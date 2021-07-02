finally got to watch tonight's games and managed not to know any scores
swiss, dudes ffs, i got behind you for 120 mins for you to piss it away in that fucking useless pen shootout (tho oliver should take a hit too, not a red card, fucked swiss over)
and italy - i wanted them to win, looked fantastic in spells, so i should be happy, but all the bullshit towards the end kinda reminded me why i seldom root for italy in tourneys; they're basically the south american team of europe, always have been, always will be, it's the culture of their football, just very different to mine, not the way i want to see the game played