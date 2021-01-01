« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD  (Read 242720 times)

Online Chakan

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18320 on: Today at 09:09:50 pm »
"Captain courageous"

I mean what the utter fuck?!

Offline tray fenny

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18321 on: Today at 09:09:54 pm »
nice move that
Online TepidT2O

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18322 on: Today at 09:09:54 pm »
Even Kanes  scored again
Online johnj147

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18323 on: Today at 09:09:55 pm »
No idea how the Ukraine got this far to be honest.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18324 on: Today at 09:09:59 pm »
Slabhead won me £85
Online Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18325 on: Today at 09:10:04 pm »
I feel duty bound to tell you that it is in fact coming home
Online Circa1892

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18326 on: Today at 09:10:04 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:09:10 pm
Do England have potentially two games at home then after this?

Yes. 6 games out of 7 at Wembley.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18327 on: Today at 09:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:06:50 pm
Thats that!

Ukraines route to the QFs of a win over North Macedonia and a win over 10 man Sweden has ended

Yup they have no business being here
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18328 on: Today at 09:10:20 pm »
Sigh
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18329 on: Today at 09:10:21 pm »
Done and dusted now though. Here come the lucky route shouts...
Online Circa1892

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18330 on: Today at 09:10:25 pm »
How did he possibly not save that?
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18331 on: Today at 09:10:31 pm »
Maybe next round lads (and lasses) ;)
Online Macphisto80

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18332 on: Today at 09:10:41 pm »
Wouldn't even defend like that in a kickabout. Fuckin brutal.
Online Father Ted

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18333 on: Today at 09:10:41 pm »
Decent move.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18334 on: Today at 09:10:42 pm »
Megged the fucking keeper
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18335 on: Today at 09:10:47 pm »
Headed through the keeper
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18336 on: Today at 09:10:50 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 09:09:55 pm
No idea how the Ukraine got this far to be honest.

Sweden going down to ten men and repeatedly hitting the post
Online wige

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18337 on: Today at 09:10:51 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:07:32 pm
That one was for all the lads back in the Greek holding cells

:lmao
Online CHOPPER

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18338 on: Today at 09:10:55 pm »
A second for Bells Palsy
Online fucking appalled

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18339 on: Today at 09:11:03 pm »
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18340 on: Today at 09:11:10 pm »
If Southgate has some nous he should sub off anyone on a yellow now. Get Hendo on.
Online Red Raw

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18341 on: Today at 09:11:24 pm »
Free header and nutmegs the keeper with it.  Shocker.   :D
Online Circa1892

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18342 on: Today at 09:11:25 pm »
In all seriousness. If youre Southgate - get Hendo on the pitch for minutes incase you need him, same with Bellingham. Get the three lads with bookings off, probably Sterling too.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18343 on: Today at 09:11:31 pm »
At what point does Sancho not become a bargain. 75 million before add ons, signing on fee, his agent's fee, plus wages that dwarf every Liverpool player.

I'm expecting him to score massive numbers for United, if not he's a failure
Offline tray fenny

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18344 on: Today at 09:11:47 pm »
pickfords distribution tho 😂
Online bird_lfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18345 on: Today at 09:12:00 pm »
You can only beat what is out infront of you. Impressive stuff even if Ukraine are absolute garbage
Online oojason

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18346 on: Today at 09:12:05 pm »
Online Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18347 on: Today at 09:12:07 pm »
Shevchenko looked the spit of Duncan Ferguson there  ;D
Online stockdam

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18348 on: Today at 09:12:11 pm »
Take off some of the cloggers and bring on some decent attacking players.
Online RJH

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18349 on: Today at 09:12:43 pm »
Fantastic movement by Kane.
Slowly strolled to the edge of the 6 yard box, then stood there for 5 second before the ball came in.
Completelt bamboozled the defenders
Online S

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18350 on: Today at 09:12:44 pm »
One reason to cheer England. Hendersons trophy haul will be even better. Basically only needs the FA Cup and World Cup.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18351 on: Today at 09:12:49 pm »
Is Shevchenko the manager as he's the only relevant Ukraine player of of last 30 years?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18352 on: Today at 09:12:50 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:07:32 pm
That one was for all the lads back in the Greek holding cells
;D
Online Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18353 on: Today at 09:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:10:41 pm
Wouldn't even defend like that in a kickabout. Fuckin brutal.
To be fair, you don't often want to get close to the slightly simple looking opponent   :P

Pretty crap header too - straight at - and through - the keeper.  Got it on target I suppose.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18354 on: Today at 09:13:24 pm »
Goallie had to jump to get his bollocks out the way of saving it.
Online Kekule

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18355 on: Today at 09:13:30 pm »
Fucking hell, hes off again.

Someone smash his mic up. Preferably over his head.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18356 on: Today at 09:13:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:07:27 pm
So does your son also learn a European language or only Japanese?
Hes dropping Japanese

Does French and Spanish too.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18357 on: Today at 09:13:50 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:12:49 pm
Is Shevchenko the manager as he's the only relevant Ukraine player of of last 30 years?

Voronin turned it down.
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18358 on: Today at 09:13:57 pm »
JUST STOP TALKING JERMAIN
Online Fruity

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #18359 on: Today at 09:13:59 pm »
I want England to win but can't bear the likes of Kane or Maguire scoring.
