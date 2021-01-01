Why do Belgium keep sticking with Bobby Martinez, surely hes the weakest link in their golden generation. I suppose they still have one crack at it as the world cup is in just over a year time, before this team has to break up, but on the whole theyve been a let down with the quality they had.



Good article on The Athletic today about the end for the 'golden generation' and mitigation for why they failed to win a tournament/make a final.World Cup 2014. They had to use 4 CB's across the back four and still a young team. Euro 2016 Jordan Lukaku at LB, Denayer at CB at Euro 2016 with Vertonghen and Kompany injured against Wales. Wilmots also a piss poor manager and they should never have lost that game. World Cup 2018, a good tournament and a good win over Brazil in the quarters. Lost to a France team who had a bit more overall quality. They had Chadli at RB and Dembele and Fellaini up against Kante and Pogba.Now they've got Vermalen at 35, Vertonghen at 34, Witzel 32, Hazard declined and injured again, De Bruyne injured in the tournament, but still did well to beat Portugal and the article states Italy-Belgium would have been a worthy final had they avoided each other in the draw (bearing in mind both won their groups).Also mentions how the likes of Origi, Benteke, Januzaj and Batshuayi didn't live up to the billing, leaving Lukaku to carry the can up top. Although Doku looks a great talent, it comes at the time when a lot of that generation will be done by the World Cup or the next Euros.Plus, the schedule for them was brutal. Russia, Denmark, Russia, Seville in the evening and then Munich. Italy had their group games in Rome.Overall, Martinez has done quite well, but realistically they've lost their shot at winning a tournament, without an England draw. Martinez hasn't been fortunate with draws, whereas in 2016 they had an easy path to the final and lost to Wales. Their knockouts here would have been Portugal, Italy, Spain and then probably England in the final.