Do England have potentially two games at home then after this?
Thats that!Ukraines route to the QFs of a win over North Macedonia and a win over 10 man Sweden has ended
people like big dick nick.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
No idea how the Ukraine got this far to be honest.
That one was for all the lads back in the Greek holding cells
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Wouldn't even defend like that in a kickabout. Fuckin brutal.
So does your son also learn a European language or only Japanese?
Is Shevchenko the manager as he's the only relevant Ukraine player of of last 30 years?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]