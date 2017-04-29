« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD  (Read 245969 times)

Online royhendo

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18640 on: Today at 10:28:25 pm »
Congratulations old chaps.   :wave
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18641 on: Today at 10:28:50 pm »
(I hope you dont win.)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18642 on: Today at 10:29:12 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 10:18:10 pm
Hes been working with a mental coach over the last year...

Won't that only makes things worse for Pickford?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18643 on: Today at 10:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 10:27:13 pm
Germany wasn't seen as an 'easy' draw until England beat them, then they were shit. :D

To be fair, Germany have been shit for a while. Better than Hungary though
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18644 on: Today at 10:31:55 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:28:50 pm
(I hope you dont win.)
see the staff room in a min mate.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18645 on: Today at 10:33:17 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:31:55 pm
see the staff room in a min mate.

Oh dear, Roy is getting a telling off ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18646 on: Today at 10:34:17 pm »
#FreeRoyhendo
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18647 on: Today at 10:35:51 pm »
 ;D

https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/status/1411421705109610497

Quote
Iv not seen a beat down over Ukraine like this since Düsseldorf 28 November 2015.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18648 on: Today at 10:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:34:17 pm
#FreeRoyhendo
With every box of Cornflakes  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18649 on: Today at 10:37:35 pm »
Football's coming home again.........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18650 on: Today at 10:37:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:14:56 pm
Im fairly confident that had England faced Hungary in the last 16 theyd have been called out for being incredibly fortunate to avoid the other three!

Agree with this but I do think things have fell into place for England with the potential for 6 games at Wembley and the relative strength of the opposition anything less than the Final now would be failure. 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18651 on: Today at 10:38:05 pm »
According to the news the England fans affectionately call Maguire slab head.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18652 on: Today at 10:38:53 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:14:56 pm
Im fairly confident that had England faced Hungary in the last 16 theyd have been called out for being incredibly fortunate to avoid the other three!
Can't argue with that. But if they'd played the hungry, embattled Hungary who gave France a run for their money (and held Portugal for 84 minutes), they could've beat England and knocked them out and we wouldn't be having this conversation. It's all ifs and buts at this stage but bottom line is that type of team would've at least given England  a better fight than what we saw tonight, or the pathetic display Germany put on this week.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18653 on: Today at 10:40:32 pm »
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18654 on: Today at 10:40:45 pm »
Probably as easy a quarter final than England could have wished for.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18655 on: Today at 10:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:34:17 pm
#FreeRoyhendo
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18656 on: Today at 10:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 10:37:47 pm
Agree with this but I do think things have fell into place for England with the potential for 6 games at Wembley and the relative strength of the opposition anything less than the Final now would be failure. 

Absolutely agree.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18657 on: Today at 10:45:17 pm »
Pickford will be England's' downfall. calamity incoming,
