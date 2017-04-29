Im fairly confident that had England faced Hungary in the last 16 theyd have been called out for being incredibly fortunate to avoid the other three!



Can't argue with that. But if they'd played the hungry, embattled Hungary who gave France a run for their money (and held Portugal for 84 minutes), they could've beat England and knocked them out and we wouldn't be having this conversation. It's all ifs and buts at this stage but bottom line is that type of team would've at least given England a better fight than what we saw tonight, or the pathetic display Germany put on this week.