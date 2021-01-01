« previous next »
  Fromola
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17680 on: Today at 09:27:49 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:23:55 am
Dude has scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for Lazio. Shithousery aside there is clearly a point to him. Moreover, with that clip you can see he was hurt, look at how he gingerly was running even after he got up.

Not the achievement it used to be in Serie A these days though. Especially as you get penalties every match.

Higuain broke the Serie A scoring record a few years ago and Immobile equaled it last year. We aren't talking Baggio, Ronaldo and Van Basten.

Back in the 90's Signori scored 126 in 195 for Lazio. The quality of the league then to now was night and day.
  Gerry Attrick
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17681 on: Today at 09:31:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:18:51 am
Never got the point of immobile. A really bad Andy Cole.

Hes absolutely useless outside of Italy, thats all.
  The North Bank
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17682 on: Today at 09:33:51 am »
Why do Belgium keep sticking with Bobby Martinez, surely hes the weakest link in their golden generation. I suppose they still have one crack at it as the world cup is in just over a year time, before this team has to break up, but on the whole theyve been a let down with the quality they had.
  Fromola
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17683 on: Today at 09:44:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:33:51 am
Why do Belgium keep sticking with Bobby Martinez, surely hes the weakest link in their golden generation. I suppose they still have one crack at it as the world cup is in just over a year time, before this team has to break up, but on the whole theyve been a let down with the quality they had.

Good article on The Athletic today about the end for the 'golden generation' and mitigation for why they failed to win a tournament/make a final.

World Cup 2014. They had to use 4 CB's across the back four and still a young team. Euro 2016 Jordan Lukaku at LB, Denayer at CB at Euro 2016 with Vertonghen and Kompany injured against Wales. Wilmots also a piss poor manager and they should never have lost that game. World Cup 2018, a good tournament and a good win over Brazil in the quarters. Lost to a France team who had a bit more overall quality. They had Chadli at RB and Dembele and Fellaini up against Kante and Pogba.

Now they've got Vermalen at 35, Vertonghen at 34, Witzel 32, Hazard declined and injured again, De Bruyne injured in the tournament, but still did well to beat Portugal and the article states Italy-Belgium would have been a worthy final had they avoided each other in the draw (bearing in mind both won their groups).

Also mentions how the likes of Origi, Benteke, Januzaj and Batshuayi didn't live up to the billing, leaving Lukaku to carry the can up top. Although Doku looks a great talent, it comes at the time when a lot of that generation will be done by the World Cup or the next Euros.

Plus, the schedule for them was brutal. Russia, Denmark, Russia, Seville in the evening and then Munich. Italy had their group games in Rome.

Overall, Martinez has done quite well, but realistically they've lost their shot at winning a tournament, without an England draw. Martinez hasn't been fortunate with draws, whereas in 2016 they had an easy path to the final and lost to Wales. Their knockouts here would have been Portugal, Italy, Spain and then probably England in the final.
  Clint Eastwood
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17684 on: Today at 09:58:47 am »
Sancho and Mount rumoured to start. With a back 4.

Sancho, Mount and Sterling behind Kane sounds pretty good. Henderson in for Rice alongside Phillips isnt far off the best line-up (on paper).
  BIG DICK NICK
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17685 on: Today at 10:02:33 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:58:47 am
Sancho and Mount rumoured to start. With a back 4.

Sancho, Mount and Sterling behind Kane sounds pretty good. Henderson in for Rice alongside Phillips isnt far off the best line-up (on paper).

Did Sancho just sign for United so hed get to start for England?
  RedSince86
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17686 on: Today at 10:03:38 am »
As someone said, Belgium blew it under Wilmots, he was more ultra defensive than Mourinho/ Southgate.

Those 2 tournaments in 14 and 16 he was shockingly negative how he set up Belgium, they also had Vermaelen Alderweirald and Vertonghen in their primes with having an array of attacking talent.

One of the biggest if not the all time waste of a golden generation in international football ever, to not even get to one final is criminal.

Looks like they have no decent CBs coming through the ranks to take over that aging backline.
  Ray K
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17687 on: Today at 10:08:25 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 08:13:04 pm
"Hey Scooby! What is your favourite disco song?"
"I feel ruv."
"Never heard of that one; who sang it?"
"Donnarumma."
*Barry Davies voice*
Oh! You have to say that's magnificent.
  Fromola
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17688 on: Today at 10:14:55 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:03:38 am
As someone said, Belgium blew it under Wilmots, he was more ultra defensive than Mourinho/ Southgate.

Those 2 tournaments in 14 and 16 he was shockingly negative how he set up Belgium, they also had Vermaelen Alderweirald and Vertonghen in their primes with having an array of attacking talent.

One of the biggest if not the all time waste of a golden generation in international football ever, to not even get to one final is criminal.

Looks like they have no decent CBs coming through the ranks to take over that aging backline.

It didn't help that they just had no full backs though, which left an unbalanced team. Look at France the other night without a LB (as much as a mess as Deschamps made of it).

2014 came too soon for them (and they had 4 CB's across the back four) 2016 was the one Wilmots really fucked up and was their best chance. 2018 ultimately they lost to a team with a bit more talent in France in what was a close game.

The England team of Neville, Ferdinand, Terry/Campbell, Ashley Cole, Beckham, Gerrard, Scholes, Lampard, Joey Messi, Owen, Rooney to not even make a semi final was more shocking.
  BIG DICK NICK
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17689 on: Today at 10:27:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:14:55 am
It didn't help that they just had no full backs though, which left an unbalanced team. Look at France the other night without a LB (as much as a mess as Deschamps made of it).

2014 came too soon for them (and they had 4 CB's across the back four) 2016 was the one Wilmots really fucked up and was their best chance. 2018 ultimately they lost to a team with a bit more talent in France in what was a close game.

The England team of Neville, Ferdinand, Terry/Campbell, Ashley Cole, Beckham, Gerrard, Scholes, Lampard, Joey Messi, Owen, Rooney to not even make a semi final was more shocking.

They were a little unlucky not to make one. Two quarter final defeats to a strong Portugal, both on penalties, one on their home turf, the other with England down to 10 for a long period. If theyd beaten them in 2004 they could have gone on to win it I think. Less so in 2006 with France and Italy to get past.
  red_Mark1980
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17690 on: Today at 10:31:23 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:26:43 am
I think he really could have done without this tournament. He needs a rest and probably shouldn't have played at all given the few injuries he's picked up lately.

Terrible shame for his club. Awful
