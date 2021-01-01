It's a fair point that England have squad depth for the first time in a while. And there is no talk of golden generation.



It also helps players are picked on form and not the back pages of rags.



Shaw and Sterling have been excellent. Feels a bit dirty saying that.



You also wonder if some of the players have benefited from decent coaching at club level.



The Danes have done well but that England midfield and Defence togethe with Mount, Sterling and Sancho pressing is hard to beat.







Chelsea, City players and Henderson are coached by top coaches. Everyone else less so. I've not watched any England games since the last tournament but its been an eye opener for me. They have a really solid first 11 with some impressive competition in some areas eg right back and wide forward. Some of their players have plenty of flows eg maguire, Pickford and walker are all prone to clangers and sterling has had a really inconsistent season. But fair play to Southgate so far they've played a really good tournament so far. You only have to be good for about 4/7 games to win this as long as you time the average performances right, don't put in any terrible. Performances and hope and the draw is favourable. You also need to be really good in both boxes and so far England have done that