.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
Personally, I hate seeing the England team do well, but I accept that not everyone will feel the same way.

I can understand if people born and bred in Liverpool might watch England win and think 'oh that's nice' and then change the channel.

But to see Liverpool fans, some of whom I'm assuming are Liverpool-born to refer to the national team, Boris's favourites, Brexit FC, as 'we', like they're talking about their club, to be genuinely passionate and excited, is fucking incredible, I can't comprehend it.

Calling England "Brexit FC" is laughable to be honest. England football team has nothing to do with Brexit or Boris fucking Johnson. Supporting England has everything to do with being proud of the country you were born in and supporting the football team on a national level - politics has fuck all to do with it. Next you will be telling us anyone supporting Liverpool who doesn't live in Liverpool isn't a true Liverpool fan.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm
Southern Liverpool Robbie lad.

Another Red, Peter Crouch wanting England to win, us proper Reds are on a bad beating against some of you wools :)

Ricky Lambert and John Barnes say hello.

Anyway John is from Jamaica :nirnir
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:31:38 pm
Pickford coming out there like a Clown in a John Woo remake of a Shaw brothers movie
Are you Asian?.Shaw movies go a long way back!
Did you know Jamaica had a Bobsleigh team Sarge?
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
Is it coming home?

Depends on what it is?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:39:08 pm
Did you know Jamaica had a Bobsleigh team Sarge?

Sanka ya dead

No man
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
Personally, I hate seeing the England team do well, but I accept that not everyone will feel the same way.

I can understand if people born and bred in Liverpool might watch England win and think 'oh that's nice' and then change the channel.

But to see Liverpool fans, some of whom I'm assuming are Liverpool-born to refer to the national team, Boris's favourites, Brexit FC, as 'we', like they're talking about their club, to be genuinely passionate and excited, is fucking incredible, I can't comprehend it.
What's wrong about being from Liverpool and being patriotic?
I actually fall into the 'oh that's nice' category for what it's worth.
But I don't condemn anyone for saying 'we' when referring to England as a team.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:39:08 pm
Did you know Jamaica had a Bobsleigh team Sarge?

Nope, sounds like something that would make a great film
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:45:31 pm
Nope, sounds like something that would make a great film

Agreed, think there could be a cracking little rhyme to go into it too, Jamaica has a Bob Slege team or something like that.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm
Wonder how big the background flags will be tomorrow during the usual Sunday government minister briefing/interview?  Be doing well to beat Johnsons latest


https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/boris-johnson-unveils-england-flag-on-downing-street-ahead-of-euro-2020-quarter-final-clash/vp-AALJfKJ
Semi-finals with no goals conceded takes some doing. Has anyone ever done it before? I did check the Spain teams from 2008 and 2012 as it felt like they won every game 1-0, but they conceded before the semis.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:56:49 pm
Pickford's going to cost England in this, and it's going to be sweet karma.

He is going to ACL another player before the tournament ends.
Spinazzola getting much love from teammates and Mancini here:
https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1411333373612761088
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 11:18:26 pm
It's a fair point that England have squad depth for the first time in a while. And there is no talk of golden generation.

It also helps players are picked on form and not the back pages of rags.

Shaw and Sterling have been excellent. Feels a bit dirty saying that.

You also wonder if some of the players have benefited from decent coaching at club level.

The Danes have done well but that England midfield and Defence togethe with Mount, Sterling and Sancho pressing is hard to beat.



Chelsea, City players and Henderson are coached by top coaches. Everyone else less so. I've not watched any England games since the last tournament but its been an eye opener for me. They have a really solid first 11 with some impressive competition in some areas eg right back and wide forward. Some of their players have plenty of flows eg maguire, Pickford and walker are all prone to clangers and sterling has had a really inconsistent season. But fair play to Southgate so far they've played a really good tournament so far. You only have to be good for about 4/7 games to win this as long as you time the average performances right, don't put in any terrible. Performances and hope and the draw is favourable. You also need to be really good in both boxes and so far England have done that
Keep forgetting that the Yorkshire Pirlo Calvin Philips plays for England. Nice kid. I really like him.
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
Is it coming home?

*****ANNOYING PEDANT ALERT*****

People saying 'It's coming home' makes no sense. 'Football's coming home' was the slogan of Euro 96, because it was the first international tournament to be held here for 30 years, and England was considered the 'home' of the game. But it makes no sense to say it now -  what's coming home? Football? How is 'football' coming home? The trophy? We've never won it before and we didn't invent the competition. So what's 'coming home'?

Think I need some sleep.
Also the Euros is a French tournament concerning it was set up by a Frenchman and the trophy is named after him.   ;D
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:56:49 pm
Pickford's going to cost England in this, and it's going to be sweet karma.

Actually started to warm to this England team tonight, but got to admit this would be hilarious to see.
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm
What's wrong about being from Liverpool and being patriotic?
I actually fall into the 'oh that's nice' category for what it's worth.
But I don't condemn anyone for saying 'we' when referring to England as a team.

Do not know why I cannot feel much for England, either way (other than Roy was in charge)

I think it comes down to

1. the hype, feeding through the media, it just bugs me
2. the fans (especially if they are Chelsea fans as well)
3. I'm not that patriotic, Royal Family, Union Jack, National Anthem, all leave me cold
4. I've always felt it was Southern based, less so these days I know, but when I was growing up it all happened in London and most of the fans came from there (and Chesterfield for some reason)
5. Peter Crouch treatment
6. International Football just bugs me, most of it is pointless and our players are impacted by it
7. I don't support anything Boris does

Still, I'm OK with them doing well and, to be fair, I enjoyed the Liverpool 5 Germany 1 game
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:07:37 am
Also the Euros is a French tournament concerning it was set up by a Frenchman and the trophy is named after him.   ;D

Yep. And I get people singing it because it's just the catchiest part of the song, but people actually using the phrase in normal conversation just makes no sense.
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:37:05 pm
My Gran from Kirby is rolling in her grave ;D
West Kirby Robbie? lovely there mate. One day me and you can go over to Hilbre Island.
