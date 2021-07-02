I paused it while having dinner at HT, so I watched it on a long delay. I have to say that Kevin de Bruyne gave one of the worst displays of midfield play I've ever seen at this level. He did absolutely nothing well - every decision was poor, ever pass was underhit, gave possession away for fun and never put a teammate in a better position. Just a wretched performance.



I think KDB was played out of position tonight. Way too deep. Saw him running from the defensive box with the ball a couple times. Ideally Belgium should have a CDM doing that job for him so that he can play just behind the strikers.Also think people taking this opportunity to rag on De Bruyne, Martinez & Lukaku (as ex-Evertonians) is a bit unfair. This was a fantastic game of football because you had 2 pretty decent teams coming up against one another, and with a bit more luck Belgium could have either won or taken it to extra time at least. Lukaku missed a couple chances, yes, but because of his weird body position in the moment (plus really good defending from the Italians) you can't really say they were sitters. The conversation about why Belgium's golden generation haven't won anything is for another day. They came up against a brick wall tonight and they put some outstanding football on display.Only Swiss-France match was more entertaining that this one, but the reason why that one was such a riot was because the French had no discipline and it seemed everybody forgot how to defend. Tonight you had 2 teams who were so solid at the back it took 2 belters and penalty to beat either goalie. Let's give some credit where it's due.