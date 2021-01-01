« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD

  Online Fromola
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17680 on: Today at 09:27:49 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:23:55 am
Dude has scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for Lazio. Shithousery aside there is clearly a point to him. Moreover, with that clip you can see he was hurt, look at how he gingerly was running even after he got up.

Not the achievement it used to be in Serie A these days though. Especially as you get penalties every match.

Higuain broke the Serie A scoring record a few years ago and Immobile equaled it last year. We aren't talking Baggio, Ronaldo and Van Basten.

Back in the 90's Signori scored 126 in 195 for Lazio. The quality of the league then to now was night and day.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Online Gerry Attrick
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17681 on: Today at 09:31:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:18:51 am
Never got the point of immobile. A really bad Andy Cole.

Hes absolutely useless outside of Italy, thats all.
  Offline The North Bank
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17682 on: Today at 09:33:51 am »
Why do Belgium keep sticking with Bobby Martinez, surely hes the weakest link in their golden generation. I suppose they still have one crack at it as the world cup is in just over a year time, before this team has to break up, but on the whole theyve been a let down with the quality they had.
  Online Fromola
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17683 on: Today at 09:44:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:33:51 am
Why do Belgium keep sticking with Bobby Martinez, surely hes the weakest link in their golden generation. I suppose they still have one crack at it as the world cup is in just over a year time, before this team has to break up, but on the whole theyve been a let down with the quality they had.

Good article on The Athletic today about the end for the 'golden generation' and mitigation for why they failed to win a tournament/make a final.

World Cup 2014. They had to use 4 CB's across the back four and still a young team. Euro 2016 Jordan Lukaku at LB, Denayer at CB at Euro 2016 with Vertonghen and Kompany injured against Wales. Wilmots also a piss poor manager and they should never have lost that game. World Cup 2018, a good tournament and a good win over Brazil in the quarters. Lost to a France team who had a bit more overall quality. They had Chadli at RB and Dembele and Fellaini up against Kante and Pogba.

Now they've got Vermalen at 35, Vertonghen at 34, Witzel 32, Hazard declined and injured again, De Bruyne injured in the tournament, but still did well to beat Portugal and the article states Italy-Belgium would have been a worthy final had they avoided each other in the draw (bearing in mind both won their groups).

Also mentions how the likes of Origi, Benteke, Januzaj and Batshuayi didn't live up to the billing, leaving Lukaku to carry the can up top. Although Doku looks a great talent, it comes at the time when a lot of that generation will be done by the World Cup or the next Euros.

Plus, the schedule for them was brutal. Russia, Denmark, Russia, Seville in the evening and then Munich. Italy had their group games in Rome.

Overall, Martinez has done quite well, but realistically they've lost their shot at winning a tournament, without an England draw. Martinez hasn't been fortunate with draws, whereas in 2016 they had an easy path to the final and lost to Wales. Their knockouts here would have been Portugal, Italy, Spain and then probably England in the final.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Offline Clint Eastwood
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17684 on: Today at 09:58:47 am »
Sancho and Mount rumoured to start. With a back 4.

Sancho, Mount and Sterling behind Kane sounds pretty good. Henderson in for Rice alongside Phillips isnt far off the best line-up (on paper).
  Offline BIG DICK NICK
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17685 on: Today at 10:02:33 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:58:47 am
Sancho and Mount rumoured to start. With a back 4.

Sancho, Mount and Sterling behind Kane sounds pretty good. Henderson in for Rice alongside Phillips isnt far off the best line-up (on paper).

Did Sancho just sign for United so hed get to start for England?
  Online RedSince86
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17686 on: Today at 10:03:38 am »
As someone said, Belgium blew it under Wilmots, he was more ultra defensive than Mourinho/ Southgate.

Those 2 tournaments in 14 and 16 he was shockingly negative how he set up Belgium, they also had Vermaelen Alderweirald and Vertonghen in their primes with having an array of attacking talent.

One of the biggest if not the all time waste of a golden generation in international football ever, to not even get to one final is criminal.

Looks like they have no decent CBs coming through the ranks to take over that aging backline.
  Offline Ray K
  Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17687 on: Today at 10:08:25 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 08:13:04 pm
"Hey Scooby! What is your favourite disco song?"
"I feel ruv."
"Never heard of that one; who sang it?"
"Donnarumma."
*Barry Davies voice*
Oh! You have to say that's magnificent.
  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17688 on: Today at 10:14:55 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:03:38 am
As someone said, Belgium blew it under Wilmots, he was more ultra defensive than Mourinho/ Southgate.

Those 2 tournaments in 14 and 16 he was shockingly negative how he set up Belgium, they also had Vermaelen Alderweirald and Vertonghen in their primes with having an array of attacking talent.

One of the biggest if not the all time waste of a golden generation in international football ever, to not even get to one final is criminal.

Looks like they have no decent CBs coming through the ranks to take over that aging backline.

It didn't help that they just had no full backs though, which left an unbalanced team. Look at France the other night without a LB (as much as a mess as Deschamps made of it).

2014 came too soon for them (and they had 4 CB's across the back four) 2016 was the one Wilmots really fucked up and was their best chance. 2018 ultimately they lost to a team with a bit more talent in France in what was a close game.

The England team of Neville, Ferdinand, Terry/Campbell, Ashley Cole, Beckham, Gerrard, Scholes, Lampard, Joey Messi, Owen, Rooney to not even make a semi final was more shocking.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Offline BIG DICK NICK
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17689 on: Today at 10:27:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:14:55 am
It didn't help that they just had no full backs though, which left an unbalanced team. Look at France the other night without a LB (as much as a mess as Deschamps made of it).

2014 came too soon for them (and they had 4 CB's across the back four) 2016 was the one Wilmots really fucked up and was their best chance. 2018 ultimately they lost to a team with a bit more talent in France in what was a close game.

The England team of Neville, Ferdinand, Terry/Campbell, Ashley Cole, Beckham, Gerrard, Scholes, Lampard, Joey Messi, Owen, Rooney to not even make a semi final was more shocking.

They were a little unlucky not to make one. Two quarter final defeats to a strong Portugal, both on penalties, one on their home turf, the other with England down to 10 for a long period. If theyd beaten them in 2004 they could have gone on to win it I think. Less so in 2006 with France and Italy to get past.
  Offline red_Mark1980
  J.F.T.96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17690 on: Today at 10:31:23 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:26:43 am
I think he really could have done without this tournament. He needs a rest and probably shouldn't have played at all given the few injuries he's picked up lately.

Terrible shame for his club. Awful
  Offline Ray K
  Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17691 on: Today at 10:38:40 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:27:11 am
They were a little unlucky not to make one. Two quarter final defeats to a strong Portugal, both on penalties, one on their home turf, the other with England down to 10 for a long period. If theyd beaten them in 2004 they could have gone on to win it I think. Less so in 2006 with France and Italy to get past.
They would have won Euro 2004 had Rooney not got injured. He was absolutely unplayable that tournament.
  Offline fucking appalled
  Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17692 on: Today at 10:42:26 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 08:13:04 pm
"Hey Scooby! What is your favourite disco song?"
"I feel ruv."
"Never heard of that one; who sang it?"
"Donnarumma."

Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:22:59 pm
All fucking week I've waited to post this...  >:(

Not even a pity smiley  >:(



























 ;D

Oooh love me.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17693 on: Today at 10:44:04 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:27:11 am
They were a little unlucky not to make one. Two quarter final defeats to a strong Portugal, both on penalties, one on their home turf, the other with England down to 10 for a long period. If theyd beaten them in 2004 they could have gone on to win it I think. Less so in 2006 with France and Italy to get past.
They also lacked any depth to change games in their favour. They could put out a very good first 11 outfield players and then it was Joe Cole maybe, Defoe, Lennon, Walcott, Vassell, Dyer as players looking to change the game

This generation doesn't have the same stand out centre back or midfield players yet but it just has so much more that they can call from off the bench,
  Legacy Fan
  Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17694 on: Today at 10:53:21 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:25:09 am
You always know what you're getting with Italian with all the antics and histrionics.

The annoying thing is when they actually play they can be very good to watch. I remember the 2006 World Cup winning side. Full of top players, but they spent most of the tournament on their arse. The one game they really went for it they were great (Germany in the semi) but that was because they didn't want pens against Germany and were pushing for a goal rather than sitting back or disrupting the game.
I remember when Del Piero scored in extra time: Scenes. ;D  The Italian fans should get a lot of credit  too for being the fans who brought the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" to tournament football that year. And in the early stages there were no DJs playing it over the PA system; it was just fans in the stands singing it.  Now the song is so much a part of the European football landscape; it's like when a work of literature gets canonised... Yet another example of the power that a group of fans can have. Of course it helps that they went all the way to the final and won it.
  Online Fromola
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17695 on: Today at 10:55:59 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:38:40 am
They would have won Euro 2004 had Rooney not got injured. He was absolutely unplayable that tournament.

Yeah, that was Rooney's peak.

Without him though I don't think they'd have won the semi without him. He carried that team in that tournament. When he went off (1-0 up) they were outplayed after that.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Offline Andy82lfc
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17696 on: Today at 10:58:31 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:03:38 am
As someone said, Belgium blew it under Wilmots, he was more ultra defensive than Mourinho/ Southgate.

Those 2 tournaments in 14 and 16 he was shockingly negative how he set up Belgium, they also had Vermaelen Alderweirald and Vertonghen in their primes with having an array of attacking talent.

One of the biggest if not the all time waste of a golden generation in international football ever, to not even get to one final is criminal.

Looks like they have no decent CBs coming through the ranks to take over that aging backline.

Not to even mention probably the best defender in their history and one of the best ever in the PL in Kompany.

Too late for them now imo, if they get rid of brown shoes and get lucky with a real inspiring man manager who lets them flow then maybe, but they've blew it now I think.
  Offline S
  Tonight, Tonight
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17697 on: Today at 11:06:43 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:27:11 am
They were a little unlucky not to make one. Two quarter final defeats to a strong Portugal, both on penalties, one on their home turf, the other with England down to 10 for a long period. If theyd beaten them in 2004 they could have gone on to win it I think. Less so in 2006 with France and Italy to get past.
Campbells late goal got disallowed for no reason in 2004 too.

Think England would have won had they got through that game. They were looking good that tournament, full of confidence with an unstoppable Rooney at the front. Like you say, they werent really looking their best in 2006 even before going out.
  Online Fromola
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17698 on: Today at 11:10:45 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:58:31 am
Not to even mention probably the best defender in their history and one of the best ever in the PL in Kompany.

Too late for them now imo, if they get rid of brown shoes and get lucky with a real inspiring man manager who lets them flow then maybe, but they've blew it now I think.

I think Martinez has done well enough to be honest and been unfortunate with the way their draws have gone. Their schedule in this tournament was pretty brutal.

They had a good World Cup in 2018, knocked Brazil out in the quarters with a really good performance and narrowly lost to a France side in the semi who man for man were a bit better. Won their group here, beat the holders Portugal in the last 16 and lost to Italy in the quarters who have been the best team in the competition and matched them, in a good game. Unfortunate De Bruyne got injured in the last game and Hazard as well. Still having to rely on 35 year old Vermalen and 34 year old Vertonghen at the back. Neither of whom are still in of the big leagues, or were even that good in their peak.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Online B0151?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17699 on: Today at 11:27:58 am »
Belgium squad wasn't even that strong for this tournament. Past it defence, Hazard in bad form and fitness, De Bruyne injured coming in, Witsel too (hadn't played since Jan). Then as Fromola says they lose to the best team in the tournament so far.
  Online Tesco tearaway∗
  *NoVoid-19
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17700 on: Today at 11:34:03 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:42:26 am
Oooh love me.
Nah; that's just my sense of humour mate  :)
I was laughing like a drain when I posted the second one up  ;D
  Offline Clayton Bigsby
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17701 on: Today at 11:58:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:27:49 am
Not the achievement it used to be in Serie A these days though. Especially as you get penalties every match.

Higuain broke the Serie A scoring record a few years ago and Immobile equaled it last year. We aren't talking Baggio, Ronaldo and Van Basten.

Back in the 90's Signori scored 126 in 195 for Lazio. The quality of the league then to now was night and day.

Did you dismiss Salah's goal return before he signed for us on account of Serie A not being what it used to be?
  • Kopite
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17702 on: Today at 12:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:58:47 am
Sancho and Mount rumoured to start. With a back 4.

Sancho, Mount and Sterling behind Kane sounds pretty good. Henderson in for Rice alongside Phillips isnt far off the best line-up (on paper).
Is Hendo in for Rice? I mean, he 100% should be, but the rumoured team I saw had rice and Phillips as the 2. Oh and Walker at right back, who I thought played really well against Germany at rcb, but offers nothing really going forward
  • RAWK Scribe
  Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17703 on: Today at 12:37:57 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:27:58 am
Belgium squad wasn't even that strong for this tournament. Past it defence, Hazard in bad form and fitness, De Bruyne injured coming in, Witsel too (hadn't played since Jan). Then as Fromola says they lose to the best team in the tournament so far.

Plus a very unfavourable draw. Imagine if England and Belgium had been in the other's group
  • Baz cop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17704 on: Today at 12:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:44:02 am
Good article on The Athletic today about the end for the 'golden generation' and mitigation for why they failed to win a tournament/make a final.

World Cup 2014. They had to use 4 CB's across the back four and still a young team. Euro 2016 Jordan Lukaku at LB, Denayer at CB at Euro 2016 with Vertonghen and Kompany injured against Wales. Wilmots also a piss poor manager and they should never have lost that game. World Cup 2018, a good tournament and a good win over Brazil in the quarters. Lost to a France team who had a bit more overall quality. They had Chadli at RB and Dembele and Fellaini up against Kante and Pogba.

Now they've got Vermalen at 35, Vertonghen at 34, Witzel 32, Hazard declined and injured again, De Bruyne injured in the tournament, but still did well to beat Portugal and the article states Italy-Belgium would have been a worthy final had they avoided each other in the draw (bearing in mind both won their groups).

Also mentions how the likes of Origi, Benteke, Januzaj and Batshuayi didn't live up to the billing, leaving Lukaku to carry the can up top. Although Doku looks a great talent, it comes at the time when a lot of that generation will be done by the World Cup or the next Euros.

Plus, the schedule for them was brutal. Russia, Denmark, Russia, Seville in the evening and then Munich. Italy had their group games in Rome.

Overall, Martinez has done quite well, but realistically they've lost their shot at winning a tournament, without an England draw. Martinez hasn't been fortunate with draws, whereas in 2016 they had an easy path to the final and lost to Wales. Their knockouts here would have been Portugal, Italy, Spain and then probably England in the final.

Really surprised the stick they get in some quarters last night. A spurs back line which is past it. Good midfield but a 19 year old winger. De Bruyne who was injured the other night and also injured in the champions league final only a few weeks back. They don't have great depth on the bench but they're a small nation. The golden generation chat is unhelpful for teams like this when it's all relative to what's come before. Margins are really small in cup football, especially international football. Sometimes teams lack a bit of a know-how to win them and I'd put England in that category in terms of their "golden generation" discussed above but doesn't equate to spectacular failure.
  • RAWK Scribe
  Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17705 on: Today at 01:03:25 pm »
So based on the leaks Mount and Sancho are starting.
  Offline Cu Chulainn
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17706 on: Today at 01:05:42 pm »
Sounds like he's going back to a back 4 then. Makes sense against Ukraine. Glad Mount is in anyway (if the rumours are true), I rate him very highly.
  Online Gray Hamster
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17707 on: Today at 01:21:57 pm »
Italians brought diving and rolling around like wet pussies to a new level last night.  Displays a level of Shithousery conning and playing the injured victim that IMO reflects bad on the nation. Glad Belgium are out though.   
  Online Fromola
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17708 on: Today at 01:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 01:21:57 pm
Italians brought diving and rolling around like wet pussies to a new level last night.  Displays a level of Shithousery conning and playing the injured victim that IMO reflects bad on the nation. Glad Belgium are out though.   

Makes me laugh how the English media can pipe up though after indulging the cheating rat Bruno Fernandes as the second coming of George Best for the last 18 months. That has helped make cheating mainstream in the PL last season, to the point of becoming a non-contact sport.

The Italians were only doing what Fernandes does every week. If they beat England in the final and act like that then they'll go beserk. Kane dives to win a pen though and he's 'clever'.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Online Bobinhood
  Hand over the Trophy
Re
« Reply #17709 on: Today at 01:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm
I paused it while having dinner at HT,  so I watched it on a long delay. I have to say that Kevin de Bruyne gave one of the worst displays of midfield play I've ever seen at this level. He did absolutely nothing well - every decision was poor, ever pass was underhit, gave possession away for fun and never put a teammate in a better position. Just a wretched performance.

I think he played hurt, he was a shadow of himself. Not sure the injury he got in the last game did his smashed in concussion face any good either.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17710 on: Today at 01:31:10 pm »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 12:08:57 pm
Is Hendo in for Rice? I mean, he 100% should be, but the rumoured team I saw had rice and Phillips as the 2. Oh and Walker at right back, who I thought played really well against Germany at rcb, but offers nothing really going forward

Rice and Phillips are expected to start despite both being on yellows. I understand that it's the quarters so you play your best team that's fair enough, but the issue is that if one of them were to get a yellow then Henderson hasn't had a start all tournament so you're throwing him in the deep end in the semis. I would expect he would deal with it fine enough given his experience but seems a bit stupid. Guess he should be getting on early at least, if Southgate has a brain.
