Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD  (Read 230250 times)

Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17360 on: Today at 08:47:29 pm »
Only Italians dive
Offline Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17361 on: Today at 08:47:34 pm »
No need to put his hands on him at all
Online Chris~

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17362 on: Today at 08:47:50 pm »
Lukaku reading Rawk before the game, straight down the middle
Online Crouch Potato

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17363 on: Today at 08:47:51 pm »
No way did that look enough of a push to be a pen.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17364 on: Today at 08:48:01 pm »
The nerve of those Italy players accusing Doku of diving.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17365 on: Today at 08:48:06 pm »
Defo makes the game interesting now, Italy looked very comfortable for a bit there.

And it was a pen - it was a deliberate shove, but he tried to make it very subtle! But the fall was very over the top.
Offline Rhi

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17366 on: Today at 08:48:20 pm »
Id be fuming if that was given against us.
Online johnj147

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17367 on: Today at 08:48:28 pm »
Pen allday
Online kennedy81

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17368 on: Today at 08:48:33 pm »
blimey, great game this.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17369 on: Today at 08:48:49 pm »
Clear pen. No attempt whatsoever to play the ball and just put his shoulder in. Brainless defending.
Online thekitkatshuffler

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17370 on: Today at 08:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:48:20 pm
Id be fuming if that was given against us.
I'd be fuming if we didn't get given it.

One of them.
Online duvva

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17371 on: Today at 08:48:52 pm »
Lifeline. Keeps the game interesting
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17372 on: Today at 08:48:59 pm »
Italy will just score another two in the second. Cakewalk
Online Macphisto80

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17373 on: Today at 08:48:59 pm »
Jesus Christ, can't even have defenders using their strength now to defend.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17374 on: Today at 08:49:00 pm »
Yeah it's a pen I'd be fuming if we didn't get that
Online kennedy81

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17375 on: Today at 08:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:48:20 pm
Id be fuming if that was given against us.
yeah, looked very soft to me.
Online oojason

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17376 on: Today at 08:49:12 pm »
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17377 on: Today at 08:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:47:34 pm
No need to put his hands on him at all

There was though, he was shoulder to shoulder, his arm came out like that because he was so much stronger than Doku.
Online thaddeus

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17378 on: Today at 08:49:34 pm »
The penalty is good for the game as a spectacle but so, so soft.  Second half should be lively!
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17379 on: Today at 08:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:48:20 pm
Id be fuming if that was given against us.

On first viewing me too, but on second viewing, it really is a pretty blatant shove, and a pen, his reaction is very over the top though granted.
Online royhendo

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17380 on: Today at 08:50:01 pm »
Made me feel better about the Murrayfield pre season game that goal
Online thekitkatshuffler

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17381 on: Today at 08:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:48:59 pm
Jesus Christ, can't even have defenders using their strength now to defend.
They can use their strength to defend, they just can't use it to shove someone who's gone past them.
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17382 on: Today at 08:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:48:59 pm
Jesus Christ, can't even have defenders using their strength now to defend.

That was how the Italians scored their first, nobody would put their foot in or give him an excuse to go down.
Online Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17383 on: Today at 08:50:39 pm »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 08:47:11 pm
Hmmm. Seen them given to be honest. There is a dive but there is also a push in the back?
Yes, he did push him (in the side from my view). You can't push off like that with your arm without giving the referee a decision to make.

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:47:11 pm
If thats a pen then Salah gets 10 a game.
I agree with this as well.
Online Libertine

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17384 on: Today at 08:50:45 pm »
Fantastic game. Two great teams, and unlike other equally talented squads at the Euros, also very well coached.

Italy will be gutted to let them back in it with a stupid challenge. But it's still theirs to lose.
Online johnj147

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17385 on: Today at 08:50:46 pm »
Straight down the middle.mmm if only the swiss had done that
Offline cormorant

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17386 on: Today at 08:50:54 pm »
I've hardly watched any of this tournament so far. Comparing this to the England v Germany game is like contrasting night to day. Quality of football is brilliant. Love how quick and devious Italy look in attack. Bonucci and Chiellini at the back are a pure joy to witness.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17387 on: Today at 08:51:19 pm »
Its a very high quality game though. Really good tempo.
Online Guz-kop

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17388 on: Today at 08:51:50 pm »
So poor by Belgium for that second goal. Just waltzed through
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17389 on: Today at 08:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:50:45 pm
Fantastic game. Two great teams, and unlike other equally talented squads at the Euros, also very well coached.

Italy will be gutted to let them back in it with a stupid challenge. But it's still theirs to lose.

Spot on, what a great game. The way Italy upped the tempo and pressure from about 20 minutes to the goal was fantastic.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17390 on: Today at 08:52:00 pm »
never a pen if it was one of ours

soft but as the pundit like to say it "intelligent"

lifeline for belgium but italy look to be in control
Online Macphisto80

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17391 on: Today at 08:52:01 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 08:50:02 pm
They can use their strength to defend, they just can't use it to shove someone who's gone past them.
You literally do the same thing to shield the ball. It's not a penalty or a foul.
Online Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17392 on: Today at 08:52:43 pm »
The Italians have nothing to worry about. Insigne will crack a couple more belters in Courtois has no chance.
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17393 on: Today at 08:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 08:51:50 pm
So poor by Belgium for that second goal. Just waltzed through

Said it just as the pen was given. De Bruyne too busy signalling to a team mate and lets Jorginho move into space to find a pass, then Tielemens beaten with such ease. The finish was quality though

This is a really really great game.
