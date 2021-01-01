Belgium's golden generation have had 4 tournaments now to win something. It's over for the crop of lads.
someone's got a souvenir there.
All part of the game. I love it when we do it.
We? Klopp has never played this way, the opposite in fact. Wouldnt mind us slowing the game down when needed as I hate that we dont, but wouldnt want our players embarrassing themselves like that every week thanks.
Every team does it, the Italians are just better at it.
The double standard is fascinating. De Bruyne flops like a seal on meth to win the free kick, nothing said. Donnaruma gets charged, these Italians are embarrassing.
Actually the tournament has been mercifully free of it. The Italians excepted.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Did you miss Hungary v Portgual?
Bless.
At the end of the day they have within them. But at the same time, they really have been the best team all tournament. This isn't your Grandad's Italy. Mancini has them playing some great attacking stuff.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Belgium most over hyped team ever.
They are laughing at it on the TV. Pathetically embarrassing they say. Not my words.
Looking forward to the Corinthian spirit of Kane and Grealish on display tomorrow...
Dont agree we do anything like that imo.
Those sweet Belgians strong-arming everything in site. They drink their wine in pints. And Kevin again didn't show up 2nd half.
I'm not a fan of it, but it's so effective. Donorumma took about 90 seconds out of the 5 mins injury time alone. Need stronger refs in that situation, tell them to get off the pitch for their treatment. Would sort it instantly.
They can be bad, but jeez the Italians tonight. It was like a tag team. "Your turn to go down and roll around mate."It must be one of the main reasons why so few people now watch Serie-A. Either on the telly or in the stadiums.
For sure but sometimes the refs will add it on and sometimes they wont, so its win win. Why teams like Atlético have done it for years. Works but wouldnt want to watch that every week.
Not at that level, but killing time is part of the game. How you go about killing time is another thing obviously. As long as it's within the rules, I've no problem with it.
"Hey Scooby! What is your favourite disco song?""I feel ruv.""Never heard of that one; who sang it?""Donnarumma."
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
