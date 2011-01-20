My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like
Sommer is excellent
Who's Doku? Sounds like a Star Wars character.
Baros doing well in goal
he always is Hes got a mistake in him of course, which goalie dosnt, but for years hes been one of the best around.
Don't know if it's been answered, but why are there so many Vietnamese flags? I have seen them throughout the tournament Loads tonight!
who does he play for ?
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Thiago not getting a minute gets weirder and weirder.
Yes, especially in this game, trying to pick a lock.
For some reason I thought Borussia Dortmund.
sommers loving it in goal, having a blast.
Swiss goalie's gonna be worth a bomb after this tournament.
