Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD  (Read 233237 times)

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17640 on: Today at 10:27:14 pm »
I paused it while having dinner at HT,  so I watched it on a long delay. I have to say that Kevin de Bruyne gave one of the worst displays of midfield play I've ever seen at this level. He did absolutely nothing well - every decision was poor, ever pass was underhit, gave possession away for fun and never put a teammate in a better position. Just a wretched performance.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17641 on: Today at 10:31:48 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:09:24 pm
I'm not a fan of it, but it's so effective. Donorumma took about 90 seconds out of the 5 mins injury time alone. Need stronger refs in that situation, tell them to get off the pitch for their treatment. Would sort it instantly.

That is why I support changing the game to two 30 minute halves where the clock goes dead when the ball does. Apparently the average time in play is 30 mins per half, so aside from tradition overcoming common sense, I don't see why it shouldn't be done.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17642 on: Today at 10:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:27:14 pm
I paused it while having dinner at HT,  so I watched it on a long delay. I have to say that Kevin de Bruyne gave one of the worst displays of midfield play I've ever seen at this level. He did absolutely nothing well - every decision was poor, ever pass was underhit, gave possession away for fun and never put a teammate in a better position. Just a wretched performance.
He didnt play midfield though, for some reason. See post above. Completely wasted in that role on top
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17643 on: Today at 10:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:27:14 pm
I paused it while having dinner at HT,  so I watched it on a long delay. I have to say that Kevin de Bruyne gave one of the worst displays of midfield play I've ever seen at this level. He did absolutely nothing well - every decision was poor, ever pass was underhit, gave possession away for fun and never put a teammate in a better position. Just a wretched performance.

I have never seen KDB perform in key knockout games (CL or National team). He is a phenomenal player when it comes to playing in the PL against lower quality opposition. Goes missing when his team needs the most.

That's why I would put him in a tier below the likes of Kroos, Modric, Iniesta, Pirlo, Xavi etc.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17644 on: Today at 10:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:27:14 pm
I paused it while having dinner at HT,  so I watched it on a long delay. I have to say that Kevin de Bruyne gave one of the worst displays of midfield play I've ever seen at this level. He did absolutely nothing well - every decision was poor, ever pass was underhit, gave possession away for fun and never put a teammate in a better position. Just a wretched performance.
I think KDB was played out of position tonight. Way too deep. Saw him running from the defensive box with the ball a couple times. Ideally Belgium should have a CDM doing that job for him so that he can play just behind the strikers.

Also think people taking this opportunity to rag on De Bruyne, Martinez & Lukaku (as ex-Evertonians) is a bit unfair. This was a fantastic game of football because you had 2 pretty decent teams coming up against one another, and with a bit more luck Belgium could have either won or taken it to extra time at least. Lukaku missed a couple chances, yes, but because of his weird body position in the moment (plus really good defending from the Italians) you can't really say they were sitters. The conversation about why Belgium's golden generation haven't won anything is for another day. They came up against a brick wall tonight and they put some outstanding football on display.

Only Swiss-France match was more entertaining that this one, but the reason why that one was such a riot was because the French had no discipline and it seemed everybody forgot how to defend. Tonight you had 2 teams who were so solid at the back it took 2 belters and penalty to beat either goalie. Let's give some credit where it's due.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:47:53 pm by Morgana »
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17645 on: Today at 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 10:35:41 pm
I have never seen KDB perform in key knockout games (CL or National team). He is a phenomenal player when it comes to playing in the PL against lower quality opposition. Goes missing when his team needs the most.

That's why I would put him in a tier below the likes of Kroos, Modric, Iniesta, Pirlo, Xavi etc.

I cant say I watch a lot of Belgium but he scored the decisive goal to knock Brazil out at the last World Cup didnt he (fair enough if thats the only time hes done something).
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17646 on: Today at 10:46:09 pm »
The Belgians - perennial bridesmaids
The Italians - perennial against the odds winners
The [insert name of your own nation]
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17647 on: Today at 10:46:10 pm »
Spinazzola ruptured his Achilles tendon, per Italian tv.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17648 on: Today at 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:46:10 pm
Spinazzola ruptured his Achilles tendon, per Italian tv.
Bless him. No wonder he was in tears.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17649 on: Today at 10:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:46:10 pm
Spinazzola ruptured his Achilles tendon, per Italian tv.

Gutted for him
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17650 on: Today at 10:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 10:22:59 pm
All fucking week I've waited to post this...  >:(

Not even a pity smiley  >:(



























 ;D
I know your pain. 99% of my attempts go the same way. Fucking tough crowd here  :no

 ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17651 on: Today at 10:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:46:10 pm
Spinazzola ruptured his Achilles tendon, per Italian tv.

i thought it was his calf considering he didnt look in agony. but when he lay on the floor he seemed to be. I guess the adrenaline dampened the pain initially. horrible injury.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17652 on: Today at 10:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:27:14 pm
I paused it while having dinner at HT,  so I watched it on a long delay. I have to say that Kevin de Bruyne gave one of the worst displays of midfield play I've ever seen at this level. He did absolutely nothing well - every decision was poor, ever pass was underhit, gave possession away for fun and never put a teammate in a better position. Just a wretched performance.
Not sure he was fully fit, hence the less intensive role he played
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17653 on: Today at 11:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:46:10 pm
Spinazzola ruptured his Achilles tendon, per Italian tv.
That's horrible, poor guy, he was having such an incredible tournament. Hopefully, this injury doesn't derail his career trajectory, because he was looking like a top-class fullback.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17654 on: Today at 11:20:38 pm »

As the Euro 2020 Discussion thread is locked...


'Uefa told Volkswagen not to use rainbow advertising at Euro 2020 venues, car giant claim':-

The car manufacturer say they were told it was not possible to use rainbow-coloured banners on advertising boards at the quarter-finals in Baku and St Petersburg

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/volkswagen-baku-st-petersburg-russia-azerbaijan-b1877246.html


'Euro 2020: Uefa bans rainbow ads at two quarter-finals':-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-57701445 & https://theathletic.com/news/uefa-volkswagen-rainbow-adverts-euro-2020/4WT3Z2dMwl9f




Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17655 on: Today at 11:27:18 pm »
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17656 on: Today at 11:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:57:58 pm
I know your pain. 99% of my attempts go the same way. Fucking tough crowd here  :no

 ;D
Never mind mate...
One day you'll be recognised as the forum version of John Bishop, and I'll be Jimmy Tarbuck  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17657 on: Today at 11:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 11:27:18 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/france-switzerland-euro-petition-replayed-24446787.amp

Kopite behaviour

Irish fans would like a word ;) (to say nothing that the goalie did have his foot on the line when Mbappe fucked up his penalty)


Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17658 on: Today at 11:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 11:29:54 pm
Never mind mate...
One day you'll be recognised as the forum version of John Bishop, and I'll be Jimmy Tarbuck  ;D
Think I got off lightly there!  ;D
