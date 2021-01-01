Id be fuming if that was given against us.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
No need to put his hands on him at all
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Jesus Christ, can't even have defenders using their strength now to defend.
Hmmm. Seen them given to be honest. There is a dive but there is also a push in the back?
If thats a pen then Salah gets 10 a game.
Fantastic game. Two great teams, and unlike other equally talented squads at the Euros, also very well coached.Italy will be gutted to let them back in it with a stupid challenge. But it's still theirs to lose.
They can use their strength to defend, they just can't use it to shove someone who's gone past them.
So poor by Belgium for that second goal. Just waltzed through
